Sudan’s al-Bashir describes relations with the UAE as “outstanding”

April 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Monday said his country’s relation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is distinct in all fields.

Sudanese President Omer Hassan al-Bashir (C) flanked by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L) and UAE Vice-President Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (R) in Abu Dhabi on 22 February 2015

Al-Bashir on Monday met with a visiting UAE delegation headed by the Minister of Energy Suhail Al-Mazrouei in the presence of the Minister of Water Resources and Electricity Muataz Musa.

Following the meeting, Al-Mazrouei told reporters that he conveyed greetings of the UAE leadership to President al-Bashir.

He pointed out that relations between Sudan and the UAE are historic and distinct, saying his country seeks to develop solar energy projects in Sudan.

For his part, Musa pointed to cooperation between the two sides in the solar and renewable energy, saying the UAE has the largest companies operating in the solar energy sector.

He expressed hope the joint efforts would contribute to developing the solar and renewable energy infrastructure in Sudan.

Sudan managed to achieve a breakthrough in ties with UAE after a long period of strained relations over Khartoum’s close ties with Tehran.

UAE is in a long-standing territorial dispute with Iran over the three Gulf islands of Abu Musa and Greater and Lesser Tunb.

Iran refuses international arbitration over the dispute and insists that its sovereignty over the islands is non-negotiable.

In 2014, Sudanese authorities ordered the closure of Iranian cultural centre in the capital Khartoum, and other states in a move which was seen as a gesture to the Arab Gulf states.

The estimated size of UAE investments in Sudan is $11 billion approximately, of which about $5 billion are projects in progress while the rest are still in pre-execution phase.

In May 2015, Sudan said it offered UAE’s companies $59 billion investment opportunities mainly in agricultural projects.

(ST)