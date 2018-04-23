 
 
 
Clerics promoting violence in South Sudan, says VP

April 22, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan vice-president, James Wani Igga has, in an unexpected move, accused the clergy of promoting violence in the young nation by allegedly spreading hate messages.

JPEG - 38.6 kb
South Sudan’s vice-president, James Wani Igga, speaks at the opening of the national reconciliation and peace conference in Wau on 2 September 2014 (ST)

Igga, while addressing the congregation at All Saint Cathedral Church of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan in Juba Sunday, claimed some said some clergymen were orchestrators of violence.

"Some clergymen have resorted to preaching against personalities in this country. They misinforming believers that President Salva Kiir and the government are bad," he was quoted saying on Sunday.

The vice-president did not, however, name any of these clergymen he accused.

South Sudan descended into violence on December 2013 following political disagreements within the country’s ruling party. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 3 million.

According to Igga, the violence in the country could have ended by now if some church leaders desisted from misleading the people.

He dismissed claims by some clergy men that the government had failed in its mandate to protect the population during this civil war.

"They [clergy men should not mix politics with religion," Igga stressed.

The church, despite the vice-president’s utterances, is also known to have played positive roles in efforts to end the five-year civil war.

In February, for instance, Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church declared 23 February as a day of fasting and prayer for the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

The Pope, in a message, appealed to those who are faithful to seek spiritual intervention by fasting as well as praying for peace. The Pontiff also invited non-Catholic faithful to play a part in the search for peace in the two countries and around the world.

(ST)

  • 23 April 06:51, by Lenin Bull

    Auxillary Bishop Pio Santo of Juba Catholic Archdiocese and Roko Taban are on the top tens of the religious preaching hatred and violence than the pure religion of love of Jesus Christ!

    repondre message

    • 23 April 07:53, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      This is the stupidiest allegation this short-legged lapdog has made including you. If anything, the victims are Equatorians and both Bishops would NOT incite any hatred or violence that would further harm their own. They are simply defending the innocent against jienge savages who are perpetrating violence. Equatorians have every birthrights to revenge and kill those killing them

      repondre message

  • 23 April 06:56, by Lenin Bull

    In fact these two religious leaders are SPLA-IO cadres under the guise of religious robe only that they are coward afraid of bush life though they encourage daily other idiots to take to the bush to kill other innocent citizens foreigners on highways.I’m myself a catholic but I swear never to pray in churches where they lead prayers. They are wolf in shepherd’s skin!

    repondre message

    • 23 April 08:00, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      Religious beliefs or teachings mean little to such jienge scoundrels like you. The Kiirminal went every sunday to Kator Cathedral and what happened? Nothing. Bishop Gabriel Roric was once an agent of the NIF, Bishop Daniel Bul Deng a NSS agent. It just doesnt make any difference going to church. Just become a muslim and shut up. Jienges and Taliban are the same, they CANT change

      repondre message

  • 23 April 07:41, by Kenyang ll

    Five years into war witnessed by VP Wani when it was created. The regime can try to fish for someone to blame but their luxury times of doing that have run out. No one can believe Church leaders are not South Sudanese to criticize or say something against bad governance of the country.

    repondre message

  • 23 April 08:11, by Theallseeingeye

    Igga, I bet you are trying to defend your only earthy source of bread you have for living but don’t mess up with Gods affairs too, watch-out Igga, Ajong has just been called, my be you will follow shortly, just think about how much years is left for you 5, 7?!. even the great lady Mary Butol stated it in her song song "Masalam Ya Duniya", that "let save our treasure up in the heavens with God".

    repondre message

  • 23 April 08:54, by Eyez

    Jame Wani

    Shut your dirty mouth and go brush your yellow fork teeth...ya muaras ta Jienge ita.

    If anything happens to our church leaders, know that their blood will be on your hands. We Equatorians will make you, your entire family and their offsprings pay dearly.

    Why don’t you just keep on licking Kiir’s boot and ass, without trying to conspiring against innocent people, huh? Ita zol humaar.

    repondre message

    • 23 April 08:57, by Eyez

      Sorry.....meant ’conspire’ not ’ conspiring!

      repondre message

  • 23 April 09:12, by Eyez

    Lenin Fool

    You Jienge should not dare touch our Men of God, you filthy mongrels.
    You Morans preach and plot against others in your Jieng Churches and no gives a fuck, now you turn around and try to run your bacteria-ridden mouth about innocent clergymen who are just ’telling it like it is’ even having the audacity to call them "rebels"

    Wani will die from spearheading this Jienge ’witch hunt’

    repondre message

Comment on this article



