Sudan’s al-Bashir, Ethiopia’s premier discuss bilateral relations

April 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali on Saturday discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

Al-Bashir, who arrived in Ethiopia on Friday to take part in Tana Forum which is hosted by the Ethiopian city of Bahr Dar from 21 to 22 April, met with Ethiopia’s premier on Saturday.

During the meeting, al-Bashir stressed the Sudanese government and people support for Ethiopia in order to achieve aspirations of the two countries in all fields.

He pointed out that the Sudanese-Ethiopian relations are strong and eternal, expressing keenness to promote bilateral ties in all fields.

For his part, the Ethiopian premier expressed deep gratitude for al-Bashir’s participation in Tana Forum, describing Sudan as his second home and al-Bashir as his older brother.

He also expressed gratitude for the generous treatment received by the Ethiopian citizens in Sudan.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdallah Idriss told reporters following the meeting the two leaders underscored the need to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the two countries in regional and international forums.

He added the two also discussed ways to activate and secure the border trade between the two countries.

On the other hand, Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister, Workneh Gebeyehu, said al-Bashir is the first president to meet the newly appointed Ethiopian premier which indicates the strength of bilateral ties between the two countries.

He described the meeting between the two leaders as historic, saying it is an important step towards promoting bilateral relations.

Ethiopia’s top diplomat added the two leaders underlined they would work together on the bilateral level and within the framework of the regional bloc, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

He vowed to exert every possible effort to enhance bilateral relations between Sudan and Ethiopia to reach the highest levels of relations in Africa.

Ethiopia and Sudan are engaged more and more in joint security, military and economic cooperation.

In April 2017, the two sides signed a number of joint agreements to promote economic relations and strengthen ties between the two countries.

Also in February, they signed multiple agreements to further boost up cooperation on a range of development activities.

In March 2012, al-Bashir announced his support to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), saying his government understands the mutual benefits the project could offer Ethiopia and Sudan.

(ST)