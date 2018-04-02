South Sudan envoy to US terminates driver’s service

April 1, 2018 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese envoy to the United States, Gordon Buay has terminated the services of an embassy driver, amid accusations that the latter continuously complained over payments.

Ambassador Gordon Buay speaks at the Pittsburgh Darfur Emergency Coalition’s annual forum on 30 April 2017 (ST photo)

Buay, in a statement, said Manyok Lual’s services had to be terminated since issues related to delays in payment were clearly stated in his contract and not the making of the embassy or it staff.

He said Lual, a South Sudanese-American employed as the local staff, had worked as a driver at the embassy for over four years.

It, however, remains unclear whether or not the South Sudanese government would pay Lual for months he worked at the embassy.

The irregularity in payment prompted Lual to speak to several news agencies and media as a way to draw the attention of the government to issues he and other employees were facing at the embassy. His move has angered the government and forced the representative to terminate his service as a way to avoid complains.

“I fired Manyok Lual because he knew exactly what he signed”, clarified Buay in a recorded interview extended to Sudan Tribune.

The diplomat said Lual was aware and knew what he signed in the contract.

“When Mr. Manyok signed a contract in 2017, he signed a contract which has a clause saying that, based on the financial difficulties faced by the Government of the Republic of South Sudan, the employees of the Republic of South Sudan Embassy in Washington should be made aware that there would be salary delays, and those delays can be 7 or 8 months depending on the situation of the country and Mr. Manyok signed it,” stressed the ambassador.

The foreign affairs ministry spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

(ST)