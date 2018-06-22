 
 
 
Friday 22 June 2018

Ethiopia’s PM calls to endorse IGAD Bridging Proposal for peace in South Sudan

June 21, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Thursday has rejected the positions of South Sudanese rival leaders over peace implementations and backed the endorsement by the IGAD heads of states and governments for the Final Bridging Proposal.

JPEG - 12.2 kb
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Photo AFP)

“Now is the time, time for promises is over and time is not in our side,” said Abiy Ahmed who is also the IGAD Chairperson who was speaking before the 32nd extra-ordinary meeting of IGAD heads of state and government on Thursday evening in Addis Ababa.

“There is no shortage of ideas on how to resolve this tragic humanitarian crisis, the challenge is unwilling and uncommitted”, he further stressed.

The IGAD leaders are gathered to discuss and eventually endorse the outcome of a meeting held by the IGAD Council of Ministers which on early Thursday decided to recommend the adoption of the Final Bridging Proposal as a basis of the peace revitalization agreement.

The Final Bridging Proposal is forged by the mediation following a three-day Intensive Interlinked Consultation (IIC) to reach a consensus on the outstanding governance and security arrangements issues.

The proposal includes provides to create a third vice-president position; increase the cabinet to 42 ministers and 15 deputy ministers; revised responsibility-sharing formula in the cabinet at national and state levels to 55%, for the government, 25% for the SPLM-IO and 20% for the other opposition entities (FDs, OPP and SSOA). Also, it guarantees 35% for women’s participation in the different institutions of the transitional government, including a female vice-president and deputy-speaker.

Abiy stressed that the suffering of South Sudanese should come to an end quickly.

“To achieve this goal, we cannot work like business as usual. Each second and each minute that passes with business, as usual, is miss opportunity to save the lives,” he underlined.

On Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister reportedly was very disappointed by the outcome of the face-to-face meeting. He expected they discuss ways to overcome the three outstanding issues related to the power-sharing chapter in the peace agreement.

Instead, the two leaders spoke about July 2016 clashes and their respective responsibilities, and Kiir advised Machar to not claiming the position of the First Vice President for himself but to appoint another member from his group.

Also, Machar in a statement released Thursday criticized the mediation and stressed the need to hold a new comprehensive process according to the model of the mediation that brokered the Comprehensive Peace Agreement of 2005 that led to the secession of South Sudan.

The summit of the IGAD leaders, was also, attended by the SPLM-Io leader Machar and the other South Sudanese opposition leaders. President Kiir and Machar shaked hands in the meeting room as the attendees applauded them.

During the meeting of the IGAD Council of Ministers on Thursday morning, the Ethiopian State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Hirut Zemene, commended the South Sudanese government and SPLM-IO for agreeing that the two-army approach is no longer viable to ensure a lasting and reliable security in South Sudan.

While the Ugandan Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa called to take punitive measures on individuals who obstruct the implementation of the peace process.

The South Sudanese Opposition Alliance has rejected the final proposal and pointed an accusing finger to the mediation saying it glossed over their positions and only considered the government’s proposals for the resolution of governance and security arrangements issues.

(ST)

  • 21 June 21:42, by Kenyang ll

    Cage both animals and charge them for unwanted war, massacres and unnecessary sufferings. Many South Sudanese would be happy to work with temporary administration that can arrange and set up temporary constitution and elections dates. Nothing will ever change even if Kiir and Riek agree on something (s).

    repondre message

    • 22 June 07:33, by dinkdong

      Exactly my brother! Take ’em away. We will be better off without them.

      repondre message

  • 21 June 21:56, by Proverbs

    It’s interesting to see Machar being called all time as a " power hungry" individual yet..."Kiir advised Machar to not claim the position of the First Vice President for himself but to appoint another member from his group." Machar can go but Kiir himself wants to stay! Look who is power hungry here?

    repondre message

  • 21 June 22:17, by Games

    Really, they (IGAD) are encouraging another genocide in this country. This imposing peace would never work?

    repondre message

  • 21 June 22:21, by Eastern

    South Sudan and South Sudanese are in for a very long haul....Paul Malong had long watered down the much hyped Kiir-Machar meeting and I did the same. Now all and soundly should feel it first hand.....

    repondre message

  • 21 June 22:26, by lino

    All armies and security forces should be in cantonments and a strong Reginal Forces take over the security and protect SS boarders!!!

    repondre message

    • 21 June 22:45, by Games

      Lino
      You have nailed it.
      Regional forces should take over the whole country’ it security till the future election is done.

      repondre message

    • 21 June 23:12, by Eastern

      Who would accept that? The LEGITIMATELY ELECTED Government to hand over its "responsibilities" to foreigners....are you okay...? Bwahahahaha!

