Sudan’s defence minister receives first-ever Kuwaiti military attaché to Khartoum

April 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Defense Minister Lieutenant-General Awad Ibn Ouf Monday received the newly appointed Kuwaiti military attaché to Khartoum, Lieutenant- General Nama Abdul-Latif Hamad.

Sudan’s defence minister Awad Ibn Ouf (SUNA Photo)

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune, Sudanese army spokesperson Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami said the meeting discussed military cooperation between the two countries on a number of domains including training and exchange of expertise.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese officers have contributed to the founding of the Ali Al Sabah Military Academy in Kuwait.

Also, last year, 150 Kuwaiti officers graduated from the Sudanese Military Academy.

Sudan’s relations with the Gulf States have witnessed a thaw since late 2015 after years of tensions over Khartoum’s close ties with Tehran.

(ST)