Sudan, Netherlands committee meets in Khartoum

March 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese-Dutch political consultation committee has met in Khartoum and discussed a number of economic and political issues of common concern including illegal migration and human trafficking.

Sudan’s foreign ministry building in Khartoum (SUNA)

The Sudanese side was headed by the Director-General for the American and European Affairs at Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Mohamed Issa while the Dutch side was headed by the Director-General for Political Affairs at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andre Haspels.

Director of the European Department at Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Khalid Musa told reporters following the meeting in that Sudan requested the Netherlands support at the international forums.

He added Sudan demanded the Netherlands to support its stances at the UN Security Council and particularly regarding the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) and the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

“Sudan plays a significant role in combating illegal migration which makes the European side demands more cooperation and effectiveness from Sudan,” he said

The Sudanese diplomat pointed out that the two sides signed an air transport agreement which allows the provision of air services in both countries, saying they expect the Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM) to resume its operations in Sudan soon.

It is noteworthy that the KLM had stopped its flights to Khartoum in 2013 due to a high cost of operations.

After a ten-year hiatus, the political committee between Sudan and the Netherlands resumed its meetings in February 2016.

At the first meeting, the committee discussed political relations and how Amsterdam could help Sudan to cancel its foreign debt.

