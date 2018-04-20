The Darfur issue remains in oblivion

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

The victims and survivors of the atrocious crimes in the Darfur region where very few in the world cares for their plight continue feeling trapped, no way out but at the same time wish they might one day be able to recover their right that have been denied for so long. But that dream seems a distant reality. Worse, the perpetrators of the crimes against them are still at large. That is the awful truth. And after years of being in a perpetual state of fear there are still many hurdles to overcome. As of 2018, an increasing number estimated as five million of the population remained living in the Camps for internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) , hundreds of thousands have fled to United Nations (UN) Refugee Camps in adjacent Sahel African countries such as Chad and Central African Republic (CAR) and a large number have taken the difficult decision to seek better life in the Diaspora and the rest of the population in the region have been living in fear of threat from the lack of security and lawlessness along with poverty and destitution.

The Issue of the people of Sudan in the region of Darfur is fading from Memory, many Darfur supporters say. People are questioning as to whether there remain any hopes for the Sudanese citizens to get out of those entanglements before getting perished. It is a dilemma and a real challenge. The Issue of Darfur is thought to have come out publicly Soon after the April, 2003 attack by the rebels on the El Fasher airport and as soon as which Omer Al Bashir and his high-ranking political and military leaders of the Government of Sudan (GoS) agreed upon a common plan to carry out a counter-insurgency campaign against the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/A), the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and other armed groups opposing the Government of Sudan in Darfur. Since then, War crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide in Darfur have continued under the sight and the hearing of the international community.

The current ongoing issue of the people of Sudan in the Darfur region began since the doomed ill-fated arrival of the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) syndicate under the pseudonym the National Islamic Front (NIF) to rule Sudan through the military coup on the night of Friday, June 30, 1989. The Muslim Brotherhood Syndicate uses the Shiite principle called “taqiyyah”- translated into English as dissimulation for cheating. The National Islamic Front (NIF)/National Congress Party (NCP) regime /entity has unleashed its killing machine against the defenseless civilian Sudanese citizens in the region of Darfur while the world watches and offers nothing more than lip service as cosmetic gesture to cover up the continuing heinous crimes and atrocities perpetrated by the fugitive from the international justice and genocidal criminal Marshall Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir who remains pursued for arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague ever since the year 2009. Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir, who came to power in 1989 in an Islamist and military-backed coup, and is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in Darfur is an international pariah. But Western governments have increasingly worked with his government, eager for his help in preventing violent extremism and in stemming the flow of African refugees northward into Libya and Egypt and then on to boats bound for Europe.

Sudanese regime wages war on restive regions of Darfur, Nuba Mountains and Ingassana in the Blue Nile State. It suppresses independent voices and persecutes religious minorities. It blocks humanitarian aid to areas in need. It warps the domestic economy to enrich and empower itself. And it undermines the integrity of the international financial system by laundering the proceeds of grand corruption through banks.

Other political analysts, rightly say, that the people of Sudan including those in the former Darfur Province , have never knew a decent life during the founding of the shabby Sudanese state 62 years ago since the evacuation/departure of the Anglo-Egyptian colonial powers for the absence of the purpose for their presence in Sudan anymore.

As for the Sudanese people in the Darfur region they have learned lessons the hard way during the 15 years of the suffering from the crimes of the Génocidaires in the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) entity that it is impossible to reach a just and sustainable peace while Omer al-Bashir is in power. The reasons for reaching to such conviction is that, as the saying goes, the venomous snake which bit a person is not expected to give an antivenom to its victim; so to speak. Furthermore, there are important Factors that have contributed to prolonging the issue of the people of Sudan in the Darfur region. They include among many other factors:

• The case against Omer al-Bashir and his two other Sudanese officials involved in war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur, is one of the most important real tests before the International Criminal court (ICC), in terms of its effectiveness and cooperation of countries with it, especially those countries that have ratified the Rome Statute of the Court, in addition to the cooperation of the Security Council, which includes three non-ratified permanent members of the system of the Court, namely China, the United States of America and Russia. China is practically an important customer for Sudanese oil.

• Members who did not ratify the court system, nor did they hide their accusation of the Government of Sudan, led by the United States of America, who admitted that al-Bashir has committed genocide in Darfur, though regrettably the United States of America led a campaign to weaken the Court’s effectiveness.