      repondre message

      • 22 June 02:37, by lino

        Elected Government?!!! Invalid since April, 2015!!! Even elections were carried out in United Sudan and not Independent SS!!!
        Clown!!!

        repondre message

  • 21 June 22:43, by Fair Man

    SSOA
    Simply come to the ground, provide more battle grounds so that IGAD give you an audience. Get hard on them. The idiots want to eat the cake alone. Peter Gatdet to take charge of ops.

    repondre message

    • 22 June 07:40, by jubaone

      Fair Man
      That is the best remark. SSOA and IO must be steadfast and continue as usual or even gear up. It’s not Kenyans, Ugandans or Habesha that are suffering, but our people. We have a moral obligation to defend, fight and die for them. I’am happy this kiirminal-Riak meeting failed and we continue the war.IGAD should concentrate on drought and hunger only. UN, AU could try their luck as well.

      repondre message

  • 22 June 01:26, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Here the economic interests of IGAD nations in South Sudan is at play. Imposed peace is a declaration of war on the country. The root causes of war were not the basis of this peace deliberations as such it was a waste of time and resources. Peace must come from the common man of South Sudan nation. Until that is done I doubt if peace will be achievable.

    repondre message

    • 22 June 07:28, by jubaone

      Jur
      Thank you. All IGAD want a poorly patched peace so that they start business in SS altogether. Uganda, Kenya, Sudan are bearing heavy economic meltdown. Thanks to opposition for curtailing and containing the jienge regime. They can’t steal and loot cuz the coffers are empty. If they want business, then make real concessions to SSOA and IO. Otherwise war. Period.

      repondre message

  • 22 June 01:46, by Luke

    IGAD leaders are selfish and care only for their interests and take sides with a group preferable to them.
    Peace has to come from South Sudanese choosing to accommodate each other. The notion that the new comer prime-minister will just force peace to happen is a pipe dream. He naive and needs to listen to the opposition too and not take IGAD position only which favors current regime in Juba

    repondre message

    • 22 June 03:19, by South South

      Rebels are making nonsense comments here in this forum and they are wasting our time. When you are weak, you don’t set up conditions to get what you want, but negotiate in good faith. We can take it all, but who suffer? Our people while coin rebels will be hiding outside the country.

      repondre message

    • 22 June 03:19, by South South

      Rebels are making nonsense comments here in this forum and they are wasting our time. When you are weak, you don’t set up conditions to get what you want, but negotiate in good faith. We can take it all, but who suffer? Our people while coin rebels will be hiding outside the country.

      repondre message

      • 22 June 07:18, by Kuch

        South South,
        To honestly state the facts, there is no war here in South Sudan brother. The on raging war is a media & psychological war game chap. As l had stated time & time again on this forum & other fora. South Sudan is being used as a new DR Congo. ethiopia, North Sudan & Kenya are being paid by the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus & their gulf Arab states grand paymasters to fight>>>

        repondre message

        • 22 June 07:23, by Kuch

          over our country & our people. This is because the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their evil juus have utterly failed to regime change the current government by force. But for the US, the UK, their UN and their evil juus not to be seen as direct countries & criminals playing games with our country & our people, they have ’outsourced’ their dirty game to their African lackeys & their so-called>

          repondre message

          • 22 June 07:29, by Kuch

            allies like *North Sudan, ethiopia & Kenya* to some small extent, to bully South Sudan & the South Sudanese on behave of their foreign masters. Fellows, this is why the current new ethiopia prime minister brought Riek Machar to ethiopia to go and use him as ethiopia bargaining card over our country with Mr. Thomas Cirrillo. North Sudan is keeping Lam Akol as it bargaining card over our country>>>

            repondre message

            • 22 June 07:33, by Kuch

              and our people. Kenya keeping Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, here ugly son, Adwok Nyabe, Majak Agoot, Uyai Deng Ajak or Kosti Manibe as their blackmails & bargaining cards over our country and our people. *North Sudan, ethiopia & Kenya* have been promised by the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus & the NGOs with ’humanitarian aid, weapons & munitions’>>>

              repondre message

              • 22 June 07:38, by Kuch

                if they do the ’US, the UK, their UN, their UN, their NGOs & their evil juus’ neo-colonization of South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. Fools like Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Rebecca Nayndeng, her ugly son, Adwok Nyabe & others have ’signed up our country & our people’ to the so-called *UN WORLD ORDER government*. These losers, thieves & traitors are not going to come>

