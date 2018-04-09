 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 9 April 2018

Sudan’s defence minister receives first-ever Kuwaiti military attaché to Khartoum

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Defense Minister Lieutenant-General Awad Ibn Ouf Monday received the newly appointed Kuwaiti military attaché to Khartoum, Lieutenant- General Nama Abdul-Latif Hamad.

JPEG - 74.1 kb
Sudan’s defence minister Awad Ibn Ouf (SUNA Photo)

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune, Sudanese army spokesperson Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami said the meeting discussed military cooperation between the two countries on a number of domains including training and exchange of expertise.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese officers have contributed to the founding of the Ali Al Sabah Military Academy in Kuwait.

Also, last year, 150 Kuwaiti officers graduated from the Sudanese Military Academy.

Sudan’s relations with the Gulf States have witnessed a thaw since late 2015 after years of tensions over Khartoum’s close ties with Tehran.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s chronic situation 2018-04-09 12:43:54 By Salah Shuaib The Sudanese situation has entered a new phase of absurdity. There are no looming signals to give us hope that something fruitful will happen soon in the country. This alone (...)

Sudan’s Halima returned to her old bad habits 2018-04-07 11:41:24 By Mahmoud Suleiman Dear honourable readers this article begins in an unconventional way with a story that shows origins of a popular proverb about a person who cannot abandon bad habits despite (...)

How Salva Kiir outmanoeuvred his opponents 2018-04-06 23:29:15 By: Bol Garang Bol Salva Kiir Mayardit, the incumbent President of South Sudan joined SPLM/SPLA as a low ranking officer in 1983 and promoted to 4th in command by Dr John Garang who for so long (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.