Sudan’s al-Bashir coordinates with Uganda’s Museveni for Kiir-Machar meeting

President Omer al-Bashir (R) discusses with South Sudanese Politician Lam Akol (C) as Foreign Minister al-Dirdiri listens during IGAD meeting on 21 June 2018 (Photo SUNA)
June 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir has dispatched Foreign Minister al-Dirdiri Ahmed to Kampala to coordinate with President Yoweri Museveni over the upcoming talks between President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO Riek Machar.

Al-Dirdiri will discuss with Museveni "ways to enforce al-Bashir’s initiative for hosting peace talks between Salva Kiir Mayardit and Riek Machar in Khartoum in order to ensure the support of all the actors in the region to the Sudanese efforts"

The President further directed to brief the Troika and the European Union representatives on the steps that the Government intends to take to implement its initiative for peace and stability in South Sudan.

IGAD head of states tasked al-Bashir to broker further talks between President Kiir and Machar as it has become obvious that the relationship between the two rival leaders is one the hindrance obstructing a lasting peace in South Sudan.

In his speech before the head of states and governments on Thursday 21 June IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, Amb Ismael Wais, requested the IGAd leaders "to ensure unimpeded participation of Dr Riek Machar in the peace process".

After the meeting, the South Sudanese government spokesperson Minister Michael Makuei Lueth made public what Kiir said in his face-to-face meeting that Machar can no longer participate personally in the transitional government tasked with the implementation of the peace agreement.

The Sudanese foreign minister, among others, will also meet the IGAD Secretariat to discuss the preparations of the meeting including the presence of some technical staff members in Khartoum during the process.

Initially, al-Bashir wanted to have this meeting before the IGAD meeting and proposed the 17th June but it was finally decided that it takes place after the initiative’s endorsement by all the leaders of the regional block.

The IGAD didn’t yet release the decisions of the meeting of head of states and governments but Ambassador Awais in addition to Machar’s participation in the government, asked the meeting to engage the parties to sign the revitalized Agreement based on IGAD’s bridging proposal and to endorse the targeted punitive measures endorsed by the IGAD Council of Ministers during its 62nd Extra-Ordinary Session.

BASHIR-KIIR MEETING

Al-Bashir and Kiir met on Friday in Addis Ababa and discussed the ongoing efforts to achieve peace and reconciliation in South Sudan.

The Sudanese presidency said al-Bashir "encouraged" Kiir to move towards peace and stressed that Sudan stands for peace and stability in South Sudan.

Al-Abshir said the purpose of the talks in Khartoum on June 25 is "to bring the views closer", and added that "we are not interested in the venue of the talks" according to the statement.

When Khartoum proposed to host the face-to-face meeting earlier this month South Sudanese officials said they prefer to have it in South Africa pointing that Sudan, Kenya or Ethiopia have their own interests in the move.

The Sudanese presidency, however, said that Kiir pledged to be in Khartoum on the 25th for the talks with Machar.

Also in Juba, Information Minister, Michael Makuei told reporters at Juba airport that the President would travel Khartoum on to meet with Riek next Monday.

(ST)

  • 23 June 00:16, by lino

    "In his speech before the head of states and governments on Thursday 21 June IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, Amb Ismael Wais, requested the IGAd leaders "to ensure unimpeded participation of Dr Riek Machar in the peace process"."
    Gen. Kiir and his supporters must go through the above statement word by word!!!
    If we are peace loving nations, every SS should be accepted in dialogue and political.

    • 23 June 00:19, by lino

      ...participation!!! If any said he can’t talk or dislike any South Sudanese to participate in politics or the country’s affairs, then this person is a PROBLEM #1!!!
      He must exit and leave the nations to carry their own affairs!!!

    • 23 June 00:57, by ThaGoblin

      lino to be honest any method that’ll bring peace works. Everyone’s tired of this conflict that’s dragging the whole region down. Halting trade and contributing to instability while being a burden. Who cares who says what. Peace doesn’t revolve around these two. You have to unit and reject the tribalism as a people. Even if these two sign an agreement war will continue until you realise how powerfu

      • 23 June 01:09, by ThaGoblin

        Cont. how powerful a unitied population can be verses their leaders. Like even people fund the humanitarian operations are tired of this savagery. People are going to Mars very soon and you still can’t decide on who leads. Millions of refugees in sudan ethiopa and uganda, famine and desease. You got your independence just to drag down everyone around you.