                repondre message

                • 22 June 07:42, by Kuch

                  back to our country again. They are already damage goods, but since they don’t have anything to lose anyway. They are the only link (leverage) the evils in the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus, and their new found allies like North Sudan, ethiopia, Kenya & their gulf Arab states’ paymasters have over our country & our people>>

                  repondre message

                  • 22 June 07:49, by Kuch

                    the losers, thieves & traitors are going to be held hostage in *Kenya, North Sudan & ethiopia* for an indefinite times fellows, trust this. Do you fellows know the reason as to why the greatest charlatan of all times, Mr. Barack Obama and his then bunch of evil juus in his then ’US states department that our country & our people’ used to call our country & our people their "US national security>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 22 June 07:54, by Kuch

                      interests"? It was because Barack Obama & his then bunch of evil juus in his then US states’ department used to consider our country their over sea’s protectorate & our people their over sea’s subjects (slaves). I don’t know what the Mr. Barack Obama charlatan & his bunch of evil juus smoked then?>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 22 June 08:01, by Kuch

                        The reasons as to why a criminals like Mr. Pagan Amuom ’took a full time residency’ of Mr. Barack Obama then white house before their ’2013 foiled coup attempt’ was simply because the criminal thought that ’his Barack Obama criminal was going to come & enthroned them into power here in South Sudan’. Mr. Pagan Amuom, Riek Machar, Majak Agoot & bunch of other criminals almost succeeded though>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 22 June 08:07, by Kuch

                          But Mr. Barack Obama, his then bunch of evil juus in his then US states department & their puppets/stooges like Riek Machar, Mr. Pagan Amuom, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe & their other creeps in between didn’t succeed. They didn’t stop there. They went to their hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa and went dictated their then>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 22 June 08:12, by Kuch

                            so-called "proposed compromised agreement" or the so-called CPA II http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article56093 as some lowly informed Riek Machar used to called it. The damned document was nothing to do with our country & our people, it was something to do with the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their selected countries like>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 22 June 08:19, by Kuch

                              *Chad, Algeria, South Africa, Rwanda & their gulf Arab states’ paymasters & our IGAD countries (IGAD-plus) to be precise. Why were countries like Chad, Nigeria, Algeria, Rwanda & South Africa were included in our country’s negotiations when these countries don’t even share a border with our country and our people?>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 22 June 08:23, by Kuch

                                It is simply because our country & our people are being Geo-politically ’COLD WAR’ fought over by our enemies like what they did with DR Congo, Angola, Mozambique, Cuba, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East or some Asian countries during their then so-called cold war>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 22 June 08:29, by Kuch

                                  Fellows, the evil white Americans, English people, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus AND their new found allies like North Sudan, ethiopia, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters & Kenya to some small extent love affair with our country & our people has gone too far. And it must stop fellows. Fellows, who would want to live with the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus,>>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 22 June 08:34, by Kuch

                                    their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab state’s paymasters, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopia) or some of their Bantus criminals? Who would want to live with these vermins fellows, no one. Reasons fellows, pure HATRED & RACISM. My lowly informed South Sudanese fools, why do you fools think, that your evil what Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN, their sleazy NGOs>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 22 June 08:39, by Kuch

                                      , their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopia) prostitutes and some of their Bantus criminals like Uhuru Kenyatta love our country & our people? It is not because these vermins like love our people, it is simply because of our ’resources, our land and our Nile waters’>>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 22 June 08:43, by Kuch

                                        and of course to Geo-politically fight China influence out of our country by proxy. But the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopian) prostitutes & some of their creepy allies like Kenya are going to bloody nosed pretty badly>>>

                                        repondre message

                                        • 22 June 08:51, by Kuch

                                          My lowly informed South Sudanese fools, we are back. There are a lot of problems in Kenya between Uhuru Kenyatta & Raila Odinga, there are some problems in Somalia, ethiopia, Burundi, North Sudan (Darfur, Southern Kordufan, Southern Blue Nile), DR Congo, Central Africa republic (CAR), Libya, Northern Nigeria or Mali. But not any evil on earth would always want to talk about these other>>>

                                          repondre message

                                          • 22 June 08:59, by Kuch

                                            countries that l just mentioned above, with their own damned massive internal issues, but with South Sudan & the South Sudanese people small internal issues are what every hyena on the face of earth would always want to propagate their lies after lies about all the times, my South Sudanese fools. WW3 is going to start here in our country. We don’t like white Americans, English people,>>>>

                                            repondre message

                                            • 22 June 09:15, by Kuch

                                              their UN, their evil juus, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies like *our cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab state’s paymasters, Abeshas (ethiopians) prostitutes or some of their Bantus thieves in between. Fellows, watch this space fools. We are here. We are not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN empire, never has & will never will>>

