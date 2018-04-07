 
 
 
Kenya's Vice-President to visit Khartoum on Monday

Kenya's Vice-President William Ruto (Photo Reuters)

April 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Kenya’s Vice-President William Ruto would arrive in Khartoum on Monday on a three-day official visit to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Kenyan Vice-President would meet with President Omer al-Bashir and the First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Salih besides the Speaker of the National Assembly Ibrahim Ahmed Omer and the Presidential Assistant Faisal Hassan Ibrahim.

He would also visit a number of corporations and development schemes.

In August 2016, President al-Bashir skipped the Sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Nairobi and instead dispatched First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Salih.

Kenya is a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) which in 2009 and 2010 issued two arrest warrants for al-Bashir on ten counts of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide he allegedly committed in Sudan’s western region of Darfur.

Despite the country’s legal obligation under the ICC’s statute, it chose to receive al-Bashir in August 2010 without arresting him, prompting the ICJ to move the issue to the High Court

In October 2016, Sudan and Kenya signed a number of oil and minerals agreements in Khartoum, in the presence of Presidents Omer al-Bashir and Uhuru Kenyatta.

(ST)

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

