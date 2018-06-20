 
 
 
South Sudan’s Kiir, Machar meet in Addis Ababa

Ethiopa's PM Abiy Ahmed (R) President Salva Kiir ((C) and SPLM-IO leader (Photo Ethiopia Govt)

June 20, 23018 (ADDIS ABABA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar Wednesday have finally met on Wednesday in a meeting attended by the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The meeting was announced in a twit released by the Director of Ethiopian Prime Minister’s Office Fitsum Arega without details about the outcome of the encounter.

"HE PM Abiy Ahmed hosted a private dinner to President Salva Kiir and Dr Rieck Machar together. The two met for the first time in two years," said Arega.

"Faced with the continued suffering in South Sudan, Ethiopia simply can’t stand by. With more work, a peaceful future is possible in S. Sudan," he further said.

Different sources reached in Addis Ababa said the face-to-face meeting only gathered the two rival leaders and the Ethiopian premier.

The first meeting between Kiir and Machar since July 2016, was supposed to discuss only the outstanding issues in the power-sharing chapter of the peace agreement.

South Sudanese officials under the cover of anonymity told Sudan Tribune that the meeting was not successful and the two leaders didn’t agree on anything.

"If the meeting was positive, at least, Abiy would be happy to issue a statement about its outcome, but this was not the case," an official said.

Machar, in a meeting with the civil society and opposition groups, pledged to defend their points of view in the meeting.

The IGAD Council of Ministers will discuss the outcome of the intensive consultations and then will submit its conclusions for considerations to the summit of IGAD head of states and government in the evening.

President Kiir is scheduled to return to Juba on Friday but it is not clear if another meeting will take place between him and Machar.

Upon his arrival to Addis Ababa, Kiir held a separate meeting with Abiy. President Kiir was accompanied by Minister of Cabinet affairs Martin Elia Lomuro, Ambassador Ezekiel Lul the Minister of Petroleum, Michael Makuei Lueth the Minister of Information and Awud Deng Achuil the Minister of Gender, and Social Welfare.

The meeting with Kiir, which began at 08:00 pm (local time), discussed the outcome of the Intensive Interlink Consultations and ways to move forward, according to a statement released by the information ministry.

(ST)

  • 21 June 01:54, by lino

    There you go folks!!! They can’t still look eye to eye, but tonight and in the morning they will do so Walai!!!
    The meetings should resolve these sticky issues:
    1- Either both men in the government or out!
    2- Either 2 armies for 18 months or handover all security for the interim period to Regional and International monitors.
    3- Government of Technocrats or the country will be still in economic hol

    repondre message

    • 21 June 02:09, by Kuch

      Lino,
      Give it a rest chap, your Riek Machar is not going to walk our street of South Sudan, trust me. Your Abeshas (so-called ethioipians prostitutes) must must be very careful. We are going to show the criminals and their paymasters their right place. Watch this space idiots.

      repondre message

      • 21 June 02:16, by Kuch

        By the way, Mr. Lino, Mr. Salva Kiir is an empty headed idiot. The fool has let our country & our people be bullied by some countries we can just walkover and pee. But he is a coward. the reason he let Riek Machar got away in 2016 after his balls carried him away will kill him. Now he is not respected by anyone in the region. Because he is considered a drunk & a fool. Just look how this Abesh>>>

        repondre message

        • 21 June 02:23, by Kuch

          (so-called ethiopian) criminal summoned him at whim and off he went. This Abesh (so-called ethiopian) was ordered by the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus & their gulf Arab states’ paymasters to show a ’South Sudanese fool’ who is who and he summoned our Mr. empty headed president Salva Kiir. Here in South Sudan, we are way well ahead of these Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) prostitutes>>>

          repondre message

          • 21 June 02:35, by Kuch

            South Sudanese people are very conquering people, but we have a weak & and an idiot as our leader. If Mr. Salva Kiir comes back to our country & doesn’t ask the some Abeshas (ethiopians) prostitutes to take a break & visit their country for a short while then, we have a problem. We don’t want our country be an experiment by any rubbish that we can just play game with and get away with it.

            repondre message

            • 21 June 03:08, by lino

              Ya Kuch,

              Stop shitting words before you see what is coming! Better think of what to do with Taban and your rebel slave coin because they don’t have a place on the opposition groups podium; they will be the causing you headache on the streets of Juba when the lose their positions that they are enjoying now!!!
              It will be long roads to walk to Warap and Jonglie boys!!! SS People are mad 😡 of you ..

              repondre message

              • 21 June 03:14, by lino

                .. to the teeth little Jieng Cancer. To be or not to be! That is the question in all South Sudanese Free Thinking are practicing now on! If Jieng in general opted to stay in Konyo Konyo Regime supremacy Laws country, that will be their choice, but I bet you they chase U away with underwear’s on.
                If no Agreement in this meeting, I am doubting whether you will see you cowboy 🤠 cowboy 🤠 General...

                repondre message

                • 21 June 03:21, by lino

                  ... for good. A country with well educated people cannot be run by streets boys and girls link Awut Deng Achuil and Tor Mawien who used to be NCP journey man till CPA in 2005! I wish if Dr. Garang was alive and you should have never ever seen even you drunken cowboy 🤠 dampened head sitting their! He would have long gone and a shepherd in Awan County, but God wanted and tested him after he....