                                              repondre message

                                              • 22 June 09:20, by Kuch

                                                The US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopian) prostitutes, their Bantus of Kenya thieves & some of their creepy allies in between are going to be wiped out of the map once & for all out our country & our people, reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM>>>

                                                repondre message

                                                • 22 June 09:26, by Kuch

                                                  My South Sudanese fools, the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) prostitutes and their some of their Bantus of Kenya thieves out of our country once and for all>>>

                                                  repondre message

                                                  • 22 June 09:33, by Kuch

                                                    Some South Sudanese fools, *your evil juus, the so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, their new found allies of Abesh (ethiopia) prostitutes & their Kenya’ Bantus thieves and them to near extinction out of our region. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM>>>

                                                    repondre message

      • 22 June 07:46, by jubaone

        South South
        Like a squirrel, only to resurface after the failed Riak-Kiirminal meeting. Where were you just after Riak got to Addis Ababa? Uh? Panicked? I thought you had again run 🏃 to your jellaba masters scared of Riak’s return. Poor juronit jienge. Well, go ahead and do your best while the opposition does its.

        repondre message

        • 22 June 15:09, by Atemjak

          Jubaone
          The Machar we have seen is not the Machar of 2015 rather it is different Machar and if i were you, i will be worry, really worry instead of celebrating. The man is completely a different man, who knows what going with him. Image he was requested by the media to confirm himself guess what? He was prevented by the dark forces in manner of covering something.

          repondre message

    • 22 June 07:35, by jubaone

      Luke
      IGAD was formerly known ad IGADD. It’s mandate was to address drought and development and not political /military conflicts. It’s an "Inter-govt" authority and logically, it supports positions of the member countries. For any opposition groups to think such a body would be impartial is being naïve and foolish. IGAD is a loser organization. Poorly funded, lacks the mandate and disorganized.

      repondre message

  • 22 June 05:23, by @you

    This time no more business as usual,
    That was the last warning from Mr Mp,
    of Ethiopia what do you think now ?
    It is known that juba is paying to keep,
    Him away from south sudan not your SPLA.
    Some of you are dancing in social media,
    Saying DR. machar will not come to south,
    Sudan what are you talking about now?
    Kirr and MP agreed after their meeting,
    To take him to south Africa what is that?

    Yal

    repondre message

  • 22 June 05:44, by @you

    Like a car without tyres,
    while your kirr is the one.
    I may ask you this question,
    What brought a car without tyres,
    To Ethiopia again or by pushing?
    Don’t deceive the world by saying,
    Dr machar is the problem of SSudan.
    No more drinking and waste of time.
    We will see them together again in,
    Jkusum.

    Yala amchi nuum

    repondre message

  • 22 June 06:08, by Nyesi Ta

    After this, war is the answer ladies and gentlemen. African leaders are known by their leniency/tendency toward corrupt incumbent leaders. It is unacceptable to put criminals back to lead because they belong to prison. Where is justice here Africa. This time the people of South Sudan have to bring peace through war if this is what the world wants. Igad peace is a about positions, but not the ppl.

    repondre message

  • 22 June 07:19, by Mayendit

    The refugees who were dancing and slaughters the bulls cows from the former unity State will have to thinks again. Riek told Rial Odinga that, something has to be change and said, he is going to do everything in order to bring peace but now he back away saying, he need more time while, refugees don’t need more to continues suffers. Riek don’t want you to be alive’’gen, James.

    repondre message

    • 22 June 07:37, by Eastern

      Unless in your tiny world, you believe and only believe that Riek alone holds the panacea to peace in South Sudan. Smell the cow dunk...!

      repondre message

    • 22 June 07:52, by jubaone

      Mayendit
      In Riak’s 2yr absence war continued and it continue as he has returned. Nothing will stop the people from tearing down this rotten jienge republic. It’s a moral obligation to defeat evil forces cuz they represent satan. To sympathize with rapists, killers, thieves and criminals is like sleeping with the devil. No. In the end good will triumph over evil. You are the devils.

      repondre message

      • 22 June 08:04, by Mayendit

        Jubaone

        The conflict was not about Nuer and Dinka but it was a political disagreement put that in your mind. I know you guys very well, you have been known for centuries making trouble things throughout and has become part of your culture. What have you guys done in SPLA/SPLM history? Same thing in the past that is what you guys are doing and it will back fire to you later on just keep singing.

        repondre message

  • 22 June 18:11, by @you

    Who say that it is dinka vs nuer?
    We all know it was a disagreement,
    Between the two men.
    Disagreement and agreement after.
    Let’s talk about what can bring,
    Our country back to normal.

    repondre message

