Darfur security situation creates conditions to reduce more peacekeepers: meeting

UNAMID officially handed over the Mission's team site in Tine, North Darfur, to the Government of Sudan, on 19 October 2017 (UNAMID Photo
April 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - African Union, UN and Sudan mechanism on UNAMID Sunday have agreed that the continued improvement of security situation creates favourable conditions for the withdrawal of more peacekeepers from Darfur.

The Tripartite Coordination Mechanism tasked with the implementation of UNAMID’s mandate met Sunday in Khartoum to discuss the ongoing troops’ reconfiguration process which ultimately should lead to the full withdrawal of peacekeeping mission from Darfur.

The forces’ reduction plan is based on the improvements in the security and humanitarian situations as well as the absence of clashes between government forces and the armed opposition.

"On the Exit Strategy, the participants of the meeting agreed on the significant improvement of the security and humanitarian situation in Darfur, which is creating conditions for a further substantial reconfiguration of UNAMID," said a statement issued by the three parties in Khartoum.

"They expressed satisfaction about the implementation of UNAMID’s reconfiguration, and the coordinated implementation of UNAMID reconfiguration in phase (1) and phase (2) so far," further said the statement.

Phase one of the reconfiguration, which was completed on 1 January 2018, includes the closure of 11 UNAMID team sites and reductions in military personnel from 15,845 to 11,395 and in police personnel from 3,403 to 2,888.

Last February; the UNAMID launched the second phase which should terminate by the end of June. It involves a further reduction of military personnel to 8, 735 and police personnel to 2,500.

However, due to the presence of rebel fighters in Jebel Marra, the ongoing process excludes the mountainous area and even provides to establish a temporary operating base (TOB) at Golo, Central Darfur.

The Sudanese government delegation for the meeting was led by Omer Siddig, the Acting Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, The AU delegation was led by Smail Chergui the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, while the UN delegation was led by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations and the UNAMID delegation was led by its chief Kingsley Mamabolo.

Last January, the Security Council issued a presidential statement on the situation in Darfur region and said concerned by the need for a sustainable solution to the 2.7 displaced persons who have been residing in the camps since 2004.

The Council further called on the international community to back the government’s efforts to address IDPs situation and stressed it should be done in harmony with the international law.

(ST)

  • 9 April 09:06, by Lenin Bull

    Khartoum terrorists have screwed dog style the UN, and AU, and Africans in Darfur, and Sudan. UN and AU are finally succumbing to the Strong man of Sudan in the 21st Century. The damned mission have never achieved anything it was intended to achieve. Pathetic! Darfurians back to square one.

    repondre message

  • 9 April 09:08, by Lenin Bull

    Daily killings of African infidels in Darfur, Nuba mountains, Blue Nile, and Kassala region but the UN amd AU see nothing but improved security in Sudan. I like the cunning strategies of Sudan government.

    repondre message

    • 9 April 09:51, by Theallseeingeye

      Lenin Bull
      This is because those bastards Durfurian Torroborows have totally forgotten their cause and what they are fighting for, because the Jienge deceived them by creating save heaven for them is South Sudan where they can make business, buy piece of plot, Cars, Marry South Sudanese ladies raise family and make life, just a things which they totally can’t afford in North Sudan.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



s
