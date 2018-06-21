 
 
 
S. Sudan rebels welcome Machar’s release from S. Africa

South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda's capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

June 20, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) – The diplomatic corps of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) have lauded the Ethiopian government and the regional bloc (IGAD) for organizing face-to-face talks between Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiye Ahmed attended Wednesday’s meeting, which saw the two rival leaders meet for the first time after nearly two years.

The meeting between Kiir and Machar was to discuss all outstanding issues in the power-sharing chapter within the peace agreement.

“By allowing the principals of the warring parties to sit and sift through their differences to address the root-causes and stop the war, IGAD has correctly diagnosed the problem and has set the negotiations on the right course,” the SPLM-IO said in a statement.

It further added, “We would, therefore, like to express our gratitude to Prime Minister Abiye for his wise leadership and timely decision.”

The armed opposition extended its appreciation to the regional countries and the Troika nations for their positive roles in efforts aimed at finding a lasting solution to the civil war in South Sudan.

The South Sudanese civil war is an ongoing conflict in South Sudan between forces of the government and opposition forces. In mid-December 2013, President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar and 10 others of attempting a coup d’état.

The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over two million.

(ST)

  • 21 June 09:43, by okello

    Two devil leaders met to share their power hunger differences and they will come back with empty handed without tangible peace while city were suffering. Alcoholic Kiirdit and prophet Riek should bear in their mind one of them will die this time if they again come back mess us. We are tied of Jieng and Nuer attitude of fighting always.

  • 21 June 09:58, by Marco Kennedy

    Is Addis Ababa an IO GHQs?
    Let them bring their leader to Juba.

  • 21 June 15:47, by DKOne

    Because he is been allowed to travel for a purpose, should not necessarily mean he is released from detention!

  • 21 June 20:51, by Nyesi Ta

    Both crooks (kirr/machar) must denounce violence or else kiir al awiir should not be allowed to go back Juba.

    • 23 June 08:36, by Redeemer

      Breaking News:Riek Machar is finally released today 23th of June 2018. He is boarding today for his headquarters.

