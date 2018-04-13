 
 
 
Friday 13 April 2018

Sudan’s al-Bashir to participate in Arab summit

President of Sudan, Omer al-Bashir (C) stands between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, (L), and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the Arab League summit on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in Jordan (AP Photo)

April 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - President Omer al-Bashir will travel to Saudi Arabia Saturday leading Sudan’s delegation to the 29th Arab Summit.

The summit will be held in Dammam capital of the eastern province, where the Palestinian issue, the Yemeni conflict and the Iranian involvement are likely to take centre stage.

Sudanese foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour took part Thursday in the preparatory meeting for the summit in Riyadh said the meeting supported Sudan’s efforts to be removed from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

However, it was not clear if the meeting will discuss the rift between Qatar and the four-countries group of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Arab United Emirates and Egypt who accuse Doha of supporting terror groups, an accusation the latter has rejected.

Qatar will attend the summit but it was not yet if the Emir will be present or not despite rumours about his participation and a possible reconciliation meeting between him and the other four Arab leaders.

In a related development, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman called President al-Bashir on Thursday to offer condolences for his nephew’s death.

The official news agency SUNA reported they agreed to meet on the sidelines of the Arab summit to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common concern.

(ST)

