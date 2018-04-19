 
 
 
South Sudan presidency denies arresting adviser

April 18, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese presidency has dismissed as propaganda reports alleging presidential adviser on military affairs, Daniel Awet Akot has been placed under house arrest, causing speculations and warning such actions could spark unrest.

JPEG - 41.7 kb
Daniel Awet Akot (ST)

The presidential adviser on security affairs. Tut Kew Gatluak denied that Akot is under house arrest, saying he was unaware of the top aide’s detention.

“I am not aware of this allegation. I spoke to Gen Daniel today and he did not indicate he has been arrested”, Gatluak told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

The presidential press secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny also denied the allegation, saying Akot is working normally and nobody has ever tried to raise security details around his residence or anywhere.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the speculation and attempts to reach the presidential aide failed he could not easily be reached on his known phone contacts.

Sources, however, attributed the speculations to comments in which he protested the manner the government under President Salva Kiir has been managing the affairs of the nation since becoming an independent from neigbouring Sudan.

The top aide admitted that the government was not functioning, citing non payments of the government employees by the state for more than six months now.

Akot, also a leading member of the faction of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement under president Salva Kiir was speaking during the funeral ride of late Morwel Abergut in Juba on Friday evening during which he urged people of Greater Lakes State to abandon all government positions and go back home to cultivate and focus on farming.

He urged his people to stop working against each and unite as Lakes State citizens.

This is the first time a Member of SPLM/A High Command came out clearly against Juba Administration. Awet who hails from Gok state formerly one of Greater Lakes state counties was furious while addressing a large crowd from Greater Lakes state.

(ST)

  • 19 April 08:02, by Malakal county Simon

    No smoke without a fire!!!!

    repondre message

    • 19 April 08:15, by Midit Mitot

      Juba government had never accept any true report that could harm their fake regime. AWEK, MAKUEI and LUL were born to lying on citizens.

      repondre message

  • 19 April 08:12, by Sunday Junup

    If he admitted that the regime has failed then why should he still be in Juba? he should join opposition.

    repondre message

  • 19 April 08:14, by Resolution

    Things are always get start like that in South Sudan politic, Daniel will be soon arrested leave out being under house arrest. mark my words.

    repondre message

  • 19 April 08:19, by Mike Mike

    These are those whom wanted to creates division within our SPLM cadres to hate themselves. What has appeared here today is not true. Is a white lie.Daniel Awet can’t say this premature message to the people of lakes State to abandoned the government because of this austerity measures that our country had been facing now. Hell to whoever spread this wrong message to the people of SS.

    repondre message

  • 19 April 08:32, by Theallseeingeye

    he doesn’t resemble a presidential adviser because he looks primitive with the tongue hanging out of his lips a thing which every individuals civilized strive to avoid. but Yet, I like his opinion, because he put it right straight away "no Jienge should wear suit and waste time & resources pretending to work at the office, because they do not posses the competence and qualification to so....

    repondre message

    • 19 April 08:39, by Theallseeingeye

      cont...
      all Jienge should go and do farming, because instead of wasting the energy the possess on worthless things such as inter-communal fighting, looting, raping, playing mongula under lalop tree, singing those worthless Jienge songs that advocate for corruption, nepotism, and backwardness, they should utilize the energy on farming and became productive rather than relying on stolen UN aids..

      repondre message

      • 19 April 08:48, by Theallseeingeye

        cont..
        I think that is way the guy was arrest, because those in J1 have gotten use to looting and terror, so if majority of young Jienge youth decided to embrace Akot’s advice, all of them shall be occupied in farming, so those in J1 might not have enough Jienge human resource to be mobilized, fooled and deployed to loot, rape and terrorize the public.

        repondre message

  • 19 April 09:09, by Eastern

    Paul Malong herded many Dinka youths into their deaths by being drafted into the Mathiang Anyoor. Daniel Akot has lately seen the futility of wagging a war of attrition. He’s warning hapless Dinka youths to avoid being used in the current inferno in Unity state - better go home and tend to your farms. A wise counsel which idiots would call cowardice!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



