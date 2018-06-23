SPLM-IO condemns South Sudan’s rejection of Machar participation in transitional govt



June 22, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO ’’strongly" condemned statements by South Sudanese Government Spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth rejecting the participation of its leader in the transitional government and called to confine him in South Africa.

Lueth made his statements after a summit of the IGAD leaders on Thursday to discuss ways to implement the peace agreement and bring all the parties to work together.

"The statements of the Minister of information are not only misleading they are also ridiculous," said Mabior Garang de Mabior SPLM-IO’s head of for information on Friday.

Mabior further dismissed accusations that Machar was behind the eruption of hostilities in December 2013 and termed the minister as one of the "anti-peace agents".

"The catalyst and subsequent events that resulted in the civil war are well documented by the Final Report of the African Union Commission of Inquiry on South Sudan, several reports by the UN Panel of Experts, Amnesty International and other rights groups," he further stressed.

He added that the government is resolved to achieve peace in the ravaged country and "shall leave no stone unturned in the search for a Just and honourable peace".

President Kiir and SPLM-IO leader met in Addis Ababa, on Wednesday, as part of discussions to negotiate a compromise on the outstanding issues in the peace revitalization process.

However, the discussions were about the causes of the clashes at the presidency in July 2016 and Kiir insisted that he would not work with Machar again.

President Omer al-Bashir was tasked to bring the two rival leaders to Khartoum to convince them to work together for the sake of peace.

