April 2, 2018 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese activist has appealed to Juba and Khartoum to resolve their disputes, after it recent reports of a military build-up along the border between the two countries.

South Sudanese civil society activist Edmund Yakani (The Niles/File)

Last week, the South Sudanese army (SPLA) spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Lual Ruai Koang accused Khartoum of amassing its troops in Kuek, a border area located in South Sudan’s Northern Upper Nile state.

“Community Empowerment for Progress Organization [CEPO] is urging Sudan and South Sudan governments to sort out difference of disputes in non-violent manner. Sudan demonstration of heavy presence of military forces is bad and intimidating act,” Edmund Yakani, the executive director of CEPO, said in a statement.

“This is unacceptable and in strong terms, CEPO condemns the act”, he added.

Yakani said reports of heavy military presence are provocative acts that need to be stop immediately by the African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) headed by South Africa’s Thabo Mbeki.

“Pushing for military confrontation at the border of both is destructive for both countries since their higher population and economic activities are located at the borders of both countries”, he stressed.

The activist, however, urged the AUHIP to immediately intervene on the Sudan-South Sudan border matter before it runs out of hand.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

The two countries in March 2013 signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to the plan.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on 9 July, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

Relations between the two nations soured after South Sudan’s independence following a series of disputes over a number of issues and accusations of support to rebel groups.

(ST)