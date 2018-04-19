South Sudan presidency denies arresting adviser

April 18, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese presidency has dismissed as propaganda reports alleging presidential adviser on military affairs, Daniel Awet Akot has been placed under house arrest, causing speculations and warning such actions could spark unrest.

Daniel Awet Akot (ST)

The presidential adviser on security affairs. Tut Kew Gatluak denied that Akot is under house arrest, saying he was unaware of the top aide’s detention.

“I am not aware of this allegation. I spoke to Gen Daniel today and he did not indicate he has been arrested”, Gatluak told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

The presidential press secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny also denied the allegation, saying Akot is working normally and nobody has ever tried to raise security details around his residence or anywhere.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the speculation and attempts to reach the presidential aide failed he could not easily be reached on his known phone contacts.

Sources, however, attributed the speculations to comments in which he protested the manner the government under President Salva Kiir has been managing the affairs of the nation since becoming an independent from neigbouring Sudan.

The top aide admitted that the government was not functioning, citing non payments of the government employees by the state for more than six months now.

Akot, also a leading member of the faction of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement under president Salva Kiir was speaking during the funeral ride of late Morwel Abergut in Juba on Friday evening during which he urged people of Greater Lakes State to abandon all government positions and go back home to cultivate and focus on farming.

He urged his people to stop working against each and unite as Lakes State citizens.

This is the first time a Member of SPLM/A High Command came out clearly against Juba Administration. Awet who hails from Gok state formerly one of Greater Lakes state counties was furious while addressing a large crowd from Greater Lakes state.

(ST)