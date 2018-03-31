Sudan, South Sudan complete marking two crossing points



March 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and South Sudan from 19 to 23 March completed the marking of two border crossing corridors between the two countries in line with the Cooperation Agreement signed in September 2012.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) which is tasked with the support f the Cooperation Agreement implementation said the demarcation done by the African Border Corridor Programme Technical Team (AUBP-TT) together with the Sudan South Sudan Joint Technical Border Corridor Committee (JTBCC).

The demarcation includes, for the time been, four crossing points of the Safe Demilitarized Buffer Zone (SDBZ) between Sudan and South Sudan.

"The marking of crossing points was completed at the Heglig-Bentiu and Al Sumayyah corridors. The Team marked the entry and exit points of the northern and southern limits of the SDBZ," said the UNISFA.

"However, only the North outer limit point was marked at the third crossing point, Kosti Renk, as the Team was denied access to the Southern part by the South Sudanese governor of the area. The Team needed clarification for the fourth crossing point at the El Rodom el Buram-Tumasaha-Raja".

The two countries in a meeting held at the level of the Joint Political and Security Mechanism (JPSM) on 4 February agreed to finalize the activation of the buffer zone between Sudan and South Sudan and decided to withdraw any remaining troops by the end of February.

The meeting further agreed to begin the Phase 1 of the border crossing corridors and the establishment of customs and immigration check-points.

the two countries agreed in April 2013 to open 10 crossing points on the border so as to improve trade and movement between the two neighbouring countries.

But the process had been delayed by the issue of 14 Mile Area which delayed the activation of the buffer zone because the Malwal Dinka refused that the disputed area be part of the SDBZ.

Also, South Sudanese information minister and chairman of the South Sudan border demarcation committee Michael Makuei said the insecurity due to the presence of Sudanese rebels on the border contributed to delay the process.

(ST)