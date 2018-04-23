 
 
 
Monday 23 April 2018

Sudan’s al-Bashir, AU peace commissioner discuss regional security

April 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Sunday has discussed with the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, Smail Chergui the regional security and the situation in Libya.

JPEG - 43.5 kb
President Omer al-Bashir speaking at the opening of the second parliamentary session 19 Oct 2015 (Photo SUNA)

Al-Bashir on Sunday morning received the AU official at his place of residence in the Ethiopian city of Bahr Dar on the sidelines of the 7th Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa.

According to the official news agency SUNA, Chergui expressed appreciation for the positive development in Darfur region, pointing to the downsizing of the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

He pointed out that the AU would continue to consult with Sudan in all issues of common concern.

It is noteworthy that al-Bashir returned to Khartoum on Sunday from Ethiopia where he attended the Tana Forum from 21 to 22 April in Bah Dar.

The Tana Forum is an independent initiative that seeks to provide an informal platform for African Heads of State and Government to engage in open and frank discussions with a wide spectrum of non-state stakeholders on the most pressing peace and security issues confronting the continent.

The theme of the 7th meeting was “Ownership of Africa’s Peace and Security Provision: Financing and Reform of the African Union.”

(ST)

  • 23 April 08:18, by Lenin Bull

    AU is comprised of idiots because Bashir is daily destabilizing the young nation South Sudan with rebellions, and economic blockade and AU is doing nothing. This shameless terrorist Bashir is killing Africans daily in their thousands in Darfur, Nuba Mountains, and Blue Nile and the mother AU is dumbfounded as if Darfurians, Nubas, and Ingassanas are not Africans that AU should protect!

  • 23 April 08:19, by Lenin Bull

    Africans what is wrong with you?

