 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 6 April 2018

Central Darfur begins to plan voluntary return villages: minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNAMID head Jeremiah Mamabolo (Cr) with Central Darfur governor Jaafar Abdel Hakam (C l) in Golo on 28 January 2018 (UNAMID photo)

April 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The government of Central Darfur State has embarked on planning the villages of the voluntary return, said the state’s Minister of Urban Planning Muddather Adam

He told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) that every village would be fully planned, saying the government has earmarked 2 billion Sudanese pounds to meet the needs of the voluntary return villages.

According to Adam, a higher committee chaired by the Central Darfur government has been set up to oversee the planning of the villages.

The minister further said his government is striving to allocate more funds to support the return of the IDP’s and refugees, calling on the concerned bodies to provide additional support for his government’s plans in this regard.

For several years, the government sought to dismantle Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps that have been established in areas around the capitals of Darfur’s five states after the eruption of the armed conflict in the region.

Since the signing of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur in July 2011, the government constructed several villages and vowed to support IDPs who return to their home areas.

However, the return of displaced persons and refugees remains the main challenge for the Sudanese government. There are 2.7 million people living in protracted displacement camps since 2003 despite the relative improvement of the security situation.

In a recent report released on 5 February, UNOCHA estimates that are about 386,000 returnees in Sudan conflict areas including Darfur and the Two Areas.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


How Salva Kiir outmanoeuvred his opponents 2018-04-06 23:29:15 By: Bol Garang Bol Salva Kiir Mayardit, the incumbent President of South Sudan joined SPLM/SPLA as a low ranking officer in 1983 and promoted to 4th in command by Dr John Garang who for so long (...)

The sultanic politics of an ageing Bashir 2018-04-06 08:56:07 By Magdi El Gizouli A jubilant President Bashir addressed crowds in the White Nile’s Aba Island on Wednesday 4 April. The ageing president appeared unconcerned by the severe fuel shortage around (...)

South Sudan Crisis: Machar vs IGAD 2018-04-04 19:47:28 By Stephen Par Kuol The regionally coordinated policy of isolating the (SPLM/A (IO) since the breakdown of ARCISS on July 8, 2016, was syndicated by subjecting its leader, Dr Riek Machar to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.