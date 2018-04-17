Sudan gov’t, Darfur armed groups fail to strike pre-negotiation deal



April 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The parties to Berlin talks on a pre-negotiation agreement for peace in Darfur have failed strike a deal paving the way for a political process to end the 15-year conflict.

Minni Minnawi the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-MM) told Sudan Tribune late on Tuesday that the two-day meeting wrapped up without an agreement on a declaration of principles that open the door for a cessation of hostilities and the start of political talks.

He further pointed an accusing finger to the government delegation saying "they insisted on the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) as the only basis for negotiations".

Also, he said the government refused all the proposals and concessions they made in order break the stalemate.

The head of the government delegation Amin Hassan Omer was not reachable for comment.

The parties are expected to release more statements explaining their positions on the talks.

Among the armed groups, the talks included the SLM-MM and the Justice and Equality Movement of Gibril Ibrahim.

JEM and SLM-MM refuse to negotiate a peace agreement on the basis of the DDPD instead they propose to open several issues already dealt in the framework text and to add the national matters like freedoms and human rights.

Ina addition to German officials, the meeting was attended by the head of UNAMID who is also the joint chief mediator, the African Union, the United Nations special envoy and the Troika countries including a four-member delegation from the Office of the U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan.

(ST)