                  repondre message

                  • 21 June 03:23, by lino

                    ... destroyed his own legacy by his drunken habits!!!
                    Let watch the talks and remember “ To be or not to be”!!!

                    repondre message

                  • 21 June 04:14, by conservative

                    Lino I wish Dr. John was still alive because crack head machar
                    Will never be our VIP in first case due to his greediness second u remember where Dr crack head machar was go figure it out where Dr John put him to work during the CPA very good idea by Dr John but this idiot salava kirirr idk why he brought him close to him in first place and that shouldn’t happen but this president never even saw t

                    repondre message

                    • 21 June 04:22, by conservative

                      The election yet but two army that’s a no no it will be big chaos by the way I never saw a Nation with two armies and I believe they should think about the people of South Sudan first who have time to rebel against who than you’re not a South Sudanese

                      repondre message

                      • 21 June 08:06, by Theallseeingeye

                        conservative
                        "I never saw a Nation with two armies". Nor we have seen a nation with such chaos. You seems to know nothing about history, even how short it was, 2005 CPA agreement allowed SPLM maintain its own military wings (SPLA)during transitional period. therefore, IO SHALL NOT dare to take any chance of returning to Juba without its forces, for what-so-ever assurance from IGAD, UN or god.

                        repondre message

    • 21 June 06:54, by Midit Mitot

      Good start!!!

      repondre message

    • 21 June 08:21, by jubaone

      Riak must be courageous and daring enough to even stand near someone who evilly wanted to kill him. I couldn’t even see him and would just burst will emotions to rip out his intestines. After all that has happened, Riak should not even give this evil kiirminal a handshake. Revenge is the only answer. Jienges MUST also feel the heat.

      repondre message

    • 21 June 09:20, by The Rhino

      This troll Kiir was advised and instructed by his vultures the JCE(Jieng Council of Elders) not to say anything positive,agree nor surrender to peace.Just look at his posture,..even lowering down his stupid ’hat’ before dignitaries is a challenge!What kind of a leader is this figure?

      repondre message

  • 21 June 03:24, by Games

    Good to hear that the two did not agree. It is a better for war to continue instead of signing a bad deal. To have trustful peace, we need two armies, this current Dinka Parliament must be dissolved. The ratios of power sharing must be equal or more to Oppositions groups.

    repondre message

  • 21 June 06:26, by Whortti Bor Manza

    Nuers and Dinkas are genetically similar with the dominant traits of violence and corrupt behaviour.
    Never expect the two to undergo civilization behavioural changes sooner.

    repondre message

    • 21 June 07:08, by choldit

      U are not talking evidently. The Nuer are the one that let their movement led by equatorians in the bush while they are dominant in the front line. Look how fairly Dr Machar divided the Splm io positions in 2016. These two points doesn’t reflect anything true about ur statment

      repondre message

  • 21 June 07:07, by Nyesi Ta

    The vultures, the job seekers are again with their eyes up expecting a good outcome b/n the leaders of the two spla gangster cartels so that they would go to Juba to loot again. My friends if this is what your puny brains tell you, you are dead wrong. Juba will remain a valley of death so long the real issues are deducted to kiir-machar dispute.

    repondre message

  • 21 June 07:08, by William

    South Sudan are too far from peace. They never agree anywhere they discuss peace in South Sudan. Instead, they insult each other, their tribes and support their leaders who have been killing them every single day.

    repondre message

    • 21 June 09:19, by marial-akol

      William, you are the only patriotic South Sudanese I have seen in this forum. I can tell you that even in the refugee camp, people fight each and the ran to another country because of fighting in their motherland. God knows how South Sudan is going to be.

      repondre message

  • 21 June 09:34, by Marco Kennedy

    Let there be peace

    repondre message

  • 21 June 11:44, by Kush Natives

    Let’s see how far will rebels last happy. I think some rebels are just in 😍 with Riek, instead of peace.

    repondre message

    • 21 June 15:41, by Theallseeingeye

      Kush Natives
      its the other way around, all Jienge are in love with Kiir because they (Jienge) don’t want to exert any effort on any thing, they are even lazy to think. Jienge want to maintained Kiir on thrown such that they keep milking the country with impunity. There no way on earth one would accept a country with a government that parasite on its citizen. WHAT HAVE KIIR’S GOVERNMENT DONE TO SS?

      repondre message

      • 21 June 15:51, by Theallseeingeye

        cont..
        what is Kiir’s accomplishment? is it the 2.5million IDP, or another 2.5million refuge. is it 6 month without salaries, or Notorious Unknown gunmen? is it the luxurious structures they purchased outside SS or the money that are getting lost in the presidential palace and ministries? I challenge you to name me one accomplishment that will qualify Kiir to let this country for another decade.

        repondre message

        • 21 June 15:55, by Theallseeingeye

          cont...
          otherwise (kush Native), it will proof that you (Jienge)are in love with Kiir such that you can just parasite on him. because what makes somebody who is rational to cling on such drunker as his president?

          repondre message

        • 21 June 23:39, by conservative

          He was humble to lead us to independent country what about reik what have he done since 1972 but I believe you are free from being slavery of Arabs but you guys still going back to them

          repondre message

Comment on this article



s
