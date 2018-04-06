 
 
 
JPEG - 68.2 kb
South Sudan’s petroleum minister Ezekiel Gatkouth makes opening remarks at the Oil and Power conference in Juba, October 16, 2017 (APO)

CPJ’s Executive Director Tito Anthony told Sudan Tribune on Thursday that it is important for the global marketing body (OPEC) to implement the US sanctions on oil companies implicated on the ongoing war in South Sudan.

Last month, Washington imposed new economic sanctions on companies operating in the oil sector in South Sudan, accusing them of fueling the civil war in the country

The US Treasury announced the new sanctions, which followed those imposed previously on figures in the government and the armed opposition, which it accused of “obstructing the peace process in South Sudan”.

Tito, said he believes OPEC has a role to play on sanctions in the oil sector in South Sudan and can prevent the Juba government from buying weapons using oil money.

“The best thing that OPEC can do is to stop South Sudan to sales it’s oil in the oil market and from participating in the OPEC discussions and suspend it observer membership till there is peace in the country,” he said.

He says sanctions must be implemented because the oil money does not contribute to any of the developmental projects in the country, stressing that it is used to purchase deadly weapons which are used for destruction of citizen livelihoods.

“The OPEC should stand in solidary with the people of South Sudan and implement the US sanctions imposed in South Sudan in latest and spirit, because if the sanctions are implemented it will limit the government’s ability to purchase weapons,” he added.

Tito has urged the international financial institutions such as the World Bank and Africa Development Bank to stop giving loans to South Sudan, alleging the money was being used to fund the civil war in the country.

“I urge all other international financial actors, including the World Bank and Africa Development Bank not to give loans to South Sudan because the will be used for development but to fuel conflict in the country,” he stated.

The conflict has displaced hundreds of people in the country, with over two million fled their homes as result of war forcing therefore refugees into neighboring nations.

(ST)

  • 6 April 09:50, by Lenin Bull

    Tito you are a naked rebel of SPLA-IO and as such you have revealed your true colors. If you were true patriot championing real peace in South Sudan you would not have joined foreign call such as that of US which has other hidden motives rather you would urge South Sudanese warring parties to sign peace immediately.Now why are you silent on SPLA-IO activities and those countries giving them weapon

    repondre message

    • 6 April 10:36, by Midit Mitot

      Peace without implementing is nothing, let the sanction go on, Oil is now being use by some traitors for their own business.

      repondre message

  • 6 April 09:54, by Lenin Bull

    I meant those countries giving weapons freely and daily to SPLA-IO to do the killings in South Sudan? Look SPLA-IO saying, " There will be no peace in South Sudan without Dr.Riek" others saying " we will wage war for 1000 years if Dr. Riek is not released." Why has the peace of the whole country with 10 millions people been conditioned on one useless criminal in the person of Riek Machar?

    repondre message

    • 6 April 10:00, by Sunday Junup

      Lenin Bull,
      Peace stuck last time because Kiir refuse to step down and Juba refuse those who commit crimes to be charged not because of Dr.Riak Machar. Please learn to tell truth!

      repondre message

  • 6 April 09:57, by Sunday Junup

    Tito,
    You have raised your case and Civilian are happy of people like you who advocate for their right. Let see what Juba will face this time. They almost killed every citizen with artillery guns bought by Oil Money which suppose to be for development

    repondre message

  • 6 April 10:02, by Lenin Bull

    If that is what you want selling the country to foreigners to do whatever they want with our country then I’m sorry you are such a cheap sell-out treasonous idiot. True patriots defend the vital interests of their fatherlands. The key to total peace in South Sudan is not foreigners but convincing certain people among us who are war-mongers to stop it. War can be fought with anything clubs, spears,

    repondre message

  • 6 April 10:08, by Lenin Bull

    clenched fist/boxing and kicking, bones of animals/humans, sticks, pangas, metal bars, anything that can harm. Stopping modern weapons from coming to government in South Sudan is not a panacea but self-delusion. Even weapons being delivered can end up being shared with them strategically idiots. Real peace is what matters not self-auctioning to foreigners. I think that you are intellectual mediocr

    repondre message

  • 6 April 10:23, by Eastern

    The moment the middle finger sings in, this sycophant Ezekiel Lol would be left dumbfounded.....That time is fast approaching...!

    repondre message

    • 6 April 10:46, by South South

      Eastern,
      Oh US help us,oh OPEC help us, Oh international community help us. We told you war is not good, but people lime you think they will win the war.Right now, it’s clear rebellion is falling apart. Cry, scream and shut as you want, but SPLA is controlling the country. I just got back from Greater Upper Nile, things are in order.

      repondre message

      • 6 April 10:48, by South South

        Correction, I mean people like you.

        repondre message

        • 6 April 11:50, by Eastern

          South South,

          Now who’s been most affected by the war if not the regime? I don’t have the Central Foreign Reserve to worry about. Kiir does because he has to feed and water sycophants like you! I won’t be affected by war my entire life.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



