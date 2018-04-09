 
 
 
South Sudan ex-army chief forms rebel group

April 9, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s former army chief of staff has formed a rebel movement, underscoring mounting resistance to the rule of incumbent president Salva Kiir.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
Former South Sudan army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan speaks at the presidential palace in Juba, November 16, 2017 (ST)

General Paul Malong Awan announced on Monday formation of South Sudan United Front, declaring it as a means through which he would work with compatriots to establish strong institutions than strongmen.

“Our movement is a just and urgent call to our compatriots and a struggle to first arrest the carnage that has befell our country and secondly to steer us towards democracy and development , which are the cornerstones of nationhood, an African nationhood of democracy , development, equal citizenry, justice and freedom”, Awan announced through a statement released to the public.

Awan charged President Salva Kiir as having built a country where total impunity is the order.

“Our movement seeks to reverse this. We must build our nationhood around strong institutions and not strongmen. Strong institutions will outlive all of us and guarantee the prosperity of our nation. This is what we yearn for in our country”, said Awan.

Relations between Awan and President Kiir deteriorated after the former was sacked from his post as Army Chief of Staff in May 2017 and placed under house arrest for fear he would foment a rebellion.

Awan was freed in November following mediation led by the Jieng Council of Elders. The agreement refrained him from going to his home-town of Aweil in the former Northern Bahr el-Ghazal State, but he was free to travel to any East Africa country.

(ST)

  • 9 April 13:20, by jubaone

    Well, well, well Malong
    Welcome on board ya "Mutmarid", now cum rebel. We want your actions and not empty jienge thrash. Send your "brave nyors" to fight the Kiirminal. Once you capture or 200 jienge affiliated to Kiirminal and this is verified, we can organize an audience with Dr Riak, Cirillo and the rest. For now, go it alone while we wait.

    repondre message

    • 9 April 13:35, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

      Every time one South Sudanese is removed from a position, he goes to the bush and forms a rebellion starting with Riak and now Malong. What is wrong with South Sudanese?

      repondre message

      • 9 April 13:52, by Theallseeingeye

        Kwacha Okonyomoi

        I congratulate you for easily identifed the root cause "Every time one South Sudanese is removed from a position, he goes to the bush and forms a rebellion", then let uncle Kiir not changes people like his underwear. He even does know what he is doing because he is illiterate, unfit and incompetent leader who is trying to run the country through trail and error.

        repondre message

      • 9 April 14:02, by jubaone

        Kwacha,
        There is NO democratic and free space to articulate your political views in SS. If you peacefully demonstrate for your rights, you are percieved as a rebel, get gunned down or incercarated by the security agents, You have a choice of ONE: take a gun and rebel. Fight the system that fights you. Kill the person who wants to kill you. Peaceful demonstration is for white civilized people.

        repondre message

      • 9 April 14:47, by Resolution

        Dear Kwacha Okonyomoi,
        FYI Machar formed rebellion because himself was targeted and his tribes massacred on 15-16-19 December 2013 by the regime heading by Kiir and the issue of Malong was because he was fired from his post, look at the different if you are not informed.

        repondre message

      • 9 April 15:19, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Kwachamoi,

        This simply enforces the notion that rejects one man rule. Salva Kiir is just like any South Sudanese. He has no right to fire and appoint anyone in government institutions.

        repondre message

      • 9 April 16:12, by Eastern

        This is no longer about being removed from this position or that position. The regime led by Kiir must be resisted and defied in all fronts. I am not an ardent supporter of Paul Malong but as long as the SSUF is resisting the dictatorship in Juba, it’s more than welcome to join other South Sudanese compatriots.

        repondre message

    • 9 April 15:25, by Midit Mitot

      Bravo bravo, KING Paul, you will be free from your sins now OK.

      repondre message

    • 9 April 15:33, by Midit Mitot

      Wululu,

      KING PAUL, bravo bravo,you will be free from your sins now OK

      repondre message

      • 9 April 15:47, by okello

        Mr enemy of peace and war mongers man just dancing but wait guys don’t be surprise when things get uturn.
        Kerbino did what Gen Awan doing but end up in shame and big lesson to community where he came from. Dinka Malual were not stupid like Malong no one will follow him may be criminals power hungers but mighty SPLA army can deal with them.

