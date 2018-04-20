 
 
 
South Sudan army chief dies in Egypt

April 20, 2018 (JUBA/CAIRO) - South Sudan’s army chief of general staff, General James Ajongo Mawut has died, the government said Friday.

JPEG - 37.9 kb
The rank of Lt general is pinned on Lt Gen. James Ajong by President Salva Kir, and Vice President James Wani, during the swearing-in ceremony as SPLA general chief of staff on Wednesday 10 May 2017 (ST Photo)

Mawut, a statement noted, died in Cairo on Friday after a short illness.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the untimely death of General James Ajongo Mawut, the Sudan People’s Liberation Army’s chief of defense force,” partly reads President Salva Kiir’s statement.

The South Sudanese leader described the deceased as a “remarkable” man and committed founder member of the SPLM/A.

“He [Mawut] served this nation with dedication and honour and shall be remembered as [a] hero,” further stressed the statement.

Although it still remains unclear what caused the general’s death, family member said he spent months in Kenya seeking medical attention before he was relocated to Cairo.

The presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said he was shocked on hearing news regarding the death of the army chief of staff.

Meanwhile the government has declared three days of official mourning and ordered that all flags would be flown at half-mast.

Mawut, who joined the southern rebel movement in 1983, became army chief of staff in May 2017 after Gen. Paul Malong was sacked.

(ST)

  • 20 April 11:13, by Tilo

    RIP Comrade Ajonga

  • 20 April 11:20, by Games

    How that idiot deaths is important than the others citizens he has been killing and displaced them? Hell to tribal Chief of Staff and he doesn’t deserve to be honored.

  • 20 April 11:26, by Lenin Bull

    RIP Comrade James Ajongo Mawut. I give you my last salute and congratulate you for your patriotism, bravery, and love to South Sudan since 1983 todate 2018! Indeed you are a hero mony. You have done your part well. Remain the next idiot!

  • 20 April 11:32, by Theallseeingeye

    My deepest condolences to the family. RIP.

    • 20 April 11:43, by Malakal county Simon

      The only mighty God, is calling those selfish leaders of South Sudan one-by-one for turning their guns to their own peoples.... May his soul rest in peace!!

  • 20 April 11:44, by Theallseeingeye

    When Malong was very sick and attended at Kenya, God did not want to take him because he had a plan for him, he wanted to call Malong just like when Jesus appeared to Soul on his way to prosecute Christians. I think Malong must have seen a vision, otherwise he would have been the one taken now. I believe God wanted to give him another chance to correct his past, he just showed him a sign .....

    • 20 April 11:50, by Theallseeingeye

      cont...
      that no matter how strong you are, one day you will be called, this seat is not forever, you must do the right things, because when you are called there will be no guards,battalion AK-47, PKM, RPG, tanks etc. this life is short you live it and you leave it too, we will all one day leave behind the land we are fighting on. R.I.P Ajonge, you just came to show an example to those left behind

Sudan Tribune

