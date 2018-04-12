 
 
 
Thursday 12 April 2018

Darfur rebels call for humanitarian aid to civilians in Jebel Marra

Displaced persons in Sortoni, North Darfur, who sought refuge near UNAMID's Site following clashes between SLM-AW and government forces in Jebel Marra area on 10 February 2016. (Photo UNAMID)

April 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement of Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) Wednesday called on the international community to provide humanitarian assistance to the civilians recently displaced by clashes in Jebel Marra.

Since last March, reports emerged from Central Darfur state about the resumption of clashes between the government’s forces and the rebel group which is not part of the regional and international efforts to end the 15-year conflict in Darfur.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Wednesday, SLM-AW spokesperson Mohamed Abdel-Rahman al-Nayer said thousands of civilians affected by the recent fighting in eastern and southern parts of Jebel Marra are in dire need for humanitarian aid.

"Civilians in Fina, Sawani, Gurbal and Bahr Kru, and other areas burnt by the regime’s militias in eastern and southern Jebel Marra need urgent international humanitarian intervention to save them from the spectre of famine threatening them after they have lost all their possessions," said al-Nayer.

"We call on the Sudanese benefactors around the world and humanitarian organizations, to act urgently to save the lives of innocent civilians who are threatened by hunger and disease," he further said.

The UNAMID didn’t report recently about the humanitarian situation in Jebel Marra following the recent clashes.

For their part, the Central Darfur authorities last March spoke about limited clashes with SLM-AW fighters saying they came from the top of Jebel Marra to "loot the residents".

