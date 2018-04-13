April 12, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s Strategic Defense and Security Review (SDSR) Board meeting, initially scheduled for 12 April, has been postponed to next month.

The head of the Strategic Defense and Security Review (SDSR) Board Secretariat, Col. Ufulle Gaaro Kenyi (courtesy photo)

The head SDSR Board Secretariat, Col. Ufulle Gaaro Kenyi said lack of quorum prompted the meeting not to occur as scheduled.

“Some of the board members are engaged elsewhere. Therefore, the meeting for today is cancelled until next month,” said Kenyi.

“The exact date of the next meeting will be communicated in due time,” he added.

The meeting planned to discuss the introduction of the new chairman, Lt. General J.J Okot, review the status of the SDSR process and also agree on the way forward to complete the SDSR process.

The SDSR Board, according to Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict of South Sudan, is expected to undertake a comprehensive assessment of South Sudan’s defence requirements, inform the formulation of the country’s defence and security policies and subsequently lead to an overall process of security sector transformation, including the future command, function, size, composition and budget of the national army and security forces.

The process, the agreement says, should be comprehensive, inclusive, transparent and “underpinned by the national interest of promoting and defending the sovereignty and dignity of the country and its people.”

The SDSR reports to the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) and the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU).

(ST)