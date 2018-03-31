 
 
 
SPLM-IO denies threatening to wage "endless war" in South Sudan

March 30, 2018 (JUBA) - The armed opposition, SPLM-IO, denied issuing threats to wage "endless war" after the IGAD conditional decision to terminate the confinement of the group’s leader in South Africa.

JPEG - 43.7 kb
South Sudan’s First Vice President, Riek Machar, calling for reconciliation and forgiveness at St. Thomas Parish, Juba, 29 May, 2016 (ST Photo)

Last Monday, the IGAd Council of Ministers decided to end the confinement of the armed opposition leader Riek Machar in South Africa "on conditions that ensure he will renounce violence and not obstruct the peace process and he is allowed to relocate to any country outside the region and is not neighbouring South Sudan".

Even if the decision was taken against the will of Juba government, it was seen by the supporters of the rebel group as unfair and frustrating because they believe that the regional community give more consideration to Juba in its decisions and they have always to pay the price.

There were reports by some media that a rebel official called Mawwil rejected the decision and vowed to carry out "endless war" in the country after describing the IGAD leader as "Kiir agents".

"The SPLM/SPLA (IO) wishes to emphasize that we did not issue any statement threatening to wage war. The intention behind the fabricated information is to categorise the Peoples’ movement as the party inciting violence and obstructing the peace process," said a statement released by the SPLM (IO) director of information and public relations.

The rebel official further renewed the group "full commitment to the peace process and to a negotiated settlement as the sole means to end the conflict in the country".

The SPLM-IO signed a cessation of hostilities agreement with the South Sudanese government on 21 December 2017. The IGAD, African Union supported by the Troika countries said they would impose sanctions on any party that breaches the deal.

Speaking to Radio France International on 26 March, Machar’s wife leading figure of the armed opposition Angelina Teny said the IGAD decision was, in fact, a transfer "from one prison to another".

"We don’t know what crime he has committed that justifies him being kept for a year and a half without charge," she added.

Teny further called for more neutrality from the regional body adding it was a necessary condition to achieve a lasting peace in South Sudan.

(ST)

