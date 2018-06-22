South Sudan’s Kiir-Machar talks to continue in Khartoum

 
 
 
South Sudan's Kiir and SPLM-Io leader Riek Machar shake hands during the meeting of IGAD head of states and governments on 21 June 2018 (Photo Louis Jadong)

June 21, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA/KHARTOUM) - President Salva Kiir and his main opponent Riek Machar will meet next week in Khartoum to continue their discussions over peace in South Sudan, announced the Sudanese foreign ministry late on Thursday evening.

The IGAD head of states and governments meeting "decided to start direct talks between the leaders of South Sudan in Khartoum on June 25, under the auspices of President Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir," said the statement.

Sudan had made the proposition for Kiir and Machar meeting during a meeting of the IGAD Council of Ministers last May and sought to convince the IGAD leaders to hold the face-to-face-meeting in Khartoum.

However, Juba resisted the proposal and Kenya through the former Prime Minister Raila proposed to coordinate the meeting, triggering an invitation by the IGAD Chairperson and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a meeting in Addis Ababa on 20 June.

However, the failure of the meeting which required more preparations coupled with the IGAD determination to keep pressures on the parties to end the conflict pushed to decided Khartoum meeting.

"The crisis in South Sudan has grown to become a crisis in each of our respective countries in the region. Our vital national security interests are at stake. Business, as usual, is over. We need to act and act now," said Abiy at the summit of the IGAD leaders on Thursday evening.

"Arrangements are underway to transfer IGAD’s technical negotiating staff to Khartoum to provide the needed support to President Bashir and the team of Sudanese mediators;" said the spokesperson of the Sudanese foreign ministry.

During the face-to-face meeting, Machar criticized the IGAD handling of the talks by the IGAD negotiating team which used to hold workshops for the parties to give their positions and then come out with proposals on the conflicting issues.

For his part, President Kiir preferred to be frank with Machar that he does not want to work with him personally as long as he is the president and advised him to appoint another person to represent the SPLM-Io in the transitional government.

For a successful follow-up, al-Bashir has to persuade Kiir to work with Machar during the transitional period to implement the needed reforms and to bring Machar to further cooperate with Machar.

"The issue will be more about reconciliation between the two leaders than bringing new amendments to the Bridging Proposal," told Sudan Tribune an IGAD diplomat in Addis Ababa.

"There is no shortage of ideas on how to resolve the crisis. What we lack is the courage to translate those commitments to peace a reality. What we lack is leadership," said Abiy after backing to endorse the Final Bridging Proposal.

(ST)

  • 22 June 07:21, by deng

    Yes, you can move to where you think is for peace, we citizens have seen that your case as leaders is who handle public resources, kill innocent for that greed.

    repondre message

  • 22 June 07:37, by Mayendit

    This is a totally no no no answer.

    Omar al Bashir was supposed to tell the world that, you had made a Khartoum peace agreement with Riek Machar and he run away before the end of 4 years. This guy Riek must be put in jail time period. You have removed your vice president Ali Taha and he did not rebel. It is up to IGAD to imposed what they have proposed or return him back to South Africa.

    repondre message

    • 22 June 08:05, by Eastern

      Okay, return Machar to South Africa and let the status be maintained. During Machar’s absence the economy has been booming and workers are paid twice a month. Because the cost of living is within the means of many South Suadnese, the regime in Juba is considering introducing the SSP500 banknote and soon an SSP1,000 is likely to follow. Who disagreed that Ezikiel Lol was not a fool or not mocking?

      repondre message

    • 22 June 09:39, by padiit gaga

      Mayendit

      Let us not blam Kirr this is curse from God, he harded his heart to refuse peace so that the world will hang him,Pharaoh heart was harded by God so that his armies must be swallowed by sea to revenge children of isrealis that he killed. God want to revenge children of s.sudan who were murder by kirr He want to kill Kirr and his officials thru hand of inter-comunity. His heart is harded

      repondre message

      • 22 June 10:04, by Eastern

        So in your tiny world, God curses...?

        repondre message

    • 22 June 11:05, by Kuch

      Mr. Mayendit,
      IGAD countries cannot *interpretate how we, the South Sudanese people understand how peace documents are understood* here in South Sudan. What about how Mr. Salva Kiir president? Why did he left Mr. Salva Kiir and not killed him (Riek Machar) & tell the world that the evil has been been killed, is what caused all these bullsh*ts.>>

      repondre message

    • 22 June 14:05, by DKOne

      Mayend,
      Let people of South Sudan and the world as a whole know that Riek Machar can be enforced on power in South Sudan but he has long lost his legitimacy as a leader of the country.

      repondre message

      • 22 June 14:11, by DKOne

        Mayend,
        Those who bark, let them keep barking and not forget the fact that Riek will never be a president of the Republic of South Sudan. There are a bunch of intellectuals from Upper Niel state who can become leaders in South Sudan except this man.

