More than 260 aid groups operate in South Kordofan and Blue Nile: HAC

April 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) said more than 260 aid groups are currently operating in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan States.

Children fetch clean water from ICRC water points in Muglad, Southern Kordofan State (ICRCJ. Guitter/file Photo)

In press statements on Tuesday, HAC acting commissioner Ahmed Mohamed Osman said they visited the IDPs areas in South Kordofan and provided them with the necessary aid.

He pointed out that Sudan is open to receive assistance for the needy population, saying there are 160 aid groups in South Kordofan and more than 100 groups in the Blue Nile.

According to the acting commissioner, these aid groups transfer and distribute assistance to the affected in a sustainable manner.

He added the government is delivering the assistance via the airports and seaports according to the agreed upon humanitarian tracks.

Immediately after the first arrest warrant of the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Sudan’s president Omer al-Bashir in March 2009, Sudan expelled 13 foreign aid groups from Darfur accusing it of collaborating with the war crime courts.

Since then, the activities of foreign aid group in Darfur are strictly controlled and more organizations were evicted through the years.

Sudan refuses to allow new aid groups to work in the region.

The government also banned the access of foreign groups to the rebel-held areas in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states as well as the establishment of camps for the displaced civilians, stressing the experience of Darfur camps should not be repeated in the two states.

(ST)