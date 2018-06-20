 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 21 June 2018

SPLM-IO leader meets Ethiopia’s FM before his meeting with S. Sudan Kiir

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ethiopian FM receives Machar at his office in Addis Ababa on 20 June 2018 Ethiopian (FM Photo)
June 20, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - Ethiopian Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu Wednesday met with the SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar ahead of a meeting with his rival President Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa.

Machar arrived in the early morning to Addis Ababa where he was received by Mrs Hirut Zemene, Ethiopia’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement released this afternoon, the foreign ministry said Minister Gebeyehu held talks with Machar on the IGAD’s efforts to revitalize the peace process in South Sudan.

"Workneh added, albeit the slow progress of the High-Level Revitalization Process, “We are, to a great extent, encouraged by the progress we have witnessed over the past one year,” said the statement.

Kiir and Machar are expected to discuss the outstanding issues in the implementation of the power-sharing in the 2015 peace agreement especially the cabinet composition, the parliament and the state governments.

The regional body is keen to narrow the gaps between the two mains parties to the revitalization process saying the outcome of the face-to-face meeting should be the driving force towards the end of the war and the peace implementation process.

According to the statement, Machar expressed his own and his party’s keenness to bring about peace in the country.

"I am ready to bestow what is expected from me," said Machar.

The outcome of the face-to-face meeting will be discussed Thursday by the IGAD Council of Ministers that Gebeyehu chairs, following what the IGAD heads of states and governments will meet to endorse what the conclusions submitted by the Council of Ministers.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 June 19:11, by Eastern

    Now who said that Dr. Machar was PARKED in South Africa? Who said that Dr. Machar won’t participate in the HLRF? Who said that Dr. Machar was written off politically? South South, are you there.....?

    repondre message

    • 20 June 19:37, by jubaone

      Eastern
      I predict that soon we will witness a flurry of defections from nyagat coin rebels in Juba. Most will dicth the nus-jellaba Taban and return to Riak´s IO. Afterall, Crown Hotel-IO has been swallowed by the Kiirminal. We urge all peace loving SS to defect and join the Opposition: IO, SSOA are the only hope. Malong can return to Juba

      repondre message

      • 20 June 19:41, by jubaone

        Those that wished Riak´s death, we kindly advice you to hang yourselves or shoot yourselves in the heads. I dont want to be in Taban´s shoes now. He must be feeling like an idiot. The Kiirminal will certainly ditch him and he cant with high-head return to IO. He´s screwed. These coming days will be very turbulent.

        repondre message

        • 20 June 20:05, by The Rhino

          Eastern,Jubaone,

          SSOA and the main IO are standing on solid grounds.They must stick to the 2015 peace agreement.People of South Sudan expect;1).Good peace deal for the majority of this country,2).Federalism as mode of Government,3).Reforms in the Military i.e. turning ineffective undisciplined tribal army into professional inclusive National Army,4).Complete new structure of Police and ....

          repondre message

          • 20 June 20:08, by The Rhino

            ...Law Enforcement,5).Demobilization of Executive and trimming down of members in the parliament.Rest will fall in place.

            repondre message

        • 20 June 23:38, by One people

          Jubaone ya Aryan Moru inta
          what da f**k are you saying?

          repondre message

          • 21 June 06:15, by jubaone

            One People
            Even when I’ve stated explicitly that I’m a Bari, the jienge dummy stupidly insists on Moru. We can’t help some jienges. They are too foolish and have cow-brains that don’t connect facts. Now, ya Aryan jienge. Do you know the history of "chobong?". Nus jellabiya for jienges? Worthless MTN. Emshi ya Jienge sakit.

            repondre message

        • 21 June 00:08, by Nairobimitot

          Juba, do you have health issues, why are you talking like you do not have a head and just a mouth. Riek Machar has been away from Juba; he is just coming back to Juba because he has been away. We have the keys for Riek Machar in Juba, we can give him the keys, and we can take it back from him. Do not talk like a confused person.

          repondre message

          • 21 June 07:48, by jubaone

            Nairobimitot
            Just live your jienge refugee life peacefully cuz you can’t return to your stinking cattle camp. I understand why jienge loath and dread peace cuz they would have to go back to their god-forsaken luaks and starve to death. With war, they have every justification to run 🏃 or idle in Nairobi, Kampala or Khartoum. Lazy fools

            repondre message

      • 20 June 19:43, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        Nuers are their own problems! If Nuers genuinly forged alliance with the Equatorians, these majority MORONS would be history. The Dinka keep chest thumping about their numbers forgetting their high vulnerability index! The last war of liberation had more casualties from Dinka land, mostly because of avoidable cause: famine. Most Bahr el Gahzal people are in the Sudan is search of food!

        repondre message

        • 20 June 23:17, by Kenyang ll

          Eastern,
          Prejudice hate on entire Dinka wouldn’t change anything and definitely will never take you anywhere, combined Nuer with Equatoria or whatsoever. Last war of liberation you talking about was nearly shouldered by Dinka alone, what make think will be different this time? Hypathetically, Dinka will without double beat both Nuer and Equatorians you wish to combine.