        • 23 June 04:42, by lino

          Ya ThaGoblin,

          We have been saying since the start of the war that both men should be out of power and leave the country alone, but no single person in Juba or Bhr Al Gazal in particular want Gen. Kiir to leave power!
          I am not sure why insistence on him while there are even strong Dinka than him to push the country forward!
          No the majority understand what have been happening and it is up to us!

        • 23 June 05:05, by Khent

          ThaGoblin

          A perfectly reasonable assessment, but you must recognise that the North (Darfur) also experienced a conflict in which savagery reigned. The UN estimates that a quarter of a million people perished in that conflict. The UN estimate for South Sudan still stands at 50, 000 - but that’s an old estimate so it must be higher now...

          • 23 June 06:09, by Khent

            Sudan doesn’t have a very good track-record in how it manages its ethnic diversity, and so you’re really in no position to lecture us about tribalism.

            Why didn’t your apparent lack of tribalism stop Arab nomads from encroaching upon and subsequently occupying Jebel Marra massif in Darfur with the complete support of your government?

            • 23 June 06:15, by Khent

              Why did the Ignaz so clearly evince its preference for Arabs over non-Arabs in that conflict and all other conflicts?

              Bashir said this: "We are an Arab, Muslim nation. Anyone who doesn’t like it can go." You didn’t condemn Bashir for that incredibly provocative statement, did you now?

              • 23 June 06:17, by Khent

                You need to ask yourself why it is you’ve had a rebellion of some sort in virtually every corner of Sudan —- in all the non-Arab peripheries; and why the rebellions always bemoan the hegemony, marginalization and persecution of a chaunistic and self-serving Arab population.

                • 23 June 06:30, by Khent

                  What’s my point? I simply don’t appreciate your tone and the revolting lack of self-awareness that inspired it. I will not permit you (or any other Northerner) to lecture to us about tribalism (racism in your case), disunity, civil war, instability and humanitarian disasters...

                  • 23 June 06:59, by Khent

                    I have acknowledged the crimes my people (Dinka) have perpetrated against other tribes; I’ve acknowledged that thousands of innocent Nuer civilians were targeted and murdered by a repressive and authoritarian Dinka regime. I recognise that South Sudan is a complete failure and that my tribe is responsible for that; I recognise that South Sudan’s Statehood is nearly fictitious...

                    • 23 June 07:15, by Khent

                      ..I have consistently condemned the Dinka for engaging in State-sanctioned land-theft. Present your argument and make it as scathing as you like, but resist the temptation to pretend that you’ve not experienced similar challenges or that you’re from a country that is the polar opposite — like Norway for instance.

              • 23 June 11:14, by ThaGoblin

                Khent why do you always take it as a north sudanese lecturing you? Im just a fellow African. Yes Sudan isnt perfect but its making progress and thats the priority. I have a bunch of SSudanese friends and iv always offered my support. Anyway most of africa is chaotic but still not to your extreme. I always condemned Bashir when he mentions sudan is 100% Islamic btw.

                • 23 June 11:24, by ThaGoblin

                  Cont. Khent youre always bringing up the past like you got some grudge against Sudan. Forgiveness is your solution. Don’t compare 2003 war because that was 15 years ago. Getting Internet was hard let alone owning a smartphone. Times have changed much of the technology already existed but currently it’s affordable to many in africa.

                  • 23 June 11:34, by ThaGoblin

                    As africans were developing faster then the Europeans did as a result of the new tools we wield. All I’m saying is all the answers are right in front of you as a people. Take advantage of the tools available to help educate the masses. Sudan is a very conservative country and only way to change that is through education. Believe it or not Sudan is changing rapidly.

                    • 23 June 11:44, by ThaGoblin

                      The youth exposed to the sea of knowledge(internet) are growing up and slowly taking over. People’s perspectives are changing and opening up fast. Even tribalism is slowly dying. We are using technology as a shortcut to development. And this is something our gov can’t control. My point is put the past behind you and find peace even if it’s fair or not the development will gradually creep in

                      • 23 June 11:50, by ThaGoblin

                        You gotta understand that there won’t be the magic bullet peace agreement, you got too many tribes and a long history of violence. Forget revenge and pull your head out of the cycle. Find stability and the rest will fall into place as time passes by.