• the support of some regional organizations such as the Arab League, which includes countries ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court such as Jordan and Djibouti, and this explains the free travels of Omer al-Bashir to the Arab Gulf State of Qatar after the issuance of the arrest warrant, as well as to Egypt, in addition to the current rapprochement position of the European Union along with the unlimited support of the African Union (AU) member countries who remain staunch supporters of al-Bashir and opposed to the Court.

• It enriches the justice of the issue of the people of Sudan in Darfur and the trial of the accused remains a realistic challenge before the Court and its success will be an important task for international criminal justice.

The continuing crimes of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime include the recent one when it waged Chemical Warfare against Jebel Marra Civilian population on Friday the 15th of January 2016. The use of chemical agents on civilians Populations in the Jebel Marra area was stark and shocking and demonstrated how reckless the National Congress Party (NCP) regime who is prepared to further annihilate the Sudanese civilian citizens in the restive region of Darfur as an ongoing retaliation process for the indictment of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the genocidal criminal Marshall Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir who has committed the heinous crimes and remained at large fugitive from the international justice evading arrest. Nevertheless, al-Bashir and his criminal entourage will continue to be culpable for the crimes they have perpetrated in the rights of the innocent people despite the denial of the elements of the regime of their any involvement in the crimes documented by the most credible international agencies including the United Nations (UN). The people of Sudan in the Darfur region denounce the global inaction after the chemical attacks in Jebel Marra by the NCP regime which was no way commensurate the position of outcry taken by the international quarters in the case of the alleged Chemical attack in the Syrian territory of Douma, Eastern Ghouta on April 7, 2018; without doubt one strongly condemns and denounces the use of Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD) by any regime against any animal or inanimate let alone human beings. However, Amnesty International has gathered harrowing evidence strongly suggesting the repeated use of chemical weapons against civilians, including very young children, in Jebel Marra - one the most remote parts of Darfur. Amnesty International described the atrocity at the time as a SCORCHED EARTH, POISONED AIR. A survivor of the attack Khalil, described attack as follows: (THE SMOKE WAS INITIALLY BLACK, THEN IT TURNED GREEN. IT HAD A NASTY SMELL AS IF SOMETHING ROTTEN WAS MIXED WITH CHLORINE).

Furthermore, Amnesty International added saying: Ignored by the world Scorched earth, mass rapes, killings and bombs. The war crimes being committed in Jebel Marra are the same as those seen in 2004, when the world first woke up to what was happening in Darfur. The region has been stuck in a catastrophic cycle of violence for more than 13 years and little has changed. It is time for the UN Security Council to increase pressure on the Sudanese authorities to ensure that peacekeepers and humanitarian agencies are allowed to access remote areas such as Jebel Marra. There is also an urgent need to investigate the use of chemical weapons. The world’s response to the crisis in Darfur has been utterly deplorable. It cannot continue to avert its eyes in the face of such immense human suffering. Amnesty International concluded its report as follows: (Amnesty International has obtained several images of victims of fatal chemical weapons attacks in Darfur, including children that many viewers will find distressing. We have chosen to publish these images because we believe the immense human suffering caused by the Sudanese government forces’ attacks on Darfur must no longer be ignored by the world). The Images included: Early in the morning girls huddle together in a cave where they sleep on the ground outside of Sarong, Central Darfur, Sudan. Monday, March 2, 2015. © Adriane Ohanesian

300,000 Killed in Darfur since the start of the conflict and 171 Villages damaged or destroyed in the Jebel Marra region alone in 2016.

On Amnesty International said on 7 March 2017 referring to Sudan: (Opportunity to investigate Darfur chemical attacks must not be squandered). Member states of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) must demand a proper investigation into alleged chemical attacks by Sudanese government forces in the Jebel Marra region of Darfur, said Amnesty International today, as the OPCW’s Executive Council begins its four-day meeting in The Hague. In a shocking report published in September 2016, Amnesty International revealed credible evidence of the repeated use of what are believed to be chemical weapons, against civilians, including very young children, from January to August 2016. Failure by member states to trigger the investigation would be a monumental and shameful abdication of duty.

The double standards of the International Community in dealing with international catastrophies caused by tyrants such as the Syria’s Assad and Sudan’s Omer al-Bashir stand out as typical examples. The Tripartite of UK, France and US Airstrike on Syria on Saturday the 14th April 2018 is a living model. UK PM Theresa May has been quoted as saying: "This collective action sends a clear message that the international community will not stand by and tolerate the use of chemical weapons,” One wonders and asks as to why not such action on Omer al-Bashir’s regime when he used Chemical Weapons against civilian populations in Jebel Marra in Darfur in 2016? It is a Pick and Choose based on interests, isn’t it? Those who use chemical weapons must be held culprit and brought to justice. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has right to investigate any alleged use of Chemical Weapons. Omer al- Bashir’s regime hindered the entry of the OPCW entering Jabel Marra to conduct investigations regarding chemical weapons use.

