April 8, 2018 (NEW YORK) –The 2206 United Nations Security Council Sanctions Committee will meet with its Panel of Experts on 11 April to discuss its final report and recommendations on war-hit South Sudan.

JPEG - 44 kb
The UN Security Council votes unanimously to impose sanctions on those blocking peace in South Sudan (Photo: UN/Devra Berkowitz)

The committee will also be briefed by the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba.

In April, the 15-member Council expects to receive a briefing on the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) followed by consultations.

Council members also expect to receive the monthly report from the Secretary-General on violations of the Status of Forces Agreement (SoFA) or obstructions to UNMISS, as requested in resolution 2406. The mandate of UN peacekeeping mission expires on 15 March 2019.

In October last year, a report from the Security Council committee highlighted a number of issues, such as the high-level revitalization forum for parties to the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in war-torn South Sudan, the regional efforts of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the dire humanitarian and economic situation and possible impact of additional sanctions.

In March last year, a UN panel of experts called for an arms embargo on South Sudan after it emerged that its government was spending oil revenue on weapons as its citizens faced starvation. The call was, however, opposed by China and Russia, insisting regional nations must play a key role in resolving the South Sudan problem.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup. The conflict has forced more than two million people to flee their homes.

(ST)

  • 9 April 09:35, by Theallseeingeye

    I believe the right time has come for the security council to take a concert action by using strike measures against those who are lying down obstacles against peace in South Sudan. the suffering of the people has gone beyond imagination, hundreds thousand refuge, 1.5million IDP, 2.5million on brink of starvation, potential genocide, human rights abuse, gang rape cases including the Terrian Hotel.

    repondre message

    • 9 April 09:41, by Theallseeingeye

      cont...
      Grand raiding (e.g. looting of UNWFP Warehouse in Capital Juba), massive dignified corruption, arbitrary detention of human rights activist & journalists, none freedom of expression, hindrance of humanitarian access, not to forget to mention lack of salary for several months and firing complaining staffs (US embassy driver), diversion of public funds towards procurement of weapons....

      repondre message

      • 9 April 09:58, by Theallseeingeye

        contine...
        in order to prepare for another phases of War, refusal to sign HRF Declaration of Principle, firing against US decision to restrict the flow of arms in the country which total explains why peace can’t be attained, just to mention a few. Now what is UNSC is waiting for?

        repondre message

      • 9 April 10:05, by Koryom2

        Theallseeingeye,
        Watch out chap. you better check out your name out again fool, what are you *foolish losers, traitors & thieves all seeing?* None, your damn so-called UNSC club has some limits idiot. And here in South Sudan, our country, South Sudan is the one that is going to change that evil club of yours, UNSC by a way of a war. We are back fool. The Dinkas/Jiengs of the Sudan

        repondre message

    • 9 April 11:10, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      Individual like Michael Makuei Lueth, should be sanctioned by banning him from traveling abroad, he should have his assets freeze. This man is the measure obstacle to peace in South Sudan. However, we want sanctions with action, not just by words of mouth ya UNSC.

      repondre message

  • 9 April 10:12, by Independent Thinker

    Hi all,
    That will be the good to sanction Kiir Administration

    repondre message

    • 9 April 10:29, by Koryom2

      Independent Thinker,
      Fools, this is South Sudan idiots and not your usual Middle Eastern Countries, that your evil corporate America, the UK, France, their evil juus, their UN, their sleazy NGOs often go & toy around with---this South Sudan, a Dinka/Monyjieng of the Sudan country. A country of people we who have never ever consider any evil on earth anyone>>>

      repondre message

      • 9 April 10:33, by Koryom2

        Independent Thinker idiot, where do you Mr. Salva Kiir will go? Fools, be very very careful on the people you fools would want to toy around with. Take up your damn arms or run to Uganda, DRC, CAR, Kenya, ethiopia or North Sudan as always. But this time around, we are going to bomb you evils out of our country once & for all>>>

        repondre message

        • 9 April 10:38, by Koryom2

          Our South Sudanese fools, l always informed you on this web site & other sites that WW3 is going to start here in South Sudan & we are going to bomb the mighty US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Arabs of Arabia, their evil juus & their creepy allies like Djibouti, ethiopia & to some small extent---Kenya. Fellows, we are back & we will never ever>>

          repondre message

          • 9 April 10:43, by Koryom2

            again. Fellows, war is here fools. Let that fool in South Sudan brings the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Arabs of Arabia & their Bantus into our country & they will find us here—the Dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan right here in our country>>>

            repondre message

            • 9 April 10:47, by Koryom2

              Fellows, there are some of our fools who want the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN, their so-called cloned arabs and some of their creepy allies in out of our country once & for all. My South Sudanese fools, here in our Nilotic plains, we are *very racists & full of hatred* of the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned arabs>>>

              repondre message

              • 9 April 10:52, by Koryom2

                out of our country once and for all. We are not part of the so-called evil *Anglo-America* never has & will never be. We are here evils. We are going to bomb you fools out of map to show you and your masters, who is who or earth.

