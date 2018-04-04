 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 4 April 2018

UN Guterres appoints new UNISFA Force Commander

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ethiopian peacekeepers in Abyei on 14 August 2016 (UNISFA photo)
April 4, 2018 (JUBA) - UN Secretary-General António Guterres Wednesday appointed Ethiopian Major General Gebre Adhana Woldezgu as the new Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

"Woldezgu succeeds Major General Tesfay Gidey Hailemichael of Ethiopia who will complete his assignment on 23 April 2018," reads a statement released by the UN.

"The Secretary-General is grateful for his tireless dedication and invaluable service and effective leadership of UNISFA," it further said.

The new UNISFA head, as the director of Ethiopian defence ministry, participated in the border issues with the neighbouring countries and fully involved in force preparations, planning and deployment of Ethiopian forces for international and regional peacekeeping operations.

Since 2008, he served as the Director of the Ethiopian Ministry of National Defence, he was also a Division Commander (1999-2008) and Mechanized Deputy Division Commander (1995-1998).

The 55-year major-general holds a Master’s Degree from the Ethiopian Civil Service University.

The U.N. Security Council on 27 June 2011 approved a resolution authorizing the deployment of 4,200 Ethiopian troops to Sudan’s disputed Abyei region for a six-month period.

The UNISFA has the authority to use force in self-defence and to protect civilians and humanitarian aid, but UNISFA mandate does not call to monitor compliance with human rights laws, as most peacekeeping forces do.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan Crisis: Machar vs IGAD 2018-04-04 19:47:28 By Stephen Par Kuol The regionally coordinated policy of isolating the (SPLM/A (IO) since the breakdown of ARCISS on July 8, 2016, was syndicated by subjecting its leader, Dr Riek Machar to (...)

SPLM-NORTH: What went wring? 2018-04-03 21:37:23 By John Young, PhD The crisis in the SPLM-North has led to the establishment of two warring factions, neither of which has any prospect of gaining power. While the focus of media attention has (...)

Infamous unknown gunmen of Juba 2018-04-03 21:37:10 By Isaiah Makuei Kulang Over the past few months, a new vocabulary was introduced into the South Sudanese lingua. These two words ‘unknown gunmen’, have become the phrase with which the government (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.