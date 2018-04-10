Sudan asserts to keep its troop in Saudi-led Yemen campaign

April 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan Tuesday affirmed its continued participation in the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Sudanese troops arriving in Aden, Yemen (Al-Arabiya TV)

The statement was made public after a meeting of the foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour with ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in Khartoum.

" The Minister stated Sudan’s firm stance on its participation in the coalition forces and its support to the efforts to restoring stability in brotherly Yemen," said the foreign ministry spokesperson Gaffar Sumi Toto in a statement released after the meeting.

The meeting came amid growing calls to withdraw Sudanese troops from Yemen. The latest was a demand by several Members of Parliament from the Reform Now Movement of Ghazi Salah al-Din to withdraw the Sudanese troops from Yemen.

The statement, also, said the ambassadors "conveyed their condolences to the families of the martyrs and their wishes for the speedy recovery of the wounded of the recent operations in Yemen".

The Yemeni rebels said they killed dozens of Sudanese soldiers in the northern province of Hajjah before dawn on Friday. But, the Sudanese government didn’t comment on the report.

The Sudanese army has been participating in the Saudi-led military coalition since 2015 in a regional effort to back the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels.

(ST)