Sudan’s al-Bashir fires foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour

April 19, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir relieved his foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour said the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on Thursday evening.

Ibrahim Ghandour attends African Union ministers meeting in Addis Ababa on 11 April 2016 (ST Photo)

In a very short wire, SUNA reported that al-Bashir issued a presidential decree removing Ghandour from his position. Also, the decision was announced in less than three hours after the return of the president from Saudi Arabia where he participated in the 29th Arab League summit.

Observers in Khartoum believe that the decision comes after Ghandour statements on Wednesday before the lawmakers where he said certain circles have delayed the salaries of Sudanese diplomats since seven months.

"The president (al-Bashir) talked with the Governor of the Bank of Sudan several times, in the same way, the First Vice President, and the Minister of the Presidency follows the matter on a daily basis, but it seems that there are those who feel that the salaries of diplomats, staff and mission rents are not a priority," he told the parliament on Wednesday.

The statements triggered a massive outpouring of reactions some supported him saying and praised him for his courage others said he had not to disclose such important information.

Ghandour reportedly had already filed his resignation to President al-Bashir several months ago to protest the appointment of the former oil minister Awad al-Jaz as presidential aide tasked with relations with countries that have important investments in Sudan like China and Turkey.

Ghandour handled very important files and negotiated the lift of U.S. economic sanctions with Sudan. Recently he built strong relations with Egyptian officials and successfully managed to reduce tensions between the two countries.

