Security Council extends for 10 days UNISFA’s support to Sudans border mechanism

April 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Security Council has extended for 10 days the support of its mission in the disputed Abyei area to Sudan and South Sudan Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism.
In May 2017, the Council pointed to the persistent delay to operationalise the buffer zone decided to end United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA)’s support to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism within six months unless the two countries activate the border monitoring mechanism.
Since the two countries under regional and international pressures finally redeployed their forces out of the disputed areas and activated the Safe Demilitarized Border Zone and marked five crossing points.
However, the Governor of Upper Nile State on 23 March prevented the marking of the southern limit of Kosti Renk corridor, according to a UN report seen by Sudan Tribune.
Considering that the (UNISFA) has provided the needed support to the two government efforts to normalize relations in the contested border region in line with the 2012 Cooperation Agreement the Security Council unanimously decided to extend this support for ten days to complete the remaining matters.
The resolution 2411 (2018) recognized that “the current situation in Abyei and along the border between Sudan and South Sudan continues to constitute a serious threat to international peace and security"
The Joint Political and Security Mechanism is expected to hold an extraordinary meeting before the end of this month.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Machar project and the South Sudan peace forum 2018-04-12 05:14:13 By Tor Madira Machier The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the rest of the international community seem to be investing in two rival projects: One is the Machar project and (...)
Don’t be taken in by Sudan prisoner release 2018-04-11 22:00:28 by Jehanne Henry Today, Sudan president Omar al-Bashir ordered the release of “political detainees”, welcome news for 60 or so men who have languished behind bars for weeks. But it is also a grim (...)
Sudan’s chronic situation 2018-04-09 12:43:54 By Salah Shuaib The Sudanese situation has entered a new phase of absurdity. There are no looming signals to give us hope that something fruitful will happen soon in the country. This alone (...)
MORE