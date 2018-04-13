 
 
 
Machar and AU chairperson discuss S. Sudan peace deal

South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar and the AU Commission chairperson Mousa Faki Mohamed in Pretoria, South African, April 12, 2018 (ST photo)

April 13, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar and the African Union chairperson, Mousa Faaki Mohamed met on Thursday in South Africa to discuss the ongoing peace process.

The two leaders, during the meeting held in Pretoria, discussed the high-level revitalization forum, challenges facing the process and the role of other peace partners, like AU and the five African countries that form the IGAD-Plus.

The IGAD-Plus nations (Algeria, Chad, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Africa) were added into the mediation process to strengthen Africa’s support to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and assist South Sudanese parties and stakeholders to achieve durable peace.

“The SPLM/A (IO) [Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-In-Opposition] welcomes the visit of the chairperson of the AU Commission and expresses its appreciation as we look forward to the substantive results of that visit,” partly reads a statement from the SPLM-IO director for information, Puok Both Baluang.

He reiterated the armed opposition’s full commitment to the peace process and to a negotiated settlement, saying it is the only means to end the conflict.

“Though, well-documented belligerence of the regime, as they continue to violate the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, their refusal to sign the Declaration of Principles at the HLRF [High-Level Revitalization Forum, continued abduction of our political leadership and general intransigence,” he said.

South Sudan has been mired in conflict between the government of President Salva Kiir and rebels led by Machar, the country’s former first vice-president since December 2013. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced almost over 2 million people from their homes, including over a million refugees who have fled into neighbouring nations.

(ST)

  • 13 April 08:54, by Theallseeingeye

    Now we can smell some AU flavor in this game. Faaki should Just advocate for Riak release, it has now been proof that he is not the cause of all this mess, because he has been confined for 2yrs and things are still falling apart back home. Kiir is always a problem, there’s a traditional believe in Dinka culture that there MUST exsist a problem such that Men can fight and prove there superiority..

    repondre message

    • 13 April 08:58, by Theallseeingeye

      cont...
      that is why Kiir thinks got rid of Machar and there is one to fight with, so he turned around to escalate and initiate another round of fight with Malong in order to at least have someone whom he can test his muscles against.

      repondre message

  • 13 April 09:00, by Theallseeingeye

    correction
    that’s why Kiir thinks got rid of Machar and there is no one to fight with....

    repondre message

    • 13 April 09:16, by jubaone

      Theallseeingeye,
      AU has realized that IGAD is just a bunch of confused, self seeking and incapable organization. AU may not deliver the yearned peace, but it has realized that the Kiirminal is unfit, culpable and devilish liar. Just a single worthless jienge putting the lives of million SS at stake? May God curse him and his family and one day die like street dogs.

      repondre message

      • 13 April 09:45, by Theallseeingeye

        jubaone

        I Wonder what is going to be discuss at the next round of HLRF! this IGAD knows they cannot pressurized both parties to the agreement with empty threats, specially the IO since they already have their Boss under their confinement. as for Kiir, several gov officer including Kiir’s & Makuie state if publicly that "we cannot work under pressures".

        repondre message

        • 13 April 09:52, by Theallseeingeye

          cont. it means Kiir is literally telling IGAD "what else do you got". and he is confident of what he is doing, because he owns their paychecks. I think IGAD are just pushing Riak hard against the wall such that he surrenders, but IGAD also don’t know that even if Riak "denounced violence" this war won’t stop. because War is no longer about Kiir & Riak rather its about right and wrong

          repondre message

          • 13 April 10:01, by Theallseeingeye

            jubaone

            In fair and wise analogy and hypothetical theories, If an isolation of a variable from the equation resulted in the persistence of equilibrium state, your next attempt would definitely be changing the remaining variable and re-evaluate the system. it has now been proven beyond logic that Machar is not the problem. So what IGAD still want to see that much obvious than rebellion of Malong

            repondre message

            • 13 April 10:16, by Theallseeingeye

              cont..
              because after we done with Jienge we will come for you too. Sunday Junup, the objective is one tuple that worthless and tribal regime but not installing another one. Don’t commit the same mistake the Jienge did and have yet regretted and fix it.
              Sunday Junup. regardless of background and affiliation whoever must come to lead this nation should do it with competence, just and rule of law.

              repondre message

              • 13 April 10:21, by Theallseeingeye

                apology, the above comment was not in right place, I was reply to Sunday Junup on his comment below.. sory, I will just copy-past in the right place below

                repondre message

  • 13 April 09:07, by Eastern

    Tabani-Kiiri, are you there....?!

    repondre message

  • 13 April 09:36, by Eastern

    We are sticking to our position of the nine political alliance which was presented to IGAD last time. The tribal regime in Juba of course won’t accept this and this is our point of departure. Then, in comes the ALTERNATIVE B....!

    repondre message

    • 13 April 09:47, by Sunday Junup

      Eastern,
      You can never enjoy the cake which was cook by another person. Why don’t you cook yourself? Nine Political alliance you are talking about are just a bunch of failure politician whom want to benefit from Dr.Riak’s fruits. Cirilo defect from Kiir and shot his first bullet to dr.Riak as well as Lam Akol resulting of death to brave generals who can fight to the death toppling Kiirimnal regime

      repondre message

      • 13 April 09:50, by Sunday Junup

        Con.... Open front and fight instead of calling it plan B it can be plan A and Peace talk to be plan B as it was said clearly by Dr.John that peace come after war not war after peace!

        repondre message

        • 13 April 10:09, by Theallseeingeye

          Sunday Junup
          Stop being naive and try not to divide the cake that has not yet been cooked. if you keep talking like that we will not break from this cycle of violent that has been hunting us for generations, what you are saying sounds like another Jienge’s version of "we liberated you" but with IO/Nuer tone

          repondre message

          • 13 April 10:22, by Theallseeingeye

            cont..
            because after we done with Jienge we will come for you too. Sunday Junup, the objective is one tuple that worthless and tribal regime but not installing another one. Don’t commit the same mistake the Jienge did and have yet regretted and fix it.
            Sunday Junup. regardless of background and affiliation whoever must come to lead this nation should do it with competence, just and rule of law.

            repondre message

        • 13 April 10:14, by Eastern

          Sunday Junup,

          Unfortunately I don’t eat eat cakes, try a better example! Even in the wild, the mighty hunter, the lioness, is often robbed off its kill by a pack of stinky hyaena, come to think of that! Dr. Machar has a genuine cause, but the dude is too slow and he’s been outwitted by folks like Taban Deng and now the the united front of opposition parties is his new headache!

          repondre message

  • 13 April 09:40, by Games

    Eastern
    hahahahahahahahahah, yes they there are protesting. JCE are exposing their long secretes to the world and the world are currently taking notes

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