        repondre message

  • 22 June 08:48, by Games

    Machar is a free man as PM of Ethiopia said. He is not going back to jail because he served his time. The next to jail will be Salva Kiir,

    repondre message

    • 22 June 09:28, by lino

      Hahaaa! I like that one! Gen. Kiir never served jail time yet! I suggest take him to Libya 🇱🇾 away from IGAD countries then bring him back in 2 years to face the judgement from families of thos killed by known gunmen to him > ICC

      repondre message

      • 22 June 09:40, by Kuch

        lino,
        Watch your language fool. ICC is used by the Europeans, Americans, their evil juus & their gulf Arab states’ paymasters on poor & foolish Central African countries, West African countries, Southern African countries or Eastern European countries, but here in our Nilotic plains, good luck Mr. Lino with that. We are going to bomb you fools, let alone a Dinka/Jieng boy/girl being bullied by>>>

        repondre message

        • 22 June 09:49, by Kuch

          some lowly creeps like our cloned arabs of North Sudan, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopia) prostitutes, some of their Bantus thieves, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between>>>>

          repondre message

          • 22 June 09:56, by Kuch

            Mr. Lino,
            in fact, Mr. Salva Kiir is a party to all these bullshits our enemies are playing over our country & our country. The Reason he didn’t killed Mr. Riek Machar & threw him into the Nile is the ones being exploited by our greatest enemies today. My South Sudanese fools, this is what your so-called (israel/ evil juus) think, "that from Euphrates rivers, Tigris rivers & up here into>>>

            repondre message

            • 22 June 10:03, by Kuch

              Upper Nile region & our Nilotic plains" and this *evil juus (so-called israel or evil juus empire must be ushered in, by the US, the UK, France, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their sleazy NGOs ( https://www.theguardian.com/global-development-professionals-network/2016/sep/14/uk-ngos-raise-concerns-about-priti-patels-new-approach-to-foreign-aid)

              repondre message

              • 22 June 10:05, by Kuch

                https://www.bond.org.uk/news/2016/09/priti-patel-before-the-international-development-committee
                https://www.bond.org.uk/news/2017/06/priti-patel-on-the-vital-importance-of-uk-aid
                https://news.sky.com/story/timeline-priti-patels-secret-israel-meetings-11118467

                repondre message

                • 22 June 10:12, by Kuch

                  My lowly informed South Sudanese fools, that *Ms. Patel* was a British/Indian criminal, but has some business with some *evil juus* in the so-called *israel or the evil juus*, Abesh (the so-called ethiopia), Kenya & even here in South Sudan with their ’mercenaries (so-called peace keepers) here in our country. My Fellow South Sudanese fools, we are not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 22 June 10:20, by Kuch

                    , never has and will never ever be. We are here fools. The Dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan are back. We are going to bomb our enemies out of our country & over our people to near extinction. We are going to bomb the mighty US, English people, their UN, their evil juus, their allies in between to near extinction out of our country>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 22 June 10:25, by Kuch

                      We are the Ancient Egyptians. War is here fools. There will be no Saudi Arabia, Northern Nigeria (Boko Haram criminals again), cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) prostitutes, their Bantus of Kenya thieves & some of their creepy allies in between out of our country & our people, once and for all. Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 22 June 10:33, by Kuch

                        My South Sudanese fools, I am the one who will bomb ’Eastern’ Jerusalem and give to its rightful owners, Palestinian people. Who says, we want to live side by sied with the white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopians)>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 22 June 10:56, by Kuch

                          Some of our Nuer ’ke Nyantoc, Shilluks & some Equatorians’ are going to be bombed to near extinction with *their foreign masters from the US, the UK, their evil juus, and some of their creepy allies in between>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 22 June 11:14, by Kuch

                            out of our country and over our people, once and for all. But Mr. Salva Kiir & his bunch of lowly advisors must respect themselves & the South Sudanese people’s dignity. We have been asking him to let bomb the evil white Americans, English people, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus, their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopian)

                            repondre message

        • 22 June 16:05, by lino

          Kuch again!!!

          Well! You don’t want to ICC then act like a human! God tell you don’t kill and you break the first commandment; don’t lie but you are doing it day and night. These African dictators should be just shot dead like Muamaer Gaddafy than being sent to ICC which is more human!
          You want Kiir to stay, no problem As soon as you bear suffering and hunger! Don’t go to refugee camps please.

          repondre message

          • 22 June 16:08, by lino

            Your dates are near and everyone in the region started to understand the genesis of SS crisis!!! Let see Kiir+Machar again at there former master beds!!!

            repondre message

  • 22 June 14:03, by DKOne

    Easy, easy Mr kuch.

    repondre message

  • 22 June 22:46, by elephane George kel

    President kiir mayardiit will never bring peace to the people of South Sudan without consulting his mastermind tribalist Michael Makuei

    repondre message