The justifications put forward by the US, UK and France for the air strikes in Syria have focused on the need to maintain the international prohibition against the use of chemical weapons, to degrade President Assad’s chemical weapons arsenal and to deter further chemical attacks against civilians in Syria. People of Darfur say that Justification Should have been applied to Sudan as well when Omer al-Bashir bombed civilian population in Jebel Marra with Chemical Weapons. The US General said during his briefing at the Pentagon on 14.04. 2018 about airstrike carried out by the tripartite on Syria that civilized nations will never allow weapons of mass destruction to be used against civilians anywhere on the globe. He added to say that it is about values of intolerance of the use of Chemical Weapons against civilian populations. In the case of the Sudanese people in the Darfur region who have suffered a lot over the past 15 lean years, did not find enough support to make the NCP regime feel the threat and think carefully before using chemical weapons as it did in Jebel Marra.

Sudanese President Omer Hassan al-Bashir, who came to power in June the 30th 1989 through a military coup, backed by Islamists and their loyalist groups in the army remained the sole ruler and the cruel dictator ever since. Bashir and his regime gave no care to the suffering of the Sudanese people who continued in woes and from all types of tribulations that included extreme poverty, hunger, disease, and deprivation of the civil liberties, whereas the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s inductee Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his corrupt criminal entourage do not damn care as long as they are remaining at the helm of the devastated nation of Sudan they have robbed its resources and stored it in banks abroad. “Some states have expressed concern at this cruel use of chemical agents on civilians, but that is not enough. They must ensure concrete steps are taken to determine the full nature and extent of Sudan’s chemical weapons programme, and demand that Sudan fully cooperates with the OPCW.”

Throughout its history, Darfur has been the home to several cultures and kingdoms, like the mythical Tora or the Daju and Tunjur kingdoms. The recorded history of Darfur begins in the seventeenth century, with the foundation of the Fur Sultanate by the Keira dynasty. In 1875, the Anglo-Egyptian Co-dominion or Condominium in Khartoum ended the dynasty. The British allowed Darfur a measure of autonomy until formal annexation in 1916. However, the region remained underdeveloped through the period of colonization and into independence in 1956. The majority of national resources were directed toward the riverine Arabs clustered along the Nile near Khartoum. This pattern of structural inequality and overly underdevelopment resulted in increasing restiveness among Darfuris. The influence of regional geopolitics and war by proxy, coupled with economic hardship and environmental degradation, from soon after independence led to sporadic armed resistance from the mid-1980s. The continued violence culminated in an armed resistance movement around 2003. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Darfu

According to Wikipedia the free encyclopedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darfur_(disambiguation), Darfur is a region in western Sudan. It was named Dardaju while ruled by the Daju, who migrated from Meroë circa 350 AD; it was then renamed Dartunjur when the Tunjur ruled the area. Dar is an Arabic word meaning home of (Fur). Darfur [1] was an independent sultanate for several hundred years, incorporated into Sudan by Anglo-Egyptian forces in 1916. During the Anglo-Egyptian Condominium rule, Darfur was one of the Nine Provinces of Sudan and had Five Districts. It became a region during the era of the rule of President Jaffer Mohmed Nimeiri when the region administratively divided into Northern, Southern and Western States. However, in May 5, 2011 the National Congress Party (NCP) regime added two further States; the Central and the Eastern States under the doctrine of Divide to rule which led to the tearing the social fabric among the inhabitants and the start of the intertribal warfare. Currently, the former Darfur region has no existence administratively since its division into five federal states: Central Darfur, East Darfur, North Darfur, South Darfur and West Darfur soon after the signing of the defunct Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD).

There are a number of factors have contributed into the prolonging of the suffering of the people in Darfur one of which the negative role played by some few Darfurians allied to the regime. One of those factors that contributed into the prolongation of the suffering of the people in the region and the lack of a fair end to the issue of Darfur is the betrayal collusion of a few of the people of the region who fell servile on the lap of the ruling regime in exchange for cheap incentives and supported it against their own people and surrendered themselves to marginal government jobs that neither guarantee and nor save from hunger, as the saying goes. This is in addition to those very few who played the role of an undercover agent and as operative passing intelligence in favour of the ruling regime against the Darfur armed movements fighting for the recovery of the denied rights of Sudanese citizens in the region.