        repondre message

        • 9 April 16:51, by Kenyang ll

          Okello,
          Don’t go ahead of yourself. What is there in Kiir regime for Dinka Malual that they want to maintain? The only stupid would be those who want to keep this worthless President who just occupied space for the last 13 years. Malual would be well-off with those who respect their contribution with fair representation. On other hand, large part of the reason Kwanyin failed is because of Malong.

          repondre message

    • 9 April 16:02, by Marco A. Wek

      Jubaone, you are a loser if you support losers. Checked all those good for nothing individuals that rebelled, they did not rebel because of the South Sudanese people rather it was because they want their jobs back. Grow up. They are all self service individuals. You too must be one of those that lost their jobs but you do not have the balls to use your real name out of fear of what will happen.

      repondre message

      • 9 April 16:57, by jubaone

        Marco Wek,
        I suggest you join fugitive Malong and help him restructure his SSUF/M. As a semi-literate, he needs at least educated jienges like you. Please hurry quickly bcoz the train will leave you behind and you may end holed up in a drain or culvert like Sadam Hussein. The kiirminal is already preparing to run away in the next 3 weeks. More updates

        repondre message

        • 9 April 17:18, by Marco A. Wek

          Jubaone, Jienges are blind followers. We are not stupid to jump on a self-centred individuals. We would have done so when Kerubino decided to leave the movement although he was on a better ground than all those losers who fest on people’s blood. No thank you. I am not fool.

          repondre message

          • 9 April 17:20, by Marco A. Wek

            Correction, Jienges are not blind followers, I meant.

            repondre message

  • 9 April 14:14, by Games

    Malong’s rebellion is not significant, because Salva Kiir has got most idiots Nuer back through bribery and positioning into his administration. And Malong Awan and Machar groups would never work together as they do not trust each other.

    repondre message

    • 9 April 15:47, by Midit Mitot

      Games,

      Never mind for not working together, we need only the movement that can topple that rough regime in Juba. though we are working parallely.

      repondre message

      • 9 April 15:55, by young activist

        My Dear Comrade, all in all, they are all from the same rough government, don,t hope for change from their elements.

        repondre message

  • 9 April 14:18, by lino

    Hahaa!!! I can see why Makuei is calling for elections in August! Bad for Konyo Konyo Regime! You earned what you created! Enjoy!

    repondre message

  • 9 April 14:23, by Games

    However, Malong’s will also weaken Salva Kiir’s Administration as most Aweil and probably half of JCE would join Malong.

    repondre message

  • 9 April 14:23, by Kenyang ll

    Good call! It’s illogical to allow the failed regime run by tiny warmongering clans to terrorize the nation. Nothing can change direction of dying regime.

    repondre message

    • 9 April 14:44, by Khent

      It’s time for all the Dinka to join Malong and remove Salva Kiir; the man has betrayed and humiliated South Sudan in countless ways and we can only recover with his departure. Malong is certainly not ideal; he’s actions run counter to this press release, but he won’t allow our ’military’ to atrophy to the point of impotence.

      repondre message

      • 9 April 15:27, by Panda Odhie

        That was what Kiir, Akol Koor and their mouthpieces want, they will not sleep tonight. Malong was push that’s what people have to understand. Also cry for the fall of your kingdom because whenever the diehard supporters of government go against it, that show different meanings to those that can analyze things.

        repondre message

      • 9 April 15:28, by Koryom2

        Mr. Khent coward,
        First of all ’fact checks’ your Paul Malongdit forming his own party from a reliable source before you coward push others to join his rebellion. While you are cowering in foreign countries. How many times are you idiots told time & time & time again that your damn SUDAN TRIBUNE is EDITED in France & North Sudan Sudan these days by our enemies>>>

        repondre message

        • 9 April 15:55, by Khent

          Koryom

          How are your plans to "bomb" the United States coming along, you mentally ill twit? Malong’s formation of a rebel movement has also been reported in Radio Tamazuj. If the Dinka join, I am ready to join; I come from a military family and we lost so many soldiers fighting Khartoum and like all other military families — we’ve been betrayed by Salva Kiir and this regime...

