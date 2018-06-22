 
 
 
S. Sudan’s Kiir not ready to work with Machar: official

Ethiopa's PM Abiy Ahmed (R) President Salva Kiir ((C) and SPLM-IO leader (Photo Ethiopia Govt)

June 21, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan President, Salva Kiir is not ready to work with the country’s rebel leader, Riek Machar in the next Transitional Government of National Unity, an official said.

“We don’t want Juba to be deserted. We want our people to live in peace and harmony. Riek Machar should wait for elections and that is our position,” the South Sudanese information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth told the state-owned SSBC television on Thursday.

President Kiir met his rival and the country’s former vice president in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Wednesday, as part of discussions to negotiate an end to a civil war that broke out in December 2013.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people in the world’s youngest country and also displaced millions of the nation’s citizens.

In the past, however, a series of ceasefires and pacts have failed.

Makuei said Machar will have to remain confined in South Africa.

"When President Salva Kiir agreed that Riek Machar should come here, the agreement between him and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister is that as soon as they finish the meeting, Riek Machar goes back to South Africa,” said the information minister.

He added, “But as of now his status seems to be under discussion now by the summit, so we will know what the final position of the summit is. But our position has been that if he is not going to South Africa, then he should be in one of the states that is not a member of IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] and not neighbouring South Sudan”.

Machar, in a meeting with the civil society and opposition groups in Addis Ababa, vowed to defend their views at his meeting with President Kiir.

The South Sudanese leader was accompanied by Cabinet Affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro, Petroleum minister, Ezekiel Lol Gatkouth, Information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth as well as the Gender and Social welfare minister, Awut Deng Achuil.

The last meeting between President Kiir and Machar immediately saw an outbreak of deadly clashes in the South Sudanese capital, Juba in July 2016. Machar was forced to flee the country into exile was later placed under house arrest in South Africa.

The conflict in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Last month, the United Nations Security Council gave the two warring sides in the South Sudan conflict a month to reach a meaningful peace deal or face sanctions.

(ST)

  • 22 June 09:14, by lino

    Gen. Kiir can’t work with any of his comrades who were with him in the bush leave Machar alone!!! The last person who was kicked of his inner circle ?? was Gen. Paul!
    He only listens to what Bashir’s Boys around him day and suggest!!! Now IGAD let the dog 🐕 out!!! Agree or back to your Luak in Juba and receive sanctions comfortably and don’t forget to pack your flight with some habish John walker

    repondre message

  • 22 June 09:26, by Eastern

    This is an EXCELLENT declaration to all and sundry who care to listen! The regime in Juba is only for the Jieng 200 years Master plan. Now the rest of the South Sudanese who have not been co-opted by the dinka (the nuerwew, Elia Lumoro, etc) should know where they belong and they should do for their survival. I had predicted the outcome of the much hyped Kiir-Machar meeting!

    repondre message

    • 22 June 09:42, by Eastern

      The venom with which Dr. Machar was pursued in July/August 2016 says it all. The regime in Juba is about establishing tribal dominance with all the rest of the South Sudanese submitting to dinka tribal agenda.

      repondre message

      • 22 June 09:58, by jubaone

        Eastern
        The Kiirminal’s position against Riak is not new. During cabinet meetings Riak openly rebuked poor and stupid positions of the Kiirminal in many instances. The Kiirminal understood this as insubordination. But how really could a learned Dr feel comfortable with stupid views from a semi illiterate president? No wonder, Kiir will always have inferiority complex towards Riak. Poor jienge

        repondre message

        • 22 June 10:12, by Games

          They are not ready for peace. Salva Kiir have been working with nothing Taban for last two years and nothing changes. Whom do Salva Kiir really wants to work With? I was about to ask Michael Makuei Lieth this question yesterday, in Addis ABBA, but the security couldn’t let me near him, in case I would shot him

          repondre message

          • 22 June 22:02, by Eastern

            Games,

            "They are not ready for peace..." That’s a very destructive piece of statement....Certainly the intransigence CANNOT be blamed on TWO parties....!

            repondre message

        • 22 June 14:28, by Joyuma John

          Dear Jubaone, in Kiir and machar meeting, kiir did not hesitant to tell machar his position of not being ready to work with him(machar), this is not about Dinka or Nuer, when kiir does not have an interest to work with machar politically,it is also not about Dinka vs Nuer . if we fail to identify this fact here ,then the country is doom..

