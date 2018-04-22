Sudan’s NCP to launch discussions with political forces on new constitution

April 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) said arrangements have been completed to kick off the dialogue with the political forces.

The Sudanese Parliament building

NCP political secretary Omer Basan said his party would meet with all political forces except the unregistered parties and the armed movements that have not yet been transformed into political parties.

He pointed out that the meetings with the political forces would focus on the outcome of the national dialogue particularly the issues of the constitution, elections commission and the law of the political parties’ council.

Basan added the NCP would hold a meeting next week to form 20 committees to contact the political parties and engage in the dialogue.

He said these committees include names of top NCP members in the Leadership Office and the political sector.

In October 2016, the political forces participating in the government-led national dialogue concluded the process by signing the National Document which includes the general features of a future constitution to be finalised by transitional institutions.

The National Consensus Government (NCG) was installed in May 2017 to implement the outcome of the dialogue conference.

The opposition groups boycotted the national dialogue because the government didn’t agree to a humanitarian truce with the armed groups and due to its refusal to implement a number of confidence-building measures aiming to create a conducive environment in the country before to hold the inclusive dialogue.

(ST)