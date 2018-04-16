 
 
 
Monday 16 April 2018

South Sudan’s army chief in Cairo for treatment

April 15, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s army chief of staff, General James Mawut Ajonga is recovering following a Kidney operation conducted in a Cairo-based hospital, relatives told Sudan Tribune.

JPEG - 37.9 kb
The rank of Lt general is pinned on Lt Gen. James Ajong by President Salva Kir, and Vice President James Wani, during the swearing-in ceremony as SPLA general chief of staff on Wednesday 10 May 2017 (ST Photo)

Ubeer Mawut, a brother to the army chief, said they opted for Egypt via Israel after the army chief was denied an entry visa to Germany.

The general was scheduled to fly to Germany for medical attention.

Medical examinations, he said, showed that the South Sudanese army chief of general staff suffers from a kidney infection, Ubeer said.

He said the doctors in Cairo successfully carried out the operation.

The military spokesperson, Lul Ruai Koang confirmed the general’s admission in Cairo, but declined to comment on his health condition.

Ajonga was appointed army chief of staff in May 2017, replacing General Paul Malong Awan.

(ST)

