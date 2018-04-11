April 11, 2018 (RABAK) - The government of the White Nile State Wednesday said it has formed a technical committee to arrange for the reopening of three border crossing points with South Sudan.

The Secretary-General of the White Nile State government al-Tayeb Mohamed Abdallah stated that the three crossings include Godat al-Adal, al-Tuboon and the river crossing linking Kosti to Juba.

He added the technical committee would hold a meeting with its South Sudan’s counterpart during the next few days to discuss the arrangements pertaining to the zero-line and the demilitarized zone between the two countries.

Abdallah pointed out that the reopening of the border corridors would contribute to enhancing trade exchange and flow of the basic goods as well as facilitating movement between the two countries.

The African Union last week said the construction of 3 out of 10 border crossings between Sudan and South Sudan have been completed, saying the move comes in implementation of the cooperation agreement signed between the two countries.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

In March 2013, the two countries signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to plan.

