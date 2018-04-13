South Sudan optimistic of improving relations with US

April 12, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan says it is optimistic relations with the United States will improve after Washington nominated a new envoy to the East African nation.

South Sudan’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Mawien Makol (Photo: Citizen News)

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a confirmation hearing on Wednesday for Thomas Hushek, who is President Donald Trump’s nominee, to be the next US ambassador to South Sudan.

"Juba and the U.S. have diplomatic relations. So we are happy that the US is finally appointing someone to head its mission here. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will welcome him and work with him," the foreign affairs ministry spokesperson, Mawien Makol told Xinhua.

The officials also hinted on the sanctions imposed on some South Sudanese officials in 2017 and 15 oil companies this year, but said South Sudan remains fully committed to working with the US.

"These are some of the ups and down that we are going through and we hope that we shall understand ourselves and be able to push forward," stressed Makol.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused the the country’s former first vice-president, Riek Machar of plotting a coup.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands and forced more than 2 million people to flee their homes.

