April 21, 2018 (JUBA) - The United State embassy in South Sudan has announced a temporary curfew for its personnel after renewed clashes broke out west of the country’s capital, Juba on Thursday morning.

South Sudanese policemen and soldiers are seen along a street following renewed fighting in South Sudan’s capital Juba, July 10, 2016. (Reuters Photo)

“Effective immediately and until 6:30 a.m. Monday, April 23, 2018, the Embassy’s curfew has been temporarily changed from 8:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.,” partly reads the embassy’s statement issued on Friday.

The embassy, in the brief statement, also appealed to US citizens in the country to be cautious and closely monitor the security situation.

It further appealed to US citizens to always carry proper identification, including their passport with a valid South Sudan visa.

“Following incidents this week of armed altercations in the Luri district, approximately eight miles west of Juba, there has been heightened screening of vehicles and people at security checkpoints around Juba,” further stressed the embassy’s statement.

Clashes broke out west of Juba between government troops and an unknown armed group, in violation of a cessation of hostilities agreement signed by the nation’s warring factions.

(ST)