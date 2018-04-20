China to send peacekeeping police to South Sudan

April 19, 2018 (JUBA) - China will send 19 peacekeeping police officers to South Sudan and Cyprus to carry out United Nations peacekeeping missions, its ministry of public security said Thursday.

Chinese peacekeepers patrol around the perimeter of UN House in Juba on 27 January 2016 (UNMISS Photo)

According to ECNS news agency, the police crew bound for South Sudan will be the seventh to be deployed in the country, starting on 22 April.

The average age for the members is 37 and that they come from different police classifications and excel in foreign languages.

Since joining the UN peacekeeping mission in 2000, China has sent a total of 2,614 police officers to the nine peacekeeping mission areas and the UN headquarters in New York.

These forces have received a good reputation from across the globe, the ministry said.

(ST)