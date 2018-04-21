Sudan’s al-Bashir, Ethiopia’s premier discuss bilateral relations

April 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali on Saturday discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all fields.
Al-Bashir, who arrived in Ethiopia on Friday to take part in Tana Forum which is hosted by the Ethiopian city of Bahr Dar from 21 to 22 April, met with Ethiopia’s premier on Saturday.
During the meeting, al-Bashir stressed the Sudanese government and people support for Ethiopia in order to achieve aspirations of the two countries in all fields.
He pointed out that the Sudanese-Ethiopian relations are strong and eternal, expressing keenness to promote bilateral ties in all fields.
For his part, the Ethiopian premier expressed deep gratitude for al-Bashir’s participation in Tana Forum, describing Sudan as his second home and al-Bashir as his older brother.
He also expressed gratitude for the generous treatment received by the Ethiopian citizens in Sudan.
Meanwhile, Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdallah Idriss told reporters following the meeting the two leaders underscored the need to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the two countries in regional and international forums.
He added the two also discussed ways to activate and secure the border trade between the two countries.
On the other hand, Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister, Workneh Gebeyehu, said al-Bashir is the first president to meet the newly appointed Ethiopian premier which indicates the strength of bilateral ties between the two countries.
He described the meeting between the two leaders as historic, saying it is an important step towards promoting bilateral relations.
Ethiopia’s top diplomat added the two leaders underlined they would work together on the bilateral level and within the framework of the regional bloc, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).
He vowed to exert every possible effort to enhance bilateral relations between Sudan and Ethiopia to reach the highest levels of relations in Africa.
Ethiopia and Sudan are engaged more and more in joint security, military and economic cooperation.
In April 2017, the two sides signed a number of joint agreements to promote economic relations and strengthen ties between the two countries.
Also in February, they signed multiple agreements to further boost up cooperation on a range of development activities.
In March 2012, al-Bashir announced his support to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), saying his government understands the mutual benefits the project could offer Ethiopia and Sudan.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Bring Sudanese troops home now 2018-04-21 15:25:57 By Salah Shuaib The Sudanese troops fighting hard now in Yemen, who were sent there by order of al-Bashir, should return home. The process of implementing this task is much challenging. But, we (...)
Dissolution and formation of the Cabinet - 2013 2018-04-20 08:00:00 Amb Telar Deng The events that led to the 2013 dissolution of cabinet can be traced back to the deep mistrust that fermented back in 1991 when leaders failed to close ranks. After the 1991 (...)
The Darfur issue remains in oblivion 2018-04-20 07:36:49 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The victims and survivors of the atrocious crimes in the Darfur region where very few in the world cares for their plight continue feeling trapped, no way out but at the (...)
MORE