Security Council extends for 10 days UNISFA’s support to Sudans border mechanism



April 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Security Council has extended for 10 days the support of its mission in the disputed Abyei area to Sudan and South Sudan Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism.

In May 2017, the Council pointed to the persistent delay to operationalise the buffer zone decided to end United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA)’s support to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism within six months unless the two countries activate the border monitoring mechanism.

Since the two countries under regional and international pressures finally redeployed their forces out of the disputed areas and activated the Safe Demilitarized Border Zone and marked five crossing points.

However, the Governor of Upper Nile State on 23 March prevented the marking of the southern limit of Kosti Renk corridor, according to a UN report seen by Sudan Tribune.

Considering that the (UNISFA) has provided the needed support to the two government efforts to normalize relations in the contested border region in line with the 2012 Cooperation Agreement the Security Council unanimously decided to extend this support for ten days to complete the remaining matters.

The resolution 2411 (2018) recognized that “the current situation in Abyei and along the border between Sudan and South Sudan continues to constitute a serious threat to international peace and security"

The Joint Political and Security Mechanism is expected to hold an extraordinary meeting before the end of this month.

(ST)