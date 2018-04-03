SLM-AW says clashes with Sudanese forces continue in Jebel Marra

April 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement- Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) said clashes continue with the Sudanese government troops in eastern Jebel Marra, pointing that civilians have fled the area.

Darfur rebel forces gather as they guard during the visit of Joint Special Representative (JSR) Ibrahim Gambari at Fanga Suk village, in East Jebel Marra (West Darfur), 88 km from Tawilla March 18, 2011 (Reuters)

More than a week ago, SLM-AW spokesperson Mohamed Abdel-Rahman al-Nayer accused the government forces of attacking their positions in Fina, Dalo and Dowa areas of Jebel Marra in South Darfur State.

Last Sunday, al-Nayer issued another statement saying they repulsed another attack on 30 and 31 March on their positions in Soani Rakonnoa in eastern Jebel Marra.

"The Liberation Army was able to defeat the enemy forces after inflicting heavy losses in lives and equipment (to the enemy," said the rebel spokesperson adding they "forced them to flee the battlefield, leaving their dead and destroyed vehicles and a lot of weapons and ammunition".

The statement said four rebel fighters were killed during the clashes including a rebel commander identified as ’Sepja’.

The Sudanese army for its part didn’t issue a statement about the fighting. Also, local authorities were not reachable for comment on these claims.

Central Darfur officials used to point to the government unilateral cessation of hostilities declaration and speak about limited operations against rebel elements to stop looting on commercial convoys.

The rebel official further accused the "regime’s militia" of burning "the villages and properties of the defenceless civilians in the attacked areas", stressing it was part of a government strategy aiming to achieve "demographic change".

He added the displaced are in a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the absence of food, medicine and shelter.

The spokesperson also reiterated their rejection to join the African Union-brokered peace process.

"Our battle with the regime will continue and we will not compromise or be part of any dialogue with the genocidal regime, no matter how great the challenges, and despite the increasing regional and international pressures".

(ST)