                        • 23 June 11:55, by ThaGoblin

                          The biggest difference between sudan and ssudan is how our wars were always on the borders and most of them were a result of international actors trying to change the Islamic regime by force. Going back a few decades why do you think the Jews helped you out? It was their fear of a unitied Islamic state. These kinds of actions actually fuel more extremism.

                          • 23 June 12:02, by ThaGoblin

                            Little did they know that through technological advances the center itself will start to change with big religious figures having to deal with their liberal kids first. Thi’s kinda proves that as your population gets educaTed one day you’ll look back and laugh at yourselves wishing you ended the war sooner.

                            • 23 June 12:20, by ThaGoblin

                              Look at sudan now, yes we have an economic crisis but the economy still grew by 4% in 2017. It’s because of the huge demand for resources to develop this huge country. The gov. Is making big strides in multiple sectors nationwide. Real estate/housing, transportation, mining, education, healthcare, mining, agriculture, tourism etc. Hundreds of thousands of students earning degrees annually.

                              • 23 June 12:36, by ThaGoblin

                                Con. Why do you think we suddenly have huge demand for resources? The gov has drastically improved people’s lives. Paved roads to almost every corner of the country, cheap housing, stable food, power and water services in most of the regional state capitals. Content people are finally starting to establish their own businesses and industries creating a huge wave of demand for goods.

                            • 23 June 13:44, by Khent

                              ThaGoblin

                              Mate, you’re making assumptions about me that I fail to identify in the posts that I’ve put up. I don’t have a problem with a son of Greater Sudan (you) providing critique, support or condemnation... it’s the manner of the delivery that concerns me; it comes across a little priggish and I find that irksome...

  • 23 June 03:53, by Eastern

    Now IGAD knows the exclusive politics can’t work; Museveni, the architect of the idea of isolating Dr. Machar is now being faced white elephant! Over to you South South...!

    • 23 June 07:30, by South South

      Eastern,

      You are not contributing anything meaningful at all. One day you talk about South Sudan printing 500ssp note, as if South Sudan is the only country which has large note currency in Africa. Kenya has 1000 Shilling, Nigeria has 1000 naira, Uganda has more than that, but those countries are moving on. Today you are talking about Riak. South Sudan will move on without Riak.

    • 23 June 11:31, by jubaone

      Eastern
      Sudan is experiencing a serious economic meltdown, Uganda is too losing millions in revenues, Kenya’s financial sector isn’t doing any good. The Kiirminal has no overall authority over the country. The region has realized, without Riak all is wasted money, efforts and time. The more IGAD foolishly isolates Riak, the more hardened and uncompromising will his followers be

      • 23 June 11:38, by jubaone

        Two areas are of strategic and economic relevance to SS and entire region. Upper Nile for the oil fields and Equatoria for the huge foreign investments, skilled, educated and business friendly people. Bahr el Ghasal has practically no strategic and economic relevance as of now. This explains the reasons, despite relative peace no meaningful development has ever taken place here.

        repondre message

        • 23 June 11:45, by jubaone

          Both Bashir and M7 are keen to ensure that their economic interests ate safeguarded. But how, if the kiirminal has no overall authority over these 2 regions? Either intensify the war with a view to completely remove IO and SSOA (impossible) or make a deal. For its part the IO and SSOA have to relax, ensure that the Kiirminal never gets upper hand in Upper Nile and Equatoria.

          • 23 June 11:51, by jubaone

            Judging from the events unfolding especially in Bahr el Ghasal, entire swathes of land are already empty as many have fled to Sudan or Equatoria due to starvation, hunger and inter clan violence. Much of Bahr el Ghasal has been turned into open grazing fields for cattle with no meaningful development. This doesn’t bother the Kiirminal neither fellow Bahr el Ghasalians who feel comfortable in Juba.

  • 23 June 07:57, by elephane George kel

    I don’t actually know what hurts KIIRISTIAN when they hear you speaking the truth

  • 23 June 08:00, by elephane George kel

    JCE have to be told to accept people oriented peace this time not tribal welfare

    • 23 June 08:57, by Redeemer

      Eastern
      you guys will continue as usual and in the end you will all come back. We will not stop telling you this, what we need ( we the Dinka)is not Kiir but we will never give in to the farce change. No matter how much it will cost us, we will make you to sing a new song of peaceful change

