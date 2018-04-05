 
 
 
Sudan's al-Bashir accuses Juba again of supporting rebel groups

April 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - President Omer al-Bashir has renewed accusations against Juba government saying it continues backing Sudanese rebels but vowed that Sudan would keep its working for a lasting peace agreement in South Sudan.

Since even before the secession of South Sudan in 2011, Khartoum has accused Juba of harbouring and supporting the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N). After what, it accused Juba of using the armed groups from Darfur region in the counterinsurgency campaign in northern South Sudan.

Juba, first, denied the claims but last year, it said all the armed groups had been expulsed from the country. Also, some South Sudanese officials retorted that Khartoum backs the South Sudanese armed groups.

However, the two countries several months ago started the implementation of the 2012 Cooperation Agreement and deployed joint border monitoring teams. Also, they activated the border demilitarized zone.

Speaking at a public rally held in Kosti town of the White Nile State near the border with South Sudan on Thursday, al-Bashir said the Sudanese rebels are still in the neighbouring country which provides them with the needed support to wage war against his government.

"Sudanese rebels are there, where they receive military support and weapons," he said, adding that his country would nonetheless continue to welcome the South Sudanese refugees.

"We will not change our (humanitarian) policy, and will spare no effort to achieve peace in South Sudan," he stressed.

The White Nile State hosts some 150,000 South Sudanese refugees. In addition, Sudan is part of the IGAD team that mediates a peace process to end the armed conflict in the young country.

Al-Bashir further attacked the South Sudanese leaders saying they deceived the ordinary people and called them to vote for the secession pledging to develop the new nation to become like a European country.

The Sudanese president was referring to the referendum for independence which led to the separation of South Sudan in July 2011.

During his two day visit to the White Nile, al-Bashir inaugurated a new air base for the Sudanese army.

(ST)

  • 5 April 22:25, by Kush Natives

    Bashiir must denounced such cowardice accusations against juba, you have only two choices, either give two areas a right to chose their destiny or you will die accusing or blaming no ones!

    repondre message

    • 6 April 01:30, by Habibi

      let them choose their destiny? we let you guys choose your destiny and nothing turned pretty down there :D

      repondre message

      • 6 April 02:40, by Koryom2

        Mr. Habibi,
        "we let you guys choose your destiny and nothing turned pretty down there" To tell you fools the truth, you didn’t give us anything. We took our country back by a way of war. And we are going take back our *khartoum’ by a way of war. *Foolish Nigerians are going to be sent back to Ngieria*, the cloned so-called arabs will either choose to go *Saudia Arabia & Yemen*>>>>

        repondre message

        • 6 April 02:48, by Koryom2

          or we will kill all of you. We are conquering people fellows. The evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, your cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Arabs of Arabia & some of their creepy allies in between. Do fools understand the reason as to why your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies like>>>

          repondre message

  • 6 April 00:20, by Theone

    As far as I/all of you know that Lam Akol and Riek rebels live in Khartoum,if that is not the support,then what this clown is talking about.

    repondre message

  • 6 April 01:46, by john locke

    The juba "government" is to broke to support its own military, let alone pay it’s own soldiers. How can they be capable of supporting other rebels when their own military is suffering against a barely well equipped IO and white army?? Lol..

    repondre message

    • 6 April 03:13, by Nairobimitot

      John Locke
      Are you still talking about IO of Riek Machar in 2018?. A lot of people resigned a long time ago, and they are now in Juba, Supporting the government of South Sudan. Come to Juba, and we need your support to protect South Sudan from foreign affiliates. South Sudan is your mother and fatherland so come and join us, or you are doomed to fail.

      repondre message

      • 6 April 05:11, by Games

        Nairobimitot
        We none Dinka were born in S. Sudan but we currently don’t consider it as it is our country. I will sleep well when South Sudan is completely destroyed to ashes. When I don’t hear anymore JCE and Salva Kiir on the top seat...Anyway this Dinka shithole would be a one that suffering more if they don’t stop supporting Bashir’s rebells.

        repondre message

  • 6 April 01:52, by lino

    Same old same old game!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