Sudan’s government endorses Darfur’s division into five states

The main comments at the time included the following:

6 MAY 2011 09:26, BY DASODIKO

Divide not to divide that is a question which it is not our major concern! Our concern is to see you Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir in The Hague in the Netherlands and some of entourage members in National prisons. The division is a message for Fur and Abdul Wahid to rule Zalingei only; not to dream about going beyond you guys you never know history as if you have never been to schools. Haaaaaaaaaaa, ha Nafie-Bashir team of ignorance.

6 MAY 2011 10:21, BY zol aweer

That is absolutely nonsense, divide and rule tactic only to accommodate Arab tribe in Darfur.

The Darfurians MUST come together and forget their past disagreement and work to unity for better generation to come, or else they will be like Bantu tribe in Somalia, who claim to have no origin.

NCP should beg Darfurians to give them land to settle their fellow Arab not them imposing their dirty solution on indigenous people which bring identity discrimination.

Shame on Nafi and Bashir!!!!!

6 MAY 2011 14:07, BY Tamar

Darfur division is the strategy of giving Arab a piece of land to settle and to squeeze the indigenous communities into narrow space and it’s obvious message to weaken African indigenous societies, and they want to give legitimacy to Arab at the expenses of African people origin, and that will never happen since people of Darfur are well aware of everything Bashir is doing.

Let’s speak from historical point of view, Darfur has been annexed to sudan in 1916 in other words, it has less than 100 years when it became a part of sudan and it was one Region which is known as Darfur Region and today you idiot men are talking about dividing and conducting referendum, I think you must be mad or drunken, Darfur should never, and will never be divided, Darfur must remain as one Region for its people eventually, I call upon all Darfurian to become together as one in front of the enemy.

6 MAY 2011 18:05, BY Billiu Puoch

Let them go and face Ocampo if they are good in defend.

I’m just saying bye and bye to Khartoum and we meet in the board

Thus, the Islamists have decided to continue to govern the country no matter what the result would be. For them, the main concern is to maintain the sustainability of power, irrespective of the country’s fate doomed for collapse. This attitude is caused by their fear of political and legal prosecutions that awaiting them along with the retribution they will face for their crimes of involvement in corruption, mismanagement, killing and torture.

Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir came to power in June the 30th 1989 in an Islamist and military-backed coup, and is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes and genocide committed in Darfur.

The ruling regime in Sudan seized power by a coup d’état that hid its identity deceitfully. It was reported that the plot was interpreted as the National Islamic Front (NIF) Godfather late Dr. Hassan Abdalla al-Turabi as saying to the Brigadier General Omer Hassan Ahmed Bashir- without the “al”- at the time: "You go to the Republican Palace as a President and I will go to Jail as a prisoner”. And the Putschists decided to govern the country of Sudan without rival until the Hour and do not hand over power - as they claimed – but to Christ. Important Note: (The letters "Al" are used in Arabic to amplify and transcend the people with Exaltation and Arrogance on others in society”!

The National Islamic Front (NIF)/National Congress Party (NCP) Putschists took this national attitude and rushed into a repugnant party approach. The 28 year-period in which the coup d’état took power was marked by many failures and crimes of bloodshed and killings. The bloody behaviour of the (NCP) regime led to international condemnations to which Sudan was subjected for the first time in its history to economic and trade sanctions and boycotted by the civilized nations of the world.

Sudan is in dire need of a leadership who thinks in a more open-minded way and definitely not the one alike the arrogant hapless tyrant Omer al-Bashir who has been dragging Sudan into the abyss, three lean decades on and continuing using the cloned version of the same infamous militia “janjaweed” , now named the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been implicated in war crimes in Sudan’s western Darfur region.

This is about the missing of the cause of the Sudanese civilian citizens in the war ravaged western region of Darfur without a trace 15 lean years on as of February 2018. The people in region of Darfur continued have been languishing in the misery of the state waged proxy warfare, vindictive measure against the Darfuris as a pretext that the International Criminal Court (ICC) indictment of Omer al-Bashir was initiated by them.

The Darfur Issue in oblivion

The Issue of Darfur has no regional or international support let alone local support as a result of the intersection of interests between them and the perpetrators of genocide such as the President of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his criminal entourage that has been fugitive and fleeing the international justice carrying with them the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) since 2009. Furthermore, the issue of the people of Sudan in the Darfur region has been without any resolution and got from bad to worse for the past fifteen lean years as of April 2018.

