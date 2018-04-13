 
 
 
S. Sudan postpones strategic defence and security meeting

April 12, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s Strategic Defense and Security Review (SDSR) Board meeting, initially scheduled for 12 April, has been postponed to next month.

The head of the Strategic Defense and Security Review (SDSR) Board Secretariat, Col. Ufulle Gaaro Kenyi (courtesy photo)

The head SDSR Board Secretariat, Col. Ufulle Gaaro Kenyi said lack of quorum prompted the meeting not to occur as scheduled.

“Some of the board members are engaged elsewhere. Therefore, the meeting for today is cancelled until next month,” said Kenyi.

“The exact date of the next meeting will be communicated in due time,” he added.

The meeting planned to discuss the introduction of the new chairman, Lt. General J.J Okot, review the status of the SDSR process and also agree on the way forward to complete the SDSR process.

The SDSR Board, according to Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict of South Sudan, is expected to undertake a comprehensive assessment of South Sudan’s defence requirements, inform the formulation of the country’s defence and security policies and subsequently lead to an overall process of security sector transformation, including the future command, function, size, composition and budget of the national army and security forces.

The process, the agreement says, should be comprehensive, inclusive, transparent and “underpinned by the national interest of promoting and defending the sovereignty and dignity of the country and its people.”

The SDSR reports to the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) and the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU).

(ST)

  • 13 April 13:41, by jubaone

    Just didn’t imagine that bush generals would ever have some strategic and military studies, especially that more than 80% of all high ranking officers are illiterate or semi literate and unable to think strategically. This is not an army but armed villagers in army uniform. We need fundamental reform where young educated SS are recruited onto a (dot.com). Villagers are supposed to carry water.

    • 13 April 14:42, by Midit Mitot

      Jubaone,

      JCE government does not fell shame to announce this in the public media, the reason behind to postpone the meeting was, the fund that had mobilized for the services and the venue had already taken by some elements within the group. what a country is this?

      • 13 April 15:35, by Koryom2

        Midit Mitot,
        If the your so-called JCE keeps you behind of losers awake at night, then get you to them because you losers are going to deal with them here in South Sudan as long as there are Dinkas/Jiengs of the Sudan my poor friends. What community in South Sudan or indeed around the world doesn’t has its elders? None that l personally know of. Your so-called JCE have not prevent any rat>>>

        • 13 April 15:41, by Koryom2

          in South Sudan from forming their damn council elders. The Dinkas/Jiengs have had their elders since anyone can remember. And you losers are rooting to lectures like losers, thieves & traitors like Mabior Garang, Adwok Nyabe, Lam Akol, Rebecca Nyandeng, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Thomas Cirilo & bunch of losers cowering in foreign capitals and chirping like birds to their foreign masters in the US>

          • 13 April 15:52, by Koryom2

            the UK, their UN, the NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between to re-negotiate the losers, traitors & thieves back into their old positions. Good luck to the losers, traitors & thieves & their foreign masters though. Here are the opinions of these losers, thieves & traitors:http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/933098863?-21266:8599
            I just don’t get this Adwok Nyabe loser to be honest. This loser is just>

            • 13 April 16:00, by Koryom2

              as madder as his Riek Machar Protege. Any South Sudanese who was not born after 1991 knows this Adwok Nyabe, Riek Machar & Lam Akol pretty damn well. With their then Anasir coup against the SPLM/A. These traitors & losers were welcomed back in 2002 & given prominence positions in the SPLM/A again but with the losers, thieves & traitors naked ambitions to rule the South Sudanese people at all costs

