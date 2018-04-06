 
 
 
S. Sudan rebel leader congratulates new Ethiopia PM

April 5, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) – South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar, has congratulated Abiye Ahmed Ali on his election as Ethiopia’s Prime Minister.

JPEG - 19.6 kb
South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)

Machar, in his congratulatory message, urged Abiye to play leading roles in regional efforts to bring lasting peace in war-hit South Sudan.

“It is our hope that during your tenure the conflict in South Sudan shall be resolved, particularly that you are the chair of IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government as well as the head of the High Level Revitalization Forum for the peace process,” partly reads Machar’s 2 April letter.

He also stressed, in his message, the armed opposition movement’s firm commitment to restore peace in South Sudan by revitalization of the August 2015 peace agreement.

Abiye, who replaced Hailemariam Desalegn, becomes Ethiopia’s third Prime Minister since the former military junta, the Derg, was overthrown in 1991.

Ethiopia in February declared its second state of emergency in two years amid the ongoing protests that effectively crippled transportation networks and forced the closure of businesses.

(ST)

    Millions Congrate to him.

    This time, Teny Riak Machar can do what Lual Malong did when his Father was confined in Juba. He use his money to release his father. IGAD always rely on deals not truth that is why Kiir is winning this game

