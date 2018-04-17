April 16, 2018 (JUBA) – The European Union (EU) Council is ready to apply all appropriate measures to those obstructing the political process in war-torn South Sudan, according to its conclusions adopted on Monday.

The opening session of the revitalization forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, December 18, 2017 (ST)

The Council, in its conclusion, agreed that that 2018 is a critical year for securing peace in South Sudan, as the term of the transitional government of National Unity as set out in the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) comes to an end.

“While ARCSS remains the basis for the process, the discussions must reflect the reality on the ground,” notes the Council’s statement.

The Council also reaffirmed the EU’s deep concern at the continued fighting and grave violations and abuses of human rights that have inflicted horrific levels of human suffering and left the country in ruins.

In the conclusions, it noted, the EU urged all parties to the negotiations to put the nation’s future and needs of its people first.

It also urged all parties to the conflict in South Sudan to immediately cease fighting and participate in the peace process in good faith.

The General Secretariat of the Council is a body of staff responsible for assisting the European Council and the Council of the EU. Its work is reportedly to help organise and ensure the coherence of the Council’s work and the implementation of its 18-month programme.

South Sudan has been mired in conflict between the government of President Salva Kiir and rebels led by Riek Machar, the country’s former first vice-president since mid-December 2013. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced almost over 2 million people from their homes, including over a million refugees who have fled into neighbouring nations

(ST)