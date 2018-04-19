 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 19 April 2018

UN sanctions committee briefed on situation in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 18, 2018 (JUBA) – Members of the United Nations Security Council Committee, established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan, were briefed by the Panel of Experts on South Sudan in connection with the Panel’s final report, which was submitted in pursuance of paragraph 2 of resolution 2353 (2017).

JPEG - 44 kb
The UN Security Council votes unanimously to impose sanctions on those blocking peace in South Sudan (Photo: UN/Devra Berkowitz)

During the deliberations, held on 11 April, the Committee reportedly considered the Panel’s findings with respect to the political and security situation in South Sudan; violations of human rights and international humanitarian law; obstruction of humanitarian and peacekeeping missions; and arms procurement and the implementation of the sanctions measures in war-torn South Sudan.

The Committee also considered recommendations set out in the Panel’s final report, partly read a statement Sudan Tribune obtained.

The Committee, it further stressed, also received a briefing by the Office of the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, which provided updates on developments in South Sudan since the last briefing by the Special Representative to the members in March last year.

However, it was noted that while the young nation was facing the conflict for the fourth consecutive year, violations against children had increased considerably compared to the preceding two years.

The UN had verified over 1,000 incidents of all six grave violations against children, affecting close to 1,400 children in South Sudan.

During the 11 April meeting, the recruitment and use of children by all parties in South Sudan’s conflict, was assessed to be endemic.

“The office concluded that children were not just used on an ad hoc basis to temporarily boost military capacities of parties to the conflict or to provide services,” the statement noted, adding that children of South Sudan were the very fuel of the war, abused in a systematic and sustained manner which enabled the war effort to continue.

The world’s youngest nation has been mired in conflict between the government of President Salva Kiir and rebels led by Riek Machar, the country’s former first vice-president since mid-December 2013. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced almost over 2 million people from their homes, including over a million refugees who have fled into neighbouring nations

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 April 11:41, by Lenin Bull

    These smart scoundrels want fat jobs of the UN by creating fake stories on and about South Sudan and its people! Enough projects of John Prendergast is one of them and many other fake projects of intellectual scoundrels. Some have even started to sound false alarm bell of false genocide and other redundant lawyers have started to apply to serve in hybrid tribunal to try fake war crimes in SSudan!

    repondre message

  • 19 April 11:45, by Lenin Bull

    South Sudan has become international projects for swindling money from donors or coning donors with money esepecially fakes stories of human rights violations, fakes stories of canabalism, castration,fake stories of hindrance to humanitarians, etc. SSudan is slowly becoming another Congo for the UN and some idiot South Sudanese are not realizing!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Tall tale of criminal confession from S. Sudan presidency 2018-04-14 21:06:37 By Stephen Par Kuol Those who could not have read the minds of Kiir’s fascist regime for years can now read its own lips confessing war crimes and financial corruption. Ateny Wek Ateny has been (...)

Machar project and the South Sudan peace forum 2018-04-12 05:14:13 By Tor Madira Machier The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the rest of the international community seem to be investing in two rival projects: One is the Machar project and (...)

Don’t be taken in by Sudan prisoner release 2018-04-11 22:00:28 by Jehanne Henry Today, Sudan president Omar al-Bashir ordered the release of “political detainees”, welcome news for 60 or so men who have languished behind bars for weeks. But it is also a grim (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.