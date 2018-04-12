South Sudan official mocks ex-army chief over corruption

 
 
 
April 11, 2018 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese official has mocked the country’s former army chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan, days after the latter announced the formation of a new rebel group.

JPEG - 13.6 kb
South Sudanese Presidential spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny addresses journalists following renewed fighting in Juba July 11, 2016 (Reuters Photo)

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Juba on Tuesday, presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny claimed General Malong was at the center of corruption when he was in charge of the military’s affairs.

“You know General Paul Malong and the issues he raised as the cause for his rebellion. All he said makes people and country feels ashamed on his behalf”, said Ateny.

He added, “The issues he [Malong] raised are the issues someone like him cannot open his mouth and talk. Who does not know that during his time in office as army chief of staff, in an attempt to conceal impunity, banks were opened at night for General Paul Malong to take money and he squandered a lot of money?”

He claimed at one moment, the Central Bank of South Sudan was opened at night and $5 million was allegedly released for military operations against the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar.

Sudan Tribune could, however, not independently verify claims against Malong.

Malong announced the formation of the South Sudan United Front (SSUF), which he claimed was the only means through which he would work with compatriots to "arrest the carnage" in the country.

“Our movement is a just an urgent call to our compatriots and a struggle to first arrest the carnage that has befell our country and secondly to steer us towards democracy and development, which are the cornerstones of nationhood, an African nationhood of democracy, development, equal citizenry, justice and freedom”, he said in a statement issued on Monday.

He accused Kiir of building a nation where total impunity is the order.

“Our movement seeks to reverse this. We must build our nationhood around strong institutions and not strongmen. Strong institutions will outlive all of us and guarantee the prosperity of our nation. This is what we yearn for in our country”, stressed the ex-army chief.

Malong said his new rebel group would strive towards fighting what he described as "systemic corruption, stop the ongoing carnage, steer the country toward democracy, justice, equality and freedom."

South Sudan’s information minister, Michael Makuei said Malong was at “the top of corruption” and that he was the one responsible for all the atrocities the army committed in the course of the civil war.

He, however, admitted that pro-government could have committed numerous atrocities as they pursued Machar who attempted to take over power from the incumbent President Salva Kiir.

Relations between Malong and President Kiir deteriorated after the former was sacked from his post as army chief of staff in May 2017 and placed under house arrest for fear he would start a rebellion.

The ex-army chief was freed in November following mediation led by the Jieng Council of Elders. The agreement refrained him from going to his home-town of Aweil in Northern Bahr el-Ghazal state but was allowed to travel to any East Africa country

(ST)

  • 12 April 08:14, by Panda Odhie

    Instead to say they mock at King Paul they themselves said things which contradicting. Malong has committed all atrocities that’s not true, all the atrocities fall on the shoulder of their incompetent president cuze he the father of this war, why denying the facts there is nowhere Kiir will be cleared in this issue.Kiir is also church of corruption and ATENY is the worst

    repondre message

  • 12 April 08:31, by Games

    In fact Malong Awan was responsible for most of the human right violation in the country, but for sure he is not the top corruption in the Kiir’s administration. Corruption originated in 2005 after the South Sudan Icons deaths (John Garang) then Malong was not army chief of staff when such things are happening

    repondre message

  • 12 April 08:32, by Andrew Ater REECH

    Mr Ateny, your admission of Gen Malong corruption is a last kicking of the dying horse. you claimed to be a lawyer by profession, but your argument doesn’t hold a moral ground from both lay person to the legal person views. was Dr Riek plan to be assassinate by money or by Gun? if the money was wired to a foreign country, to carry out the assassination against Dr Riek, then you must providing.....

    repondre message

  • 12 April 08:40, by Andrew Ater REECH

    Con--- you must proving the name of the Country involved, also who authorized the transaction of the money at night? is that how the Bank of South Sudan Works? what was that money used for? does the government Gunship doesn’t have some fuel and ammo ready to use in case of any security emergency? was Gen Malong running the army as well as the Bank? what is the work of the Security committee-----

    repondre message

  • 12 April 08:54, by Andrew Ater REECH

    why not telling the people of S. Sudan that Malong was the problem. in Criminal Law, the actor and the accessory to the crime are all equated as criminals, therefore, Gen Malong would equally be equated acorrupt as your government if the government has endorsed the illegal activities under gov’t supervision. mr Ateny, your admission of corruption under your gov’t supervision is ringing bell loude

    repondre message

  • 12 April 08:57, by Games

    Andrew Ater REECH
    Which planet are you from? South Sudan is ranking 1 in the world as corruption country, meaning they can open the bank at any hours of the days or night. Government had used different types of warplanes which they hired from the region when they haunting down Machar in those thickening forests to Congo

    repondre message

    • 12 April 09:09, by Andrew Ater REECH

      Game,
      read my comment all of them and then replied to me like that brother/Sister. i am not defending Gen Malong but i am, simply saying that if that thing happened under Kiir watch then Malong, Ateny and Kiir are equally the same. when you condone the wrong performance then you are equally to the operator as simple as that.

      repondre message

    • 12 April 09:20, by Andrew Ater REECH

      Games,
      you shouldn’t mocking me of which planet am i coming from. S.Sudan is ranking No 1 corrupt because of people like you Games who are using the Alien names. you got no moral ground to challenged me. I can stand tall in your eyes and tell you what i have in my mind and my heart. start transparency to show your identity like me. otherwise you are the same with those corrupts officials RSS.

      repondre message

  • 12 April 09:03, by Andrew Ater REECH

    Louder, the people who are calling for "Kiir Must go" are gaining momentum because of the likes of Ateny Wek in the gov’t. people are not just hates President personally but because of people like Ateny Wek. Michael Makuei was talking of including Gen Malong in HLRF but you came out with rejection of Gen Malong in the HLRF with corruptions allegation. you brought the mess you must clean it Sir.

    repondre message

  • 12 April 09:04, by Andrew Ater REECH

    Louder, the people who are calling for "Kiir Must go" are gaining momentum because of the likes of Ateny Wek in the gov’t. people are not just hates President personally but because of people like Ateny Wek. Michael Makuei was talking of including Gen Malong in HLRF but you came out with rejection of Gen Malong in the HLRF with corruptions allegation. you brought the mess you must clean it Sir.

    repondre message