          repondre message

          • 22 June 15:59, by jubaone

            Joyuma
            Even in govts that have entered a coalition arrangement, the chairperson of the senior party has no legal neither constitutional rights to reject the chairperson of the junior party. The IO has every right to put forth its leader. What binds is the coalition agreement based on mutual interest. The Kiirminal has no f**king rights to choose for IO.

            repondre message

          • 22 June 21:02, by padiit gaga

            This drunker whose tongue is numb by drgine must listen with his aers but with his eyes sanction must be the solution of this war now North korea hear with her eyes deadline is june 30 for s.sudan sanction. I love more sanctions untile the eat grass and dogs.

            repondre message

        • 22 June 21:49, by South South

          jubaone,

          Kiir has a degree a few people have, bravery. He fought for South Sudan during Anya nya one. He fought for South Sudan during SPLA. He earned his position as a president by courage and support of his people. Unlike cowards, they were hiding during our struggle then the pop up from nowhere and want to be minister, shit.Who care about your shit education?

          repondre message

          • 23 June 10:05, by jubaone

            South South
            That jienge narrative is bullshit. Most of you ran as criminals, thugs, fugitives, disgruntled victims of Kokora BUT not to liberate the SS. Jellaba compound guards and shoeshiners like you suddenly found courage to lay claim to what they didn’t do. That is jienge virtue, bravery? Lets see how you will liberate Abyei, scoundrel! Just go to Rhino camp and visit your uncles.

            repondre message

          • 23 June 10:11, by jubaone

            South South
            Better an educated coward than a savage and wild fool. Education would change your junk jiengestans into livable places but not brute force and bravery that has evolved into anarchy. Your bravery can’t bring development but your education. But as a foolish jienge, education is not for you. Just use your muscles, we use our brains. Jienge

            repondre message

      • 22 June 11:23, by jubaone

        The only exit out of this political impasse, is both the Kiirminal and Riak step aside during the transitional period. They can contest for presidency after that. For now, the Kiirminal has no legal and constitutional rights to choose from another organization who he finds fit. IO is NOT IG. Period.

        repondre message

  • 22 June 10:35, by deng

    We need only peace to be restore in our Country not your poor leadership, who care for you both whether to work together or go together and leave this nation for people and generation to come.

    repondre message

    • 22 June 11:59, by Malakal county Simon

      This mouth piece so called makue Lueth, he is clearly out of his mind as usual.... A good example is when Dr machar came to Juba April 2016, Juba streets was ful of joys and chanting welcome, welcome Dr Machar was everywhere.... Please don’t drag our innocents in this selfish politics of yours!!

      repondre message

      • 23 June 04:03, by Nairobimitot

        Malakal County
        The streets of Juba was full of joy because everyone loved peace to come to the country and not because of Riek Machar coming. The order does not belong to one person like Riek Machar; it is for all of us and the country. Everyone has the right to be joyful whenever an agreement of peace is reached. Having peace is a mutual thing, and it is the act of unity of the people.
        Also, Riek Machar was a former vice president, and we all know that, but we know that Riek Machar always brings significant problems to the country and nobody is ready for him unless he realizes that he is the one who is failing the nation.

        repondre message

        • 23 June 10:26, by jubaone

          Nairobimitot
          Explain to us, how your fugitive uncle Malong fell out grace with the kiirminal. How the SG of the jienge criminal enterprise, jce deserted the organization and subsequently joined Malong. All his closest friends have fled living Bashir moles and snitches to undermine SS. The Kiirminal is busy drinking not thinking

          repondre message

      • 23 June 04:10, by Nairobimitot

        All of you must know that If Lueth or Makuey says something, which
        something can also apply to the government. All the government officials are only projected to say what is in the government system because all the officials are in the government institution and working as the government entity. Please don’t be confused.

        repondre message

  • 22 June 13:37, by DKOne

    It´s a fact, the cannot work together. Machar cannot work with anybody.

    repondre message

  • 22 June 15:10, by @you

    Machar is almost to kick the ball through the Goal.

    Makui luez is dancing instead to keep the Goal

    repondre message

  • 23 June 03:51, by Nairobimitot

    Riek Machar has to denounce violence first. And if he agrees to come back to Juba, he must not be reinstated to his position of vice president in which he rebelled. Riek Machar cannot work with Kiir because President Kiir is very tired of working with him. He always stirs problems whenever he is a vice president. Enough about Riek Machar because nobody is ready for a second civil war, all we need now is peace for a very long time.
    Riek Machar should be a secretary of state or foreign minister. We are tired of war, and that is why nobody is ready to work with Riek Machar for another round of the fight.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