          repondre message

          • 21 June 00:04, by Kenyang ll

            Bhar al Gazal is vast region with several millions people and majority of these (Dinka) are in Bhar al Gazal raring animals and cultivating their own crops. Majority of those who went to Sudan were returnees who were in Sudan during North-South Sudan war. Stop lying and making up things.

            repondre message

            • 21 June 06:20, by Eastern

              Kenyans II,

              Or whatever, stop chest thumping! Were the Ugandans, Eritreans, etc also Dinka? Do you have a different meaning to the word shouldering....?

              repondre message

            • 21 June 07:55, by jubaone

              Kenyang II
              We Equatorians just want jienges around us and we are better off when you keep to yourselves cuz you add no value to us, just menace. We will engage jienges in fights in entire Equatoria and will NEVER again allow them to freely wander and settle. We shall make sure neither their kids, sick or beggars find solace and comfort in Equatoria.Tooth4tooth and Eye4eye. Case closed.

              repondre message

    • 20 June 19:57, by Kuch

      Let him rule you fools in your so-called ethiopia then, but as we know it. Your Riek Machar is ’parked in hell for good’. Bring on Mr. Lam Akol chap.

      repondre message

      • 20 June 20:01, by Eastern

        Kuch,

        Nobody cares HOW MANY WORDS YOU USE! All that you rant about remains a dunk! Next...!

        repondre message

      • 20 June 20:10, by padiit gaga

        Kuch

        Riek is now released you lie that he would not be released is free he will be your president instead of your Alcoholic prisedent whose tongue is numb by Beers and Drygine. Kirr must go to Hell he killed many civilians God want to sit on judgment seat with all evils fellowers.

        repondre message

    • 20 June 21:11, by Midit Mitot

      Shame on those who were celebrating Dr Machar his being in South Africa and wishing him to be there for his life.

      repondre message

  • 20 June 20:39, by lino

    It is clear now to the world that Konyo Konyo Regime in Juba is the main cause of SS Cancer called war!!! The main virus is Jieng Cancer of Elders! I am not a Nuer or a Door/Equatorian or Cholo, but Monyjang and the truth must be said or all of us to hell!!!
    We have been saying either both men in or out so the country can move ahead!!!

    repondre message

  • 20 June 21:31, by Kush Natives

    For those who feel lifted or relief, whenever they see Riek Machar image in the media, just to educate yourself, being in the camera with someone doesn’t qualify anybody from who’s. Look around more closely, if you will see him walking in South Sudan soil. Anyway, it good sometimes to joke in order easy your situation. But, forget about him. We call him a Dr toy.

    repondre message

    • 20 June 21:49, by Eastern

      Try HARDER next time....!

      repondre message

    • 20 June 22:56, by lino

      Hahaaaa!!! We call Konyo Konyo Regime...Day Dreaming clown!!!
      We will all see what cowboys will achieve this time around...Obama gave you July, 2016-June, 2018 and you can’t deliver or reconcile the nation; so what you want?!!!
      No more money to steal. Better go farm or figure out something else!!!

      repondre message

  • 20 June 22:55, by One people

    Hahahahahaah.
    look at this rebels dancing in the internet thinking that Reik mashar is going to captur Juba tomorrow or going to be president of South Sudan tomorrow, here is what Riek Machar said, he said, I am ready to bestow what is expected from me. Do you rebels remember when IGAD told Riek to denounce violence, in order for him to be released for preson, so please stop dancing ok

    repondre message

  • 21 June 01:11, by Games

    Do you guys know JCE spent proximity about $23 millions dollars to keep Machar out of the country? All this money went through water pipelines.
    They spent others millions of dollars buying some idiots Nuer after they chase Machar. All these will again went through water pipeline

    repondre message

  • 21 June 01:23, by Games

    Peace still a bit a way since I saw these three idoits again company Dinka Chief yesterday. Michael Makuei Lieth, Martin Elia Lomuro and Ezekiel Lul Gatkouth. When you see these three in the peace talk, forget about the peace.

    repondre message

  • 21 June 10:33, by Marco Kennedy

    South Sudan war won’t end until tribalism or tribal hatred is discarded. The so-called Dinka government is full of Dorr and Nuer. See who went to Ethiopia with Kiir: ELIA LOMORO (Dorr), LUL GATKUOTH (Nuer) and Michael Makuei (Bor).
    Listen to Wani Igga’s Campaigns against rebels.
    ......And if we all united for meaningful changes, without generalisation, this war would have ended long time ago.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Perspectives on Kiir and Machar meeting 2018-06-20 22:48:12 By Santino Ayual Bol IGAD which has been facilitating and mediating the slow-heel Agreement to Resolve the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan shortly abbreviated as ARCISS has unilaterally (...)

SLM’s al-Nur’s response to Troika countries about violence in Darfur 2018-06-20 22:02:28 Response by the Sudan Liberation Movement to statement by the United States, United Kingdom & Kingdom Of Norway on cessation of violence in Darfur By Abdul Wahid al-Nur Dear President (...)

Another electoral farce Sudanese should expect in 2020 2018-06-18 02:08:16 Sudanese Elections Scheduled for 2020 will be Fraught with Dangers andCounterfeiting like its predecessors By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The National Congress Party (NCP) regime’s Elections Scheduled (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.