          repondre message

          • 9 April 16:03, by Khent

            ..You people are only "brave" against South Sudanese but show complete cowardice to those that occupy Kafia Kingi, Abyei and many other territories of South Sudan. Salva Kiir even rejected the people of Abyei. Salva Kiir has disgraced our country by applying for observer status in the Arab League. We lost millions to Arabs, and you disgusting traitors do that?!

            repondre message

          • 9 April 16:06, by Koryom2

            And where is your Radio TAMAZUJ office in South Sudan loser? We are going to bomb your damn MIGHTY US, the UK, their UK, their evil juus & North Sudan & Saudi Arabia out of map fool. Come and join the war of BIG BOYS against bullies coward.

            repondre message

            • 9 April 16:20, by Khent

              Koryom

              You’re going to "bomb" the US, the UK, Israel and North Sudan? With what, you poor creature? South Sudan can’t even feed itself and you’re going to "bomb" three [3] powerful countries? You really are insane. ROFL!

              repondre message

  • 9 April 15:26, by okello

    General Awan it so shame to use wrong ideology which you think best option but it totally foolish option. It now be proven beyond doubt that you fight for position and not care of entire innocent South Sudaneses citizen. please good luck with your rebellion but it long way to go if you failed to learned from current rebellion who are struggling with Kiir.

    repondre message

  • 9 April 16:01, by Sunday Junup

    I will never welcome Malong’s rebellion because he was the root cause of this war but enemy of your enemy is your friend will be our guideline to fight Kiirinimal. He train Anyor in 2013 to Massacre Nuer in Juba and Also allow J1 Fighting which Killed innocent Soul. He also order gunship to pursuit Dr.Machar which mark the collapse of CPAII

    repondre message

  • 9 April 16:09, by Future1

    *Shitholes*
    They should not keep on killing these beautiful and great youth for their own benefits. What is Lacking from Malong that makes him rebel today? Money?! Wives?! homes?! shop?! cars?!I am really sorry for the inocent youth of today or lost genetaion. Who can save this country South Sudan from Mad dogs/war mongers and bring true leaders with common agenda or non-violence approaches? Peace

    repondre message

  • 9 April 16:28, by marie

    Paul was a die heart supporter of Salva Kiir, claiming he was protecting the constitution. Most of the people rebel because of the humiliation they get from the NSS. It is believed they torture a detainee by sleeping with them. Evidence is being collected to prove this allegation.

    repondre message

    • 9 April 17:07, by jubaone

      Marie,
      This reinforces my earlier theory that most luakjienges who grew up as strong, sexually active young men in cattle camps were prone to becoming homosexuals. How else do you explain the sleeping with incercarated men? These sodomized young luakjienges were burning with lust and carried their genitalia in their hands and would f**k anything that came their way including even goats.

      repondre message

    • 9 April 17:13, by Eastern

      marie,

      Now you can imagine what I have always referred to as cattle camp champions can do with state power. Perched on the back of a National Security Toyota Land cruiser pick-up trucks, these lads, who have barely enough to eat, are made to watch the backs of old men who have outlived their usefulness, by braving the heat and rains of Juba 24/7!

      repondre message

  • 9 April 17:01, by Jieng Republic

    To rule the country with rod is the option left since everyone is behaving like they forget tomorrow... Malong should have think twice.. But now it’s official, the cat is out . No more joke and no more table talks and we see who wins

    repondre message

    • 9 April 17:08, by Eastern

      Jieng Republic,

      Only in your dreams! There is no place for regimes in the 21st century. A president who wants to be all powerful will face what Kiir is facing. The Jiengese from the Jieng Republic will be the collateral damages!

      repondre message

  • 9 April 17:04, by Eastern

    When Kiir wake up from his slumbers, he will find himself left with only Taban Deng, Ezekiel Lol and Elia Lumoro. The last two fellows will run to their second countries and Taban will go to the Arabian Gulf to eat what he stashed out there over time. Kiir will die a miserable and heartbroken man in Uganda or Egypt. Watch this space!

    repondre message

  • 9 April 17:08, by Puot Nyangore

    Thank General Malong for your currently realization that keeping brutal leader like Kiir in power is problem , you are well come. For those of you say Dr. Machar was remove from position and form rebellion is not true because was Kiir that attempted to kill him, and the issue of Malong could not be like Kiribino case because SPLM-IO fought for all this time despite you kills civilian in Juba 2013

    repondre message

Comment on this article