Marshal Omer al-Bashir, who has lost his political compass, is not sure where he is heading. He tried to reach out to seek support of Iran to face threats from Western countries. He went away from Iran and went to his arch enemy, the United States of America, to beg for lifting some of the decades long economic and trade sanctions combined to the National Congress Party (NCP) regime elements’ Institutional corruption. The latter has not helped resolving the economic crises. He decided to beg the Oil rich Saudi Arabia and Gulf States in the role of mercenary and participated in the war in Yemen. However, al-Bashir immediately felt his nightmare threats and went to Russia and visited President Vladimir Putin and shamelessly asked his protection against the ‘aggression of America’. Even that has not helped to allay his fears either! He tried to rapprochement with Turkey and gave President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an the Red Sea locality of Swakin in the Eastern Sudan. As the State of Qatar is one of the countries within the axis of the Global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM), Omer al-Bashir tried in vain to be an arbiter Between the State of Qatar and the four countries of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt! As we know that al-Bashir made attempts and efforts to rally the countries in the African Union (AU) and the Western powers in the European Union (EU) to support him in getting rid of the indictment and arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the crimes he has perpetrated against the civilian citizens of Sudan in the Darfur region since 2009 and he remains fugitive from the international justice.

Omar al-Bashir’s ridiculing attempts to bury the facts under the mountain of lies and chronic institutional fallacies of the ruling NCP regime. Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir, who was pursued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the heinous crimes he has perpetrated which included among many others, crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide in the Darfur region and has made the Sudan a joke and laughingstock before the peoples of the world as a result of his inability to learn from his fateful mistakes from his disastrous deeds driven by his tyranny and poverty in opinions.

Sudan in Dire Need

Sudan is in dire need of a leadership who thinks in a more open-minded way and definitely not the one alike the arrogant hapless tyrant Omer al-Bashir who has been dragging Sudan into the abyss, three lean decades on and continuing using the cloned version of the same infamous militia “janjaweed” , now named the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been implicated in war crimes in Sudan’s western Darfur region.

The absence of a peace seeking partner within the ruling regime (NCP) has been proved over the Fifteen years of the Darfur conflict. The reaffirmation of the lack of a partner for a just and sustainable peace for the people of Sudan in the Darfur region was represented at the Berlin meeting on 16-17 April 2018 at the invitation of the German government, where the meeting was adjourned without any tangible benefit or reaching a meaningful understanding duo to the intransigence and maneuvering of the representatives of the (NCP) regime towards the peace process.

Let us delve into a different axis about the misery that continually caused by the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) regime represented by its President, Marshall Omer al-Bashir. Over the lean Twenty Eight years or so of the rule of Sudan by the Global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) Syndicate, the Khartoum Branch, its leader the Génocidaire Marshall Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir has converted Sudan which once thought as a promising ‘Food Basket’ of the World into a laughingstock before the peoples of the world. This Bashir told a rally of his supporters in the White Nile State that he gave the then United Kingdom Ambassador to Sudan, Dame Rosalind Mary Marsden, what he termed ‘BARAKAWEY’, an irreverent and an accursed expression. As expected, that was very soon have been reported as a big lie and on the contrary, at the time of departure of the Ambassador Dame Rosalind due to end of her tenure of mission to Sudan, Bashir thanked her and commended the period she spent in Sudan as a success! Apologies to the Dame Rosalind came from various personalities from Sudan including the leader of the Sudan Call Front Sayed al-Sadig al-Mahdi who said the following:

“As representatives of the People of Sudan we take exception to the outlandish language used by the Sudanese President. The people of Sudan pride themselves for being very courteous in dealing with their expatriate brothers and sisters in Humanity, especially so in the case of ladies as a matter of chivalry. You have served your country with honour in Sudan as an Ambassador to the Queen of UK. After that you served as a Special Envoy for European Union for Sudan and South Sudan, and when you left your post; you left warm memories in the country. After that you continued your interest in the cause of peace, and democracy, and stability in the Sudan.

Please accept our warm apologies for the outlandish language used by the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir directed against you, which is unrepresentative of Sudanese character.

The signatories: Al-Sadig Al-Mahdi and others

David Ebershoff the American writer, editor, and teacher has been quoted as saying:” We are born, we live, and we disappear. One of the chilling aspects of history is the swiftness with which it carries us into oblivion”.

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/