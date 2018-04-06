April 5, 2018 (KAMPALA) - Police in Uganda’s northern district of Lamwo are investigating the gruesome murder of a two-year-old South Sudanese refugee girl in Palabek Ogili settlement centre.

South Sudanese refugees fleeing violence in their home country wait to be transported to Uganda’s Arua district settlement camp on 6 January 2014 (Photo: AFP/Isaac Kasamani)

The deceased, Daily Monitor reported, went missing on March 21 before her body was found dumped in a nearby swamp days later.

Authorities now suspect the girl could have been murdered in a ritual sacrifice.

Christopher Omal, the Palabek-Ogili LC III chairperson was quoted saying the girl disappeared from Zone A, Block 3 under unclear circumstances, adding that the attackers cut off her right hand and private parts in what seems like a ritual sacrifice.

Meanwhile, the Uganda police reportedly arrested a witchdoctor, who is a South Sudanese national, to help in the investigations.

Police say the witch doctor had promised to find the missing girl on conditions that he is paid, according the Daily Monitor.

About 45,000 refugees, who fled their homes in South Sudan due to the ongoing civil war, settled in Lamwo District in northern Uganda.

The conflict, now in its fifth year, has displaced killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2 million civilians.

(ST)