                repondre message

  • 9 April 10:59, by Sunday Junup

    Koryom 2,
    The problem of your war tone id that you usually run outside country when it come man to man! You started it in 1984 by massacre Gajaak but when we retaliate in 1991 you run to Kakuma and return in 2005. You started again in 2013 and when we retaliate in 2014, you run and occupied Nimule and Uganda.I hope you are mobilizing UPDF, Egypt,Rwanda,GEM,SPLA-N, M23 and Torobora to fight for you

    repondre message

  • 9 April 11:15, by Lenin Bull

    You mongrels don’t celebrate. US is usung the UN Security Council for regime change so that it will after wards access oil reserve in South Sudan. It has nothing to do with Riek or IO/Nuer. Don’t be emotional idiots. War will never be ended by US/UN security council. It will stop when South Sudanese take their destiny into their own hands and behalf like dignified people not stupid bastards.

    repondre message

    • 9 April 11:23, by Eastern

      Lenin Bull,

      So be it! America is the single most contributer to the UN so it has every right to put its mouth where is money goes! How much have Russian invested in South Sudan? How much was the Chinese rice?

      repondre message

      • 9 April 11:31, by Lenin Bull

        Eastern, you are son of a whore who goes to bed with anyone with money. Having money in the UN doesn’t make one right. US is prescribing wrong peace strategy in South Sudan. If Soutrh Sudanese don’t willingly even your next puppet government installed by US/foreigners will not last for a weak leave alone one month. The other tribes hated by IO/Nuer will take to bush to bring you down because that

        repondre message

        • 9 April 11:33, by Lenin Bull

          That will be modus operandus to take to the bush and bring down the government of the day in South Sudan and this will be like that till the second coming of JESUS!

          repondre message

          • 9 April 12:40, by jubaone

            Lenin Fool,
            The US babysitted and wiped your butts clean and in the end you simply dashed to these short-legged chinese bastards for help. Worthless creatures. One jienge one bullet and then defecate into his stinking mouth, snitch bitch

            repondre message

  • 9 April 11:26, by Lenin Bull

    There are many black markets for weapons in the region including Sudan which is issuing out weapons out like biscuits and sweets to all people interested in destabilizing their countries( Eritrea, Ethiopia, Egypt, Chad, Central Africa, South Sudan, Uganda/LRA, Elshabab in Somali rebels all get free weapons in Sudan. These rebels further sell these weapons for food to survive in B Markets.

    repondre message

    • 9 April 11:46, by Theallseeingeye

      Lenin Bull

      Then its just that simple, dissolve the government, accept sharing of power,resource & Machar, because after all we none Jienge and Machar as well they are not extraterrestrial beings from outer space they are South Sudanese too, rather than letting those "American or Foreigners" take our country resource.

      repondre message

      • 9 April 11:55, by Lenin Bull

        Theallseeingeye, you are in fact blind and not seeing anything at all! Resource and power sharing do not apply here in the current context. You are idiots copycatting nonsense. Here you have your states, counties, payams, and bomas, and all these receive equal money/budget from the central government, plus your local revenue sources. Further which power do you want to share when you have it?

        repondre message

        • 9 April 12:00, by Lenin Bull

          As for your NGUNDANEG messiah Riek, he doesn’t need to kill people to get power nor beg the whole world to install him in Juba and chase away Kiir. what he needs is to sign peace so that total peace comes back to South Sudan and then we go for elections where he can even take power wholesome rather than share it with any other dude! You IO bastards are not using your brains but asses to reason.

          repondre message

  • 9 April 11:48, by Lenin Bull

    Eastern and the rest of IO internet warriors, be aware that US, Australia, Israel, Canada, etc are deporting South Sudanese back to South Sudan directly. You spoil and destabilize the only promised land you have under the sun and it backfires on you. Soon IO warriors have nowhere for sanctuary except to make peace and respect South Sudan as your only motherland on earth!

    repondre message

    • 9 April 11:59, by Theallseeingeye

      cont...
      you cannot marginalize the whole other ethnics groups because of your greed. you betrayed the rest of 63 ethnic groups by claiming you liberated the country alone. we cannot let go away with that, we shall fight over it until we get our right and dignity, because Jienge believe that it only who fought deserve right in South Sudan.

      repondre message

      • 9 April 12:09, by Theallseeingeye

        cont...
        as as for the UNSC, they are none of our concern or focus, in fact "The enemy of my enemy is my friend". so be it, sanctions, UN interim, UN trusteeship, we don’t care, because we are fad up now, there is nothing that we are gaining under this state that we can be proud of, just humiliation, marginalization, discrimination, poverty,war, etc. Just look at us now, where are we? refugee camp

        repondre message

        • 9 April 12:11, by Theallseeingeye

          cont...
          IDPs sites, etc. we have nothing to loose because we have lost everything together with the hope we had since IGAD has already taken side, we are ready to try sanction, UN Trusteeship, or what ever might come...

          repondre message

    • 9 April 12:44, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      These are jienge and nyagat criminals who as congenital thieves took this stealing habit to the US and Australia. Lazy idiots and unable to work have lived on mugging and robbing others and now both countries are deporting them. 24 have already arrived in Juba adding to the number of jienge bandits terrorizing Juba. Jienge sakit!

      repondre message

  • 9 April 12:05, by Lenin Bull

    My friend the Theallseeingeye or should I call you allseeingnothing. No Dinka have ever said your above statements. Those are political made up stories to tarnish the good image of the Great Dinka Nation by people being haunted by past full of betrayal and treason. When the war broke out in 2013, it was all about Nuer 75% of the national army and they deceived themselves they can take power byforc

    repondre message

Comment